Propylene Global Industry Analysis & Forecast to 2027: Asia Leading Capacity Expansion

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Propylene Industry Installed Capacity and Capital Expenditure (CapEx) Market Forecast by Region and Countries including details of All Active, Planned and Announced Projects to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global propylene capacity is set to witness a robust increase from 150.05 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) in 2022 to a projected 208.97 mtpa in 2027. This marks a significant growth of 39%, as outlined in this comprehensive research publication.

The research extensively covers the upcoming trajectory of the propylene industry, detailing a regional and country-level forecast enriched by insights into active, planned, and announced projects across the globe. With an emphasis on the vibrant Asia-Pacific markets, the Middle East, and other influential regions, this publication is an invaluable resource for industry stakeholders.

Highlights of the report include:

A detailed global propylene capacity outlook segmented by region, ensuring a granular understanding of market dynamics.

An in-depth country-specific propylene outlook spotlighting high-growth markets and significant investment territories.

Comprehensive profiles of propylene planned and announced projects, providing critical data for business and strategic planning.

An assessment of the capacity share held by leading propylene producers, giving a competitive edge to market participants.

A future-focused viewpoint with a global propylene capital expenditure (CapEx) forecast, broken down by region and country, presenting lucrative investment prospects within the industry.

China emerges as the frontrunner in propylene capacity additions, with India and Iran also among the top contributors, reflecting the strategic pivot towards Asian economies. Notable companies such as Oriental Energy Co Ltd, Shandong Yulong Petrochemical Ltd, and Fujian Eversun New Material Co Ltd are anticipated to lead the global charge in capacity enhancements in the forthcoming years.

With the world closely watching the propylene sector's expansion, the report's findings serve as a cornerstone for identifying emergent opportunities and facilitating decision-making powered by robust historical data and a forecast of propylene capacity.

For industry professionals, investors, and analysts, this publication transcends as a tool to tap into the propylene industry's pulse, harnessing upcoming project details and capital expenditure forecasts to strategize for a future defined by growth and innovation.

The comprehensive nature of the analysis within this research provides a strategic backdrop to understand the dynamic landscape of the propylene industry, its driving forces, and the areas ripe for exploration and investment as global capacity surges.

Key Takeaways from the Propylene Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook:

Insight into the propylene industry's robust growth and strategic investment opportunities up to 2027. Integral information on the forecasted regional and country-level propylene capacity expansions. Strategic profiles of projects and industry leaders shaping the global propylene growth trajectory. Detailed analysis of the capital expenditure trends and projections providing a competitive advantage and investment guidance.

As the propylene industry readies for a transformative era of expansion, this report delivers the foresight required to navigate and capitalize on the evolving landscape, signaling an era of unprecedented growth and strategic business ventures.

For those looking to delve into the specifics of the current and future state of the propylene industry, this publication emerges as a critical asset in charting a course toward sustainable growth and competitive bolstering in a dynamic global market.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:

Oriental Energy Co Ltd

Shandong Yulong Petrochemical Ltd

Fujian Eversun New Material Co Ltd

China National Petroleum Corp

Reliance Industries Ltd

The National Petrochemical Co

LyondellBasell Industries NV

Dow Chemical Co

Exxon Mobil Corp

Formosa Plastics Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ldyni4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.