Global Handheld Imagers Market Forecast Report 2023-2030: Technological Advances Propel Infrared and Millimeter Wave Scanners

The Global Handheld Imagers Market is projected to attain a remarkable value of $10.1 billion by 2030. At a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.2% over the forecast period, this market is poised for a robust expansion, underscoring the rising application of handheld imaging technology across various sectors.

Exceptional Growth in Security and Industrial Applications

The market segmentation analysis included in this report emphasizes that the security application dominated the market revenue in recent years, highlighting the urgent demand for advanced handheld imagers in security operations. Similarly, the industrial sector is expected to witness substantial growth, with these imagers playing a crucial role in quality control and inspection processes.

Technological Advances Propel Infrared and Millimeter Wave Scanners

Innovations in Product Types Drive Global Adoption



The report provides detailed insights into the product segmentation of the market, with infrared (IR) scanners capturing a significant revenue share, while millimeter wave scanners continue to make inroads in security checkpoints thanks to their advanced detection capabilities. Innovation remains at the helm as these technologies further refine the efficiency of handheld imagers in critical applications.

Strong Regional Markets with Notable Performances

Among regional markets, North America has emerged as the leader in market revenue, a trend primarily attributed to stringent regulatory policies in aviation security and the surge in security requirements post-September 11. Europe and Asia-Pacific regions are also pinpointed as key areas of growth, signaling a robust global demand.

North America Rising in Handheld Imagers Market on Back of Security Needs

Europe and Asia-Pacific Poised for Significant Growth Amid Security Concerns

Challenges in Market Expansion

Despite positive growth indicators, the lack of standardized protocols could throw a shadow on market progress. The persistence of proprietary standards poses a challenge to interoperability, potentially culminating in additional costs for end-users and complexities in system integration.

The comprehensive analysis includes profiling of key stakeholders and market leaders who are defining the innovation pathways within the handheld imagers ecosystem.

Market Segments Covered in the Report:

By Product Type (Volume, Thousand Units, USD Billion, 2019-2030)

Millimeter Wave Scanners

IR Scanners

Stud Finders

Others

By Application (Volume, Thousand Units, USD Billion, 2019-2030)

Security

Construction

Industrial

Medical

Others

Companies Profiled

Leonardo

BAE Systems

Robert Bosch

Teledyne FLIR

Fortive Corporation

General Dynamics

Danaher

Stanley Black & Decker

Defence and Security Equipment International

C.H. Hanson Company

