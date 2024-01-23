Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry Outlook to 2027: Comprehensive Analysis of Capacity and Capital Expenditure for Trunk/Transmission Pipelines

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry Outlook by Capacity and Capital Expenditure Including Details of All Operating and Planned Pipelines to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This market research publication offering an extensive review of the global oil and gas pipelines industry by capacity and capital expenditure is now available for industry stakeholders and interested parties.



The research document provides an in-depth outlook of the industry with detailed coverage of operational, suspended, and planned pipelines up to the year 2027. This includes a thorough dossier of various pipeline traits, such as the operator names, start years, start and end points, geographic location, lengths, diameters, and capacities.

Industry Insights and Growth Trends

Inclusive data set covering all active, suspended, planned, and announced crude oil, petroleum products, and natural gas trunk/transmission pipelines starting up to 2027.

Crucial pipeline information accessible for industry leaders to identify robust growth segments and opportunities.

A target on facilitating informed decision-making based on substantial and firm data relating to the pipeline industry.

Objective assessment for competitors to evaluate the extensiveness of pipeline networks and capabilities.

Capital Expenditure Outlook Geographic and Country-Specific Investment Focus

The report presents an annualized breakdown of capital expenditure projections by region and selects countries for the 2023-2027 period, offering insights into where industry investments are being channeled and spotlighting regions with the highest growth prospects.

Developments, Contracts, and Regional Summaries

Up-to-the-minute developmental information and contractual agreements relevant to oil and gas pipelines are discussed, providing a regional overview of where the industry is heading and laying out gleaned insights from multiple corners of the globe.

Meticulous, data-driven narratives help navigate the complexities of oil and gas pipeline infrastructure, examining key enterprises, such as the Transneft Oil System and the Russian Gas System – which are among the most extensive in the industry. This well-rounded approach assists industry participants in comprehending the competitive landscape and upcoming key industry trends, adjustments, and potential disruptions driven by geopolitical shifts, technological advancements, and market dynamics.

The report is purposed to serve industry executives, managers, and other key stakeholders who are poised to extract value from the data-rich pipeline landscape and leverage it for strategic planning and operational efficiency. By offering a conclusive and analytical view of the pipeline sector's future, the research publication stands as a vital tool in the strategic arsenal of those seeking to navigate the oil and gas industry's evolving terrain.



