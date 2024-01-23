Soft Contact Lens Market Forecast Report 2024: Strategic Analysis Reveals Surging Growth by 2030 with Focus on Silicone Hydrogel and Daily Disposable Lenses

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Soft Contact Lens Market by Design (Monovision, Multifocal, Spherical), Material (Hybrid, PMMA, Silicone Hydrogel), Product Type, Usage, Application, End Users - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest comprehensive research report on the Soft Contact Lens Market provides critical market insights and data for investors, industry analysts, and stakeholders. The market, which stood at USD 4.59 billion in 2023, is projected to ascend to USD 7.59 billion by 2030, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.44%.

New data from the innovative research offers detailed market segmentation and coverage, revealing significant trends and opportunities within this dynamic industry. Especially noteworthy within the sector is the robust demand for silicone hydrogel soft contact lenses, as well as the rapid market expansion for daily disposable lenses.

Key Metrics and Strategic Positioning: FPNV Matrix

In-depth vendor analysis using the FPNV Positioning Matrix places vendors in four categories: Forefront, Pathfinder, Niche, and Vital. This matrix is a valuable tool for a nuanced understanding of business strategy alignment and customer satisfaction, providing a high-level strategic decision-making framework for stakeholders.

Competitive Insights and Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis segment of the report delivers a detailed examination of vendor performance. Through comprehensive analyses, the report elucidates the industry's competitive nature and key market accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation trends, which could influence vendors' strategic planning.

Highlighted within the extensive market coverage are key company profiles that include industry leaders in contact lens innovation and production. The report studies notable developments, manufacturing capabilities, and product offerings from companies poised to make an impact on the market landscape.

Market Penetration and Prospects

Design: The analysis explores the growth of multifocal and monovision soft contact lenses as consumer preferences evolve.

The analysis explores the growth of multifocal and monovision soft contact lenses as consumer preferences evolve. Material Advancements: Silicone hydrogel remains a focal point as it continues to offer both comfort and breathability, contributing to its growing adoption.

Silicone hydrogel remains a focal point as it continues to offer both comfort and breathability, contributing to its growing adoption. Usage Patterns: The burgeoning demand for daily disposables indicates a shift towards convenience and eye health.

The burgeoning demand for daily disposables indicates a shift towards convenience and eye health. End Users: Hospital and e-commercial stores are poised for significant growth, riding on the wave of increased health awareness and online shopping convenience.

Hospital and e-commercial stores are poised for significant growth, riding on the wave of increased health awareness and online shopping convenience. Market Development: Coverage includes rising geographic markets such as Asia-Pacific and critical mature market segments.

Future Trends and Regulatory Landscapes

The report not only looks at current market conditions but also at emerging technology trends, regulatory frameworks, and potential R&D breakthroughs. With a focus on product development and innovation, stakeholders can anticipate future directions of the industry and adjust their strategies accordingly.

The Soft Contact Lens Market report addresses key questions on market size, segment focus, and viable strategies for market entry, painting a comprehensive picture of the industry's future. It furnishes stakeholders with an in-depth understanding of the soft contact lens landscape, enabling informed decision-making and strategic positioning for the years ahead.

This new research is a valuable strategic tool for any participant in the Soft Contact Lens Market, from manufacturers and healthcare providers to investors and industry consultants.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 191 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $4.86 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $7.59 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.4% Regions Covered Global

Market Segmentation & Coverage



This research report categorizes the Soft Contact Lens Market to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Design

Monovision

Multifocal

Spherical

Material

Hybrid

PMMA

Silicone Hydrogel

Product Type

Colored

Daily Wear

Extended Wear

Toric

Usage

Annual Disposable

Daily Disposable

Monthly Disposable

Weekly Disposable

Application

Decorative Lenses

Orthokeratology

End Users

E-Commercial Stores

Hospital

Ophthalmic Diagnosis Center

Companies Profiled

Advanced Vision Technologies

Appenzeller Kontaktlinsen AG

Art Optical Contact Lens Inc.

Bausch & Lomb Incorporated

BenQ Corporation

Cantor and Nissel Ltd.

Contamac

ECPlaza Network Inc.

Essilor

HOYA Corporation

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Medios Co.

Menicon Co. Ltd.

Metro Optics

Novartis AG

Polytouch Contact Lens Co.

SEED Co.

The Cooper Companies Inc.

X-Cel Specialty Contacts

ZEISS International

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/unf7ih

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment