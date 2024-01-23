Catastrophe Insurance Market Analysis and Forecast 2024-2030, Featuring Allstate Insurance, Amcat Adjusting Services, Pilot Catastrophe, Progressive Casualty Insurance Company & More

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Catastrophe Insurance Market by Types (Additional Coverage, Catastrophic Health Insurance, Earthquake Insurance), Coverage (Commercial, Personal, Residential), Catastrophe Type, Providers - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Catastrophe Insurance Market has demonstrated a robust growth trajectory, with recent research reports estimating its valuation at USD 85.69 billion in 2023. Experts predict a further increase to USD 88.61 billion in 2024, setting the stage for a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.76% through to 2030, ultimately reaching an impressive USD 110.99 billion.

The FPNV Positioning Matrix has emerged as a cornerstone for evaluating the Catastrophe Insurance Market, offering a detailed appraisal of vendors on the dual axes of Business Strategy and Product Satisfaction. Through this analytical framework, stakeholders gain a granular understanding of vendor landscapes, facilitating informed decision-making.

An extensive Market Share Analysis accompanies the market's qualitative assessments, shedding light on vendor contributions in revenue and market presence. This competitive analysis bridges the gap between market participation and strategy, enabling participants to discern trends tied to market consolidation and dominance.

Key company profiles within the Catastrophe Insurance Market sphere have been meticulously compiled, focusing on industry frontrunners such as Allstate Insurance Company, American International Group, Inc., Berkshire Hathaway GUARD Insurance Companies, and Chubb Group Holding Inc., among others.

The report's segmentation encompasses the market by various types including earthquake, flood, and storm insurance, along with coverage classification into commercial, personal, and residential categories. It also breaks down catastrophe types by natural disasters and man-made events, with providers ranging from agencies to digital channels.

Regional analysis within the report covers a broad geographic scope, with a spotlight on high-growth areas like the Americas—including key states such as California and Florida—Asia-Pacific territories such as China and Japan, and a comprehensive agenda for Europe, Middle East, and Africa, with specific focus on the U.K., Germany, and Saudi Arabia.

The report aims to empower industry stakeholders with actionable insights on:

Market Penetration: Delivering key intelligence on market presence led by top players.

Delivering key intelligence on market presence led by top players. Market Development: Providing a deep dive into emerging markets and segment maturity.

Providing a deep dive into emerging markets and segment maturity. Market Diversification: Detailing new product launches, developing regions, and investment strategies.

Detailing new product launches, developing regions, and investment strategies. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Providing a comprehensive evaluation of market shares and business strategies.

Providing a comprehensive evaluation of market shares and business strategies. Product Development & Innovation: Offering insights on future technologies and R&D pursuits.

With these insights, the report addresses crucial questions about market sizing, segment investment potential, technological trends, and competitive strategies. Designed to guide industry participants, this research document provides key insights to aid in strategic planning for those looking to make their mark in the Catastrophe Insurance Market.

Market Forecast Highlights:

Evaluation of Catastrophe Insurance Market valuation and anticipated growth from 2024 to 2030. Insights into vendor positioning via the FPNV Positioning Matrix. In-depth market segmentation analysis covering types, coverage, and providers. Comprehensive geographical market analysis with a focus on high-growth regions. Key player profiles and competitive landscape assessment.

The Catastrophe Insurance Market report stands as a significant resource for companies and individuals looking to adapt and thrive in an evolving insurance landscape, shaped by increasing climatic events and economic shifts.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 185 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $88.61 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $110.99 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.7% Regions Covered Global

Market Segmentation & Coverage



This research report categorizes the Catastrophe Insurance Market to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Types

Additional Coverage

Catastrophic Health Insurance

Earthquake Insurance

Flood Insurance

Homeowners Insurance

Region-Specific Insurance

Sewer Backup Insurance

Storm Insurance

Volcano Insurance

Coverage

Commercial

Personal

Residential

Catastrophe Type

Man-made Events

Natural Disasters

Providers

Agency

Bancassurance

Brokers

Digital & Direct Channels

Companies Profiled

Allstate Insurance Company

Amcat Adjusting Services

American International Group, Inc.

Arrowhead General Insurance Agency, Inc. by Brown & Brown, Inc.

Berkshire Hathaway GUARD Insurance Companies

California Earthquake Authority

Chubb Group Holdings Inc.

Cigna Healthcare

Hippo Enterprises Inc.

International Catastrophe Insurance Managers, L.L.C.

Kin Insurance Technology Hub, LLC

Liberty Mutual Insurance Company

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.

Mercury Insurance Services, LLC

Pacesetter Claims Services

Pilot Catastrophe

Progressive Casualty Insurance Company

PURE Insurance

Renfroe

RYZE Claim Solutions, LLC

Selective Insurance

Sompo International Holdings Ltd.

Thompson, Coe, Cousins & Irons, LLP

Verisk Analytics, Inc.

Zurich American Insurance Company

