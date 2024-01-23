Ethan Allen Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

DANBURY, CT, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (“Ethan Allen” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ETD) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per share, payable on February 22, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 6, 2024.

Farooq Kathwari, Ethan Allen’s Chairman, President and CEO commented, “We are pleased to continue to pay regular quarterly cash dividends to our shareholders.”

ABOUT ETHAN ALLEN

Ethan Allen (NYSE:ETD), recently named America’s #1 Premium Furniture Retailer and among America’s Top 10 Retailers by Newsweek, is a leading interior design destination combining state-of-the-art technology with personal service. Our design centers, which represent a mix of independent licensees and Company-owned and operated locations, offer complimentary interior design service and sell a full range of home furnishings, including custom furniture and artisan-crafted accents for every room in the home. Vertically integrated from product design through logistics, we manufacture about 75% of our custom-crafted products in our North American manufacturing facilities and have been recognized for product quality and craftsmanship since 1932. Learn more at www.ethanallen.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.