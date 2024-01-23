Global Thyroid Cancer Drugs Market Report 2024: Highlights Trends in Targeted Therapies, Featuring Profiles of Mylan Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Exelixis, Pfizer, and Bristol-Myers Squibb

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thyroid Cancer Drugs Global Market 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global thyroid cancer drugs market continues to experience significant growth as recent advancements and increased incidence rates contribute to the expanding demand for effective treatment options. This comprehensive research publication provides a deep insight into the market's development, future trends, and strategic growth opportunities.

According to the report, the market grew to $1.16 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 15.3% from the previous year, and it is forecasted to achieve a value of $1.96 billion by 2028, witnessing a CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period. This impressive growth trajectory is influenced by factors such as the rising prevalence of thyroid cancer, particularly among female populations, and innovations in pharmaceutical therapies and healthcare approaches.

Highlighted in the research analysis are the key market segments including radioiodine ablation, thyroid stimulating hormone (TSH) suppression, chemotherapy, targeted multikinase therapy, and other noteworthy therapeutic methods. The report also covers the diverse applications of these drugs in several end-user sectors such as hospitals, oncology clinics, and research organizations.

Key industry trends that are expected to shape the thyroid cancer drugs market include the emergence of personalized medicine, the application of biomarker-driven treatments, and the integration of telemedicine services for remote patient monitoring. The growing focus on combination drugs and the extensive use of targeted and immunotherapies are some of the transformative forces at play.

The report emphasizes the critical role of healthcare expenditure in supporting the availability of advanced thyroid cancer drugs. Additionally, it explores the restraint exerted by the increasing adoption of targeted therapies, which, while beneficial for patient outcomes, can lead to diminished demand for certain traditional drugs.

Within the industry, major pharmaceutical corporations are leading innovation to foster market growth. The report cites the example of Exelixis Inc.'s CABOMETYX, a medication for various cancers including kidney, liver, and differentiated thyroid cancer, which received FDA approval in September 2021 for specific use cases.

Geographical Insights and Key Market Players

The research publication provides exhaustive geographic analysis, with North America holding the largest market share in 2023. The Middle East is projected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The report spans multiple continents including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and Africa, encapsulating key country-level markets.

Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

AstraZeneca PLC

Exelixis Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

These and other leading entities are profiled extensively, with a focus on their market strategies, product offerings, and recent developments such as the strategic acquisition of Turning Point Therapeutics by Bristol Myers Squibb in August 2022.

The insights provided in this report are invaluable for stakeholders, investors, healthcare professionals, and pharmaceutical companies looking to make informed decisions in the thyroid cancer drugs landscape. The detailed analysis, trend forecasts, and strategic recommendations underscore the potential for groundbreaking advancements and significant profit trajectories in the sector.

This authoritative report reflects a detailed understanding of the industry's current dynamics and offers foresighted predictions on its progress, serving as a guiding tool for anyone interested in the future of thyroid cancer treatment.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:

Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Alara Pharmaceutical Corporation

Baxter International Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

APP Pharmaceuticals LLC

AstraZeneca PLC

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Exelixis Inc.

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Biovista Inc.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Azaya Therapeutics Inc.

Bionomics Limited

Bayer AG

Eisai Co. Ltd.

Bio-Path Holdings Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

AbbVie Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Celgene Corporation (a subsidiary of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company)

Eli Lilly and Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

Ipsen Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Kyowa Kirin Co. Ltd.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Sanofi SA

Amgen Inc.

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited

Gilead Sciences Inc.

Grifols SA

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc

Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals (a subsidiary of Specialty Generics Holdings)

Medtronic plc

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nmoco0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.