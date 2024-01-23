QCR Holdings, Inc. Announces Record Net Income of $32.9 Million for the Fourth Quarter and Record Net Income of $113.6 Million for the Full Year 2023

Fourth Quarter Highlights



Record fourth quarter net income of $32.9 million, or $1.95 per diluted share

Record Capital Markets Revenue of $37.0 million

Improved NIM, which increased by 1 basis point from the prior quarter

Significant increase in tangible book value (non-GAAP) per share of $3.48, or 35% annualized

TCE/TA ratio (non-GAAP) improved by 70 basis points to 8.75%

Completion of first two securitizations of $265 million of low-income housing tax credit loans

Full Year Highlights

Record annual net income of $113.6 million, or $6.73 per diluted share

Record adjusted net income (non-GAAP) of $115.1 million, or $6.82 per diluted share

Record Capital Markets Revenue of $92.1 million, an increase of $50.8 million, or 123%

Loan and lease growth of 11% prior to loan securitizations

Deposit growth of 9%

Tangible book value (non-GAAP) per share increased $6.99, or 19%

Increased TCE/TA ratio (non-GAAP) by 82 basis points to 8.75%



MOLINE, Ill., Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCRH) (the “Company”) today announced record quarterly net income of $32.9 million and diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $1.95 for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to net income of $25.1 million and diluted EPS of $1.49 for the third quarter of 2023. For the full year, the Company reported net income of $113.6 million, or $6.73 per diluted share.

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) and adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) for the fourth quarter of 2023 were $33.3 million and $1.97, respectively. For the third quarter of 2023, adjusted net income (non-GAAP) was $25.4 million and adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) was $1.51. For the fourth quarter of 2022, net income and diluted EPS were $30.9 million and $1.81, respectively, and adjusted net income (non-GAAP) and adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) were $31.1 million and $1.83, respectively.

For the Quarter Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, $ in millions (except per share data) 2023 2023 2022 Net Income $ 32.9 $ 25.1 $ 30.9 Diluted EPS $ 1.95 $ 1.49 $ 1.81 Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP)* $ 33.3 $ 25.4 $ 31.1 Adjusted Diluted EPS (non-GAAP)* $ 1.97 $ 1.51 $ 1.83

*Adjusted non-GAAP measurements of financial performance exclude non-core and/or nonrecurring income and expense items that management believes are not reflective of the anticipated future operation of the Company’s business. The Company believes these measurements provide a better comparison for analysis and may provide a better indicator of future performance. See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations.





“We are pleased to deliver record fourth quarter and full year results highlighted by significant fee income and robust loan growth,” said Larry J. Helling, Chief Executive Officer. “In addition, we completed our first two securitizations of low-income housing tax credit loans, grew core deposits by 6%, and maintained our strong asset quality.”

“We enter 2024 with a solid deposit and loan pipeline, a strong balance sheet, excellent credit quality and well-managed expenses. We remain focused on building our franchise through relationship banking and executing on our differentiated business model, all with the view of delivering attractive returns to our shareholders,” said Mr. Helling.

Net Interest Income Grew to $55.7 Million and NIM Expanded

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2023 totaled $55.7 million, an increase of $0.5 million from the third quarter. Acquisition-related net accretion totaled $673 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $539 thousand in the third quarter. Net interest income was $65.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2022.

In the fourth quarter of 2023, net interest margin (“NIM”) was 2.90% and NIM on a tax-equivalent yield (“TEY”) basis (non-GAAP) was 3.32%, up from 2.89% and 3.31% in the prior quarter, respectively. Adjusted NIM TEY (non-GAAP) of 3.29%, was also up from 3.28% in the third quarter.

“Our adjusted NIM on a tax equivalent yield basis improved by one basis point on a linked-quarter basis to 3.29% and was above the midpoint of our guidance range,” said Todd A. Gipple, President and Chief Financial Officer. “During the quarter, our loan and investment yields continued to expand and we experienced a more modest increase in our cost of funds with a slowing in the shift of the composition of our deposits from noninterest and lower beta deposits to higher beta deposits. We are pleased to see continued stabilization in our deposit mix and the expansion of our NIM.”

Noninterest Income of $47.7 Million, Including a Record $37.0 Million of Capital Markets Revenue

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2023 totaled $47.7 million, up significantly from $26.6 million for the third quarter of 2023. The Company generated a record $37.0 million of capital markets revenue in the quarter, up from $15.6 million in the prior quarter. Wealth management revenue was $4.1 million for the quarter, up from $3.8 million in the prior quarter.

“Capital markets revenue surged late in the fourth quarter and was $37 million for the quarter, achieving a total of $92 million to close out the year,” added Mr. Gipple. “Our clients took advantage of the significant decrease in long-term interest rates late in the quarter to lock-in attractive long-term financing terms. Capital markets revenue from swap fees continues to benefit from the strong demand for affordable housing. Even with the strong results in the fourth quarter, our LIHTC lending and capital markets revenue pipelines remain healthy. As a result, we are increasing our capital markets revenue guidance for the next twelve months to be in a range of $50 to $60 million.”

Noninterest Expenses of $60.9 Million Impacted by Strong Capital Markets Outperformance

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2023 totaled $60.9 million, compared to $51.1 million for the third quarter of 2023 and $49.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The linked-quarter increase was primarily due to higher incentive-based compensation related to our record fourth quarter and full year performance.

Continued Strong Loan Growth

During the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company’s loans and leases held for investment grew $213.4 million to a total of $6.5 billion, or 13% on an annualized basis. For the full year, total loans and leases grew $669.5 million, or 11%, when excluding the $265 million in loan securitizations that we completed in the fourth quarter.

“Our strong performance is a testament to our differentiated relationship-based community banking model as well as the underlying economic resiliency across our markets,” added Mr. Helling. “Given our current pipeline and the ongoing strength of our markets, we are targeting loan growth for the full year 2024 between 8% and 10%, prior to the loan securitizations that we have planned for 2024.”

Asset Quality Remains Excellent

Nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) totaled $34.2 million at the end of the fourth quarter, a slight improvement from $34.7 million at the end of the third quarter. The ratio of NPAs to total assets improved to 0.40% on December 31, 2023, compared to 0.41% on September 30, 2023. In addition, the Company’s criticized loans and classified loans to total loans and leases on December 31, 2023 also improved to 2.93% and 1.03%, respectively, as compared to 2.98% and 1.05% as of September 30, 2023.

The Company recorded a total provision for credit losses of $5.2 million during the quarter which included $2.5 million of provision for loans and leases and $2.7 million of provision for unfunded commitments. The provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments was driven by the surge in commitments in our LIHTC lending business. As of December 31, 2023, the allowance for credit losses to total loans/leases held for investment was 1.33%.

Stable Core Deposits and Increased Liquidity

During the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company’s core deposits, which exclude brokered deposits, decreased slightly by $4.2 million in the fourth quarter, but grew by $346.0 million, or 6%, for the full year. Our Correspondent Bank deposit portfolio typically falls temporarily in the fourth quarter as our clients position their balance sheets at year-end. Total Correspondent Bank deposits declined 9% at quarter-end and have since rebounded, increasing $188 million, or 35%, by mid-January.

Total uninsured and uncollateralized deposits remain very low at 18% of total deposits as of the end of the fourth quarter, as compared to 20% as of the end of the third quarter. The Company maintained approximately $3.1 billion of available liquidity sources at year-end, which includes $1.2 billion of immediately available liquidity.

Continued Strong Capital Levels

As of December 31, 2023, the Company’s total risk-based capital ratio was 14.15%, the common equity tier 1 ratio was 9.57% and the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP) was 8.75%. By comparison, these respective ratios were 14.48%, 9.68% and 8.05% as of September 30, 2023. The Company remains focused on growing capital and targeting capital levels in the top quartile of the Company’s peer group.

The Company’s tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) increased by $3.48, or 35% annualized during the fourth quarter. Accumulated other comprehensive income (“AOCI”) increased $25.4 million during the quarter due to an increase in the value of the Company’s available for sale securities portfolio and certain derivatives resulting from the change in long-term interest rates during the quarter. In addition, the combination of strong earnings and a modest dividend contributed to the improvement in tangible book value per share (non-GAAP).

QCR Holding, Inc. Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited) As of December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 (dollars in thousands) CONDENSED BALANCE SHEET Cash and due from banks $ 97,123 $ 104,265 $ 84,084 $ 64,295 $ 59,723 Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits 140,369 80,650 175,012 253,997 124,270 Securities, net of allowance for credit losses 1,005,528 896,394 882,888 877,446 928,102 Loans receivable held for sale (1) 2,594 278,893 295,057 140,633 1,480 Loans/leases receivable held for investment 6,540,822 6,327,414 6,084,263 6,049,389 6,137,391 Allowance for credit losses (87,200 ) (87,669 ) (85,797 ) (86,573 ) (87,706 ) Intangibles 13,821 14,537 15,228 15,993 16,759 Goodwill 139,027 139,027 139,027 138,474 137,607 Derivatives 188,978 291,295 170,294 130,350 177,631 Other assets 497,832 495,251 466,617 452,900 453,580 Total assets $ 8,538,894 $ 8,540,057 $ 8,226,673 $ 8,036,904 $ 7,948,837 Total deposits $ 6,514,005 $ 6,494,852 $ 6,606,720 $ 6,501,663 $ 5,984,217 Total borrowings 718,295 712,126 418,368 417,480 825,894 Derivatives 214,098 320,220 195,841 150,401 200,701 Other liabilities 205,900 184,476 183,055 165,866 165,301 Total stockholders' equity 886,596 828,383 822,689 801,494 772,724 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 8,538,894 $ 8,540,057 $ 8,226,673 $ 8,036,904 $ 7,948,837 ANALYSIS OF LOAN PORTFOLIO Loan/lease mix: (2) Commercial and industrial - revolving $ 325,243 $ 299,588 $ 304,617 $ 307,612 $ 296,869 Commercial and industrial - other 1,390,068 1,381,967 1,308,853 1,322,384 1,371,590 Commercial and industrial - other - LIHTC 91,710 105,601 93,700 97,947 80,103 Total commercial and industrial 1,807,021 1,787,156 1,707,170 1,727,943 1,748,562 Commercial real estate, owner occupied 607,365 610,618 609,717 616,922 629,367 Commercial real estate, non-owner occupied 1,008,892 955,552 963,814 982,716 963,239 Construction and land development 477,424 472,695 437,682 448,261 448,986 Construction and land development - LIHTC 943,101 921,359 870,084 759,924 743,075 Multi-family 284,721 282,541 280,418 229,370 236,043 Multi-family - LIHTC 711,422 874,439 820,376 740,500 727,760 Direct financing leases 31,164 34,401 32,937 35,373 31,889 1-4 family real estate 544,971 539,931 535,405 532,491 499,529 Consumer 127,335 127,615 121,717 116,522 110,421 Total loans/leases $ 6,543,416 $ 6,606,307 $ 6,379,320 $ 6,190,022 $ 6,138,871 Less allowance for credit losses 87,200 87,669 85,797 86,573 87,706 Net loans/leases $ 6,456,216 $ 6,518,638 $ 6,293,523 $ 6,103,449 $ 6,051,165 ANALYSIS OF SECURITIES PORTFOLIO Securities mix: U.S. government sponsored agency securities $ 14,973 $ 16,002 $ 18,942 $ 19,320 $ 16,981 Municipal securities 853,645 764,017 743,608 731,689 779,450 Residential mortgage-backed and related securities 59,196 57,946 60,958 63,104 66,215 Asset backed securities 15,423 16,326 17,393 17,967 18,728 Other securities 41,115 43,272 43,156 46,535 46,908 Trading securities 22,368 - - - - Total securities (3) $ 1,006,720 $ 897,563 $ 884,057 $ 878,615 $ 928,282 Less allowance for credit losses 1,192 1,169 1,169 1,169 180 Net securities $ 1,005,528 $ 896,394 $ 882,888 $ 877,446 $ 928,102 ANALYSIS OF DEPOSITS Deposit mix: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,038,689 $ 1,027,791 $ 1,101,605 $ 1,189,858 $ 1,262,981 Interest-bearing demand deposits 4,338,390 4,416,725 4,374,847 4,033,193 3,875,497 Time deposits 851,950 788,692 765,801 679,946 744,593 Brokered deposits 284,976 261,644 364,467 598,666 101,146 Total deposits $ 6,514,005 $ 6,494,852 $ 6,606,720 $ 6,501,663 $ 5,984,217 ANALYSIS OF BORROWINGS Borrowings mix: Term FHLB advances $ 135,000 $ 135,000 $ 135,000 $ 135,000 $ - Overnight FHLB advances 300,000 295,000 - - 415,000 Other short-term borrowings 1,500 470 1,850 1,100 129,630 Subordinated notes 233,064 232,958 232,852 232,746 232,662 Junior subordinated debentures 48,731 48,698 48,666 48,634 48,602 Total borrowings $ 718,295 $ 712,126 $ 418,368 $ 417,480 $ 825,894 (1) Loans with a fair value of $0 million, $278.0 million, $291.0 million and $139.2 million have been identified for securitization and are included in LHFS at December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023 respectively. (2) Loan categories with significant LIHTC loan balances have been broken out separately. Total LIHTC balances within the loan/lease portfolio are $1.8 billion as of December 31, 2023. (3) As of December 31, 2023, trading securities included two securities purchased from Freddie Mac following the loan sale and securitization of $130 million of tax exempt LIHTC loans and $135 million of taxable LIHTC loans sponsored by Freddie Mac in 2023.









QCR Holding, Inc. Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited) For the Quarter Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) INCOME STATEMENT Interest income $ 112,248 $ 108,568 $ 98,377 $ 94,217 $ 94,037 Interest expense 56,512 53,313 45,172 37,407 28,819 Net interest income 55,736 55,255 53,205 56,810 65,218 Provision for credit losses 5,199 3,806 3,606 3,928 - Net interest income after provision for credit losses $ 50,537 $ 51,449 $ 49,599 $ 52,882 $ 65,218 Trust fees $ 3,084 $ 2,863 $ 2,844 $ 2,906 $ 2,644 Investment advisory and management fees 1,052 947 986 879 918 Deposit service fees 2,008 2,107 2,034 2,028 2,142 Gains on sales of residential real estate loans, net 323 476 500 312 468 Gains on sales of government guaranteed portions of loans, net 24 - - 30 50 Capital markets revenue 36,956 15,596 22,490 17,023 11,338 Securities gains (losses), net - - 12 (463 ) - Earnings on bank-owned life insurance 832 1,807 838 707 755 Debit card fees 1,561 1,584 1,589 1,466 1,500 Correspondent banking fees 465 450 356 391 257 Loan related fee income 845 800 770 651 614 Fair value gain (loss) on derivatives (582 ) (336 ) 83 (427 ) (267 ) Other 1,161 299 18 339 800 Total noninterest income $ 47,729 $ 26,593 $ 32,520 $ 25,842 $ 21,219 Salaries and employee benefits $ 41,059 $ 32,098 $ 31,459 $ 32,003 $ 32,594 Occupancy and equipment expense 6,789 6,228 6,100 5,914 6,027 Professional and data processing fees 4,223 4,456 4,078 3,514 3,769 Acquisition costs - - - - (424 ) Post-acquisition compensation, transition and integration costs - - - 207 668 FDIC insurance, other insurance and regulatory fees 2,115 1,721 1,927 1,374 1,605 Loan/lease expense 834 826 652 556 411 Net cost of (income from) and gains/losses on operations of other real estate 38 3 - (67 ) (117 ) Advertising and marketing 1,641 1,429 1,735 1,237 1,562 Communication and data connectivity 449 478 471 665 587 Supplies 333 335 281 305 337 Bank service charges 761 605 621 605 563 Correspondent banking expense 300 232 221 210 210 Intangibles amortization 716 691 765 766 787 Payment card processing 836 733 542 545 599 Trust expense 413 432 337 214 166 Other 431 814 538 737 353 Total noninterest expense $ 60,938 $ 51,081 $ 49,727 $ 48,785 $ 49,697 Net income before income taxes $ 37,328 $ 26,961 $ 32,392 $ 29,939 $ 36,740 Federal and state income tax expense 4,473 1,840 3,967 2,782 5,834 Net income $ 32,855 $ 25,121 $ 28,425 $ 27,157 $ 30,906 Basic EPS $ 1.96 $ 1.50 $ 1.70 $ 1.62 $ 1.83 Diluted EPS $ 1.95 $ 1.49 $ 1.69 $ 1.60 $ 1.81 Weighted average common shares outstanding 16,734,080 16,717,303 16,701,950 16,776,289 16,855,973 Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding 16,875,952 16,847,951 16,799,527 16,942,132 17,047,976









QCR Holding, Inc. Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited) For the Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) INCOME STATEMENT Interest income $ 413,410 $ 292,571 Interest expense 192,404 61,451 Net interest income 221,006 231,120 Provision for credit losses (1) 16,539 8,284 Net interest income after provision for credit losses $ 204,467 $ 222,836 Trust fees $ 11,697 $ 10,641 Investment advisory and management fees 3,864 3,858 Deposit service fees 8,177 8,134 Gains on sales of residential real estate loans, net 1,611 2,411 Gains on sales of government guaranteed portions of loans, net 54 119 Capital markets revenue 92,065 41,309 Securities losses, net (451 ) - Earnings on bank-owned life insurance 4,184 2,056 Debit card fees 6,200 5,459 Correspondent banking fees 1,662 967 Loan related fee income 3,066 2,428 Fair value gain (loss) on derivatives (1,262 ) 1,975 Other 1,817 1,372 Total noninterest income $ 132,684 $ 80,729 Salaries and employee benefits $ 136,619 $ 115,368 Occupancy and equipment expense 25,031 21,975 Professional and data processing fees 16,271 16,282 Acquisition costs - 3,715 Post-acquisition compensation, transition and integration costs 207 5,526 FDIC insurance, other insurance and regulatory fees 7,137 5,806 Loan/lease expense 2,868 1,829 Net cost of (income from) and gains/losses on operations of other real estate (26 ) (40 ) Advertising and marketing 6,042 4,958 Communication and data connectivity 2,063 2,213 Supplies 1,254 1,109 Bank service charges 2,592 2,282 Correspondent banking expense 963 840 Intangibles amortization 2,938 2,854 Payment card processing 2,656 1,964 Trust expense 1,396 775 Other 2,520 2,560 Total noninterest expense $ 210,531 $ 190,016 Net income before income taxes $ 126,620 $ 113,549 Federal and state income tax expense 13,062 14,483 Net income $ 113,558 $ 99,066 Basic EPS $ 6.79 $ 5.94 Diluted EPS $ 6.73 $ 5.87 Weighted average common shares outstanding 16,732,406 16,681,844 Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding 16,866,391 16,890,007 (1) Provision for credit losses for the year ended December 31, 2022 included $11.0 million related to the acquired Guaranty Bank non-PCD loans and $1.4 million related to acquired Guaranty Bank OBS exposures.









QCR Holding, Inc. Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited) As of and for the Quarter Ended For the Year Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) COMMON SHARE DATA Common shares outstanding 16,749,254 16,731,646 16,713,853 16,713,775 16,795,942 Book value per common share (1) $ 52.93 $ 49.51 $ 49.22 $ 47.95 $ 46.01 Tangible book value per common share (Non-GAAP) (2) $ 43.81 $ 40.33 $ 39.99 $ 38.71 $ 36.82 Closing stock price $ 58.39 $ 48.52 $ 41.03 $ 43.91 $ 49.64 Market capitalization $ 977,989 $ 811,819 $ 685,769 $ 733,902 $ 833,751 Market price / book value 110.31 % 98.00 % 83.36 % 91.57 % 107.90 % Market price / tangible book value 133.29 % 120.30 % 102.59 % 113.43 % 134.83 % Earnings per common share (basic) LTM (3) $ 6.78 $ 6.65 $ 6.89 $ 6.06 $ 5.95 Price earnings ratio LTM (3) 8.61 x 7.30 x 5.96 x 7.24 x 8.35 x TCE / TA (Non-GAAP) (4) 8.75 % 8.05 % 8.28 % 8.21 % 7.93 % CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Beginning balance $ 828,383 $ 822,689 $ 801,494 $ 772,724 $ 737,072 Net income 32,855 25,121 28,425 27,157 30,906 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 25,363 (19,415 ) (6,336 ) 9,325 9,959 Common stock cash dividends declared (1,004 ) (1,003 ) (1,003 ) (1,010 ) (1,013 ) Repurchase and cancellation of shares of common stock as a result of a share repurchase program - - (967 ) (7,719 ) (5,037 ) Other (5) 999 991 1,076 1,017 837 Ending balance $ 886,596 $ 828,383 $ 822,689 $ 801,494 $ 772,724 REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS (6): Total risk-based capital ratio 14.15 % 14.48 % 14.64 % 14.64 % 14.28 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 10.16 % 10.30 % 10.34 % 10.23 % 9.95 % Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 10.03 % 9.92 % 10.06 % 9.73 % 9.61 % Common equity tier 1 ratio 9.57 % 9.68 % 9.70 % 9.57 % 9.29 % KEY PERFORMANCE RATIOS AND OTHER METRICS Return on average assets (annualized) 1.53 % 1.21 % 1.44 % 1.37 % 1.58 % 1.39 % 1.37 % Return on average total equity (annualized) 15.35 % 11.95 % 13.97 % 13.67 % 16.32 % 13.78 % 13.24 % Net interest margin 2.90 % 2.89 % 2.93 % 3.18 % 3.62 % 2.97 % 3.49 % Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP)(7) 3.32 % 3.31 % 3.29 % 3.52 % 3.93 % 3.35 % 3.73 % Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) (8) 58.90 % 62.41 % 58.01 % 59.02 % 57.50 % 59.52 % 60.93 % Gross loans and leases / total assets 76.63 % 77.36 % 77.54 % 77.02 % 77.23 % 76.63 % 77.23 % Gross loans and leases / total deposits 100.45 % 101.72 % 96.56 % 95.21 % 102.58 % 100.45 % 102.58 % Effective tax rate 11.98 % 6.82 % 12.25 % 9.29 % 15.88 % 10.32 % 12.75 % Full-time equivalent employees (9) 996 987 1009 969 973 996 973 AVERAGE BALANCES Assets $ 8,535,732 $ 8,287,813 $ 7,924,597 $ 7,906,830 $ 7,800,229 $ 8,165,805 $ 7,206,180 Loans/leases 6,483,572 6,476,512 6,219,980 6,165,115 6,043,359 6,337,551 5,604,074 Deposits 6,485,154 6,342,339 6,292,481 6,179,644 6,029,455 6,325,790 5,676,546 Total stockholders' equity 852,163 837,734 816,882 794,685 757,419 825,557 748,032 (1) Includes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss). (2) Includes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) and excludes intangible assets. See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations. (3) LTM : Last twelve months. (4) TCE / TCA : tangible common equity / total tangible assets. See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations. (5) Includes mostly common stock issued for options exercised and the employee stock purchase plan, as well as stock-based compensation. (6) Ratios for the current quarter are subject to change upon final calculation for regulatory filings due after earnings release. (7) TEY : Tax equivalent yield. See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations. (8) See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations. (9) The increase in full-time equivalent employees in the second quarter of 2023 and the subsequent decline in the third quarter of 2023 includes 19 summer interns.









QCR Holding, Inc. Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited) ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN For the Quarter Ended December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Average Balance Interest Earned or Paid Average Yield or Cost Average Balance Interest Earned or Paid Average Yield or Cost Average Balance Interest Earned or Paid Average Yield or Cost (dollars in thousands) Fed funds sold $ 18,644 $ 257 5.47 % $ 21,526 $ 284 5.23 % $ 30,754 $ 296 3.82 % Interest-bearing deposits at financial institutions 72,439 986 5.40 % 86,807 1,205 5.51 % 62,581 504 3.20 % Investment securities - taxable 365,686 4,080 4.45 % 344,657 3,788 4.38 % 347,224 3,286 3.77 % Investment securities - nontaxable (1) 650,069 8,380 5.15 % 600,693 6,974 4.64 % 624,706 6,788 4.35 % Restricted investment securities 40,625 670 6.45 % 43,590 659 5.91 % 39,954 628 6.15 % Loans (1) 6,483,572 105,830 6.48 % 6,476,512 103,428 6.34 % 6,043,359 88,088 5.78 % Total earning assets (1) $ 7,631,035 $ 120,203 6.26 % $ 7,573,785 $ 116,338 6.10 % $ 7,148,578 $ 99,590 5.53 % Interest-bearing deposits $ 4,465,279 $ 37,082 3.29 % $ 4,264,208 $ 33,563 3.12 % $ 3,968,081 $ 17,655 1.77 % Time deposits 982,356 10,559 4.26 % 999,488 10,003 3.97 % 746,819 3,476 1.85 % Short-term borrowings 1,101 15 5.18 % 1,514 20 5.28 % 19,591 211 4.28 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 360,000 4,841 5.26 % 425,870 5,724 5.26 % 351,033 3,507 3.91 % Subordinated debentures 232,994 3,308 5.68 % 232,890 3,307 5.68 % 232,689 3,312 5.69 % Junior subordinated debentures 48,710 708 5.68 % 48,678 695 5.59 % 48,583 657 5.29 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 6,090,440 $ 56,513 3.68 % $ 5,972,648 $ 53,312 3.54 % $ 5,366,796 $ 28,818 2.13 % Net interest income (1) $ 63,690 $ 63,026 $ 70,772 Net interest margin (2) 2.90 % 2.89 % 3.62 % Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3) 3.32 % 3.31 % 3.93 % Adjusted net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3) 3.29 % 3.28 % 3.61 % For the Year Ended December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Average Balance Interest Earned or Paid Average Yield or Cost Average Balance Interest Earned or Paid Average Yield or Cost (dollars in thousands) Fed funds sold $ 19,110 $ 998 5.22 % $ 14,436 $ 410 2.84 % Interest-bearing deposits at financial institutions 80,924 4,137 5.11 % 63,448 1,089 1.72 % Investment securities - taxable 346,579 14,927 4.30 % 335,255 12,078 3.59 % Investment securities - nontaxable (1) 611,924 28,272 4.62 % 575,457 24,281 4.22 % Restricted investment securities 39,273 2,346 5.89 % 35,554 2,068 5.73 % Loans (1) 6,337,551 390,967 6.17 % 5,604,074 268,985 4.80 % Total earning assets (1) $ 7,435,361 $ 441,647 5.94 % $ 6,628,224 $ 308,911 4.66 % Interest-bearing deposits $ 4,191,913 $ 121,662 2.90 % $ 3,715,017 $ 35,359 0.95 % Time deposits 1,010,827 37,784 3.74 % 568,245 7,003 1.23 % Short-term borrowings 2,781 152 6.44 % 8,637 299 3.46 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 323,904 16,740 5.10 % 286,474 6,954 2.39 % Other borrowings - - 0.00 % 1,068 53 4.96 % Subordinated debentures 232,837 13,230 5.68 % 165,685 9,200 5.55 % Junior subordinated debentures 48,662 2,836 5.75 % 45,497 2,583 5.60 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 5,810,924 $ 192,404 3.31 % $ 4,790,623 $ 61,451 1.28 % Net interest income (1) $ 249,243 $ 247,460 Net interest margin (2) 2.97 % 3.49 % Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3) 3.35 % 3.73 % Adjusted net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3) 3.32 % 3.60 % (1) Includes nontaxable securities and loans. Interest earned and yields on nontaxable securities and loans are determined on a tax equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate. (2) See "Select Financial Data - Subsidiaries" for a breakdown of amortization/accretion included in net interest margin for each period presented. (3) TEY : Tax equivalent yield. See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.







QCR Holding, Inc. Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited) As of

December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) ROLLFORWARD OF ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS/LEASES Beginning balance $ 87,669 $ 85,797 $ 86,573 $ 87,706 $ 90,489 Change in ACL for writedown of LHFS to fair value (1) 266 175 (2,277 ) (1,709 ) - Credit loss expense 2,519 3,260 3,313 2,458 1,013 Loans/leases charged off (3,354 ) (1,816 ) (1,947 ) (2,275 ) (3,960 ) Recoveries on loans/leases previously charged off 100 253 135 393 164 Ending balance $ 87,200 $ 87,669 $ 85,797 $ 86,573 $ 87,706 NONPERFORMING ASSETS Nonaccrual loans/leases $ 32,753 $ 34,568 $ 26,062 $ 22,947 $ 8,765 Accruing loans/leases past due 90 days or more 86 - 83 15 5 Total nonperforming loans/leases 32,839 34,568 26,145 22,962 8,770 Other real estate owned 1,347 120 - 61 133 Other repossessed assets - - - - - Total nonperforming assets $ 34,186 $ 34,688 $ 26,145 $ 23,023 $ 8,903 ASSET QUALITY RATIOS Nonperforming assets / total assets 0.40 % 0.41 % 0.32 % 0.29 % 0.11 % ACL for loans and leases / total loans/leases held for investment 1.33 % 1.39 % 1.41 % 1.43 % 1.43 % ACL for loans and leases / nonperforming loans/leases 265.54 % 253.61 % 328.16 % 377.03 % 1000.07 % Net charge-offs as a % of average loans/leases 0.05 % 0.02 % 0.03 % 0.03 % 0.06 % INTERNALLY ASSIGNED RISK RATING (2) Special mention (rating 6) $ 124,460 $ 127,202 $ 116,910 $ 125,048 $ 98,333 Substandard (rating 7)/Classifed loans (3) 67,313 69,369 63,956 70,866 66,021 Doubtful (rating 8)/Classifed loans (3) - - - - - Criticized loans (4) $ 191,773 $ 196,571 $ 180,866 $ 195,914 $ 164,354 Classified loans as a % of total loans/leases 1.03 % 1.05 % 1.00 % 1.14 % 1.08 % Criticized loans as a % of total loans/leases 2.93 % 2.98 % 2.84 % 3.16 % 2.68 % (1) Certain loans were identified for securitization and transferred from loans to LHFS. The fair values of the loans were less than their carrying values at the date of transfer, resulting in a change to the loan ACL. (2) Amounts exclude the government guaranteed portion, if any. The Company assigns internal risk ratings of Pass (Rating 2) for the government guaranteed portion. (3) Classified loans are defined as C&I and CRE loans with internally assigned risk ratings of 7 or 8, regardless of performance. (4) Criticized loans are defined as C&I and CRE loans with internally assigned risk ratings of 6, 7, or 8, regardless of performance.









QCR Holding, Inc. Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited) For the Quarter Ended For the Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, SELECT FINANCIAL DATA - SUBSIDIARIES 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 (dollars in thousands) TOTAL ASSETS Quad City Bank and Trust (1) $ 2,448,957 $ 2,433,084 $ 2,312,013 m2 Equipment Finance, LLC 345,682 336,180 306,396 Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust 2,419,146 2,442,263 2,185,500 Community State Bank 1,426,202 1,417,250 1,297,812 Guaranty Bank 2,281,296 2,242,638 2,146,474 TOTAL DEPOSITS Quad City Bank and Trust (1) $ 1,878,375 $ 1,973,989 $ 1,730,187 Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust 1,748,516 1,722,905 1,686,959 Community State Bank 1,169,921 1,132,724 1,071,146 Guaranty Bank 1,771,371 1,722,861 1,587,477 TOTAL LOANS & LEASES Quad City Bank and Trust (1) $ 1,983,679 $ 2,005,770 $ 1,828,267 m2 Equipment Finance, LLC 350,641 341,041 309,930 Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust 1,698,447 1,750,986 1,644,989 Community State Bank 1,099,262 1,098,479 988,370 Guaranty Bank 1,762,027 1,751,072 1,677,245 TOTAL LOANS & LEASES / TOTAL DEPOSITS Quad City Bank and Trust (1) 106 % 102 % 106 % Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust 97 % 102 % 98 % Community State Bank 94 % 97 % 92 % Guaranty Bank 99 % 102 % 106 % TOTAL LOANS & LEASES / TOTAL ASSETS Quad City Bank and Trust (1) 81 % 82 % 79 % Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust 70 % 72 % 75 % Community State Bank 77 % 78 % 76 % Guaranty Bank 77 % 78 % 78 % ACL ON LOANS/LEASES AS A PERCENTAGE OF LOANS/LEASES Quad City Bank and Trust (1) 1.48 % 1.43 % 1.46 % m2 Equipment Finance, LLC 3.80 % 3.52 % 3.11 % Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust 1.39 % 1.40 % 1.49 % Community State Bank 1.23 % 1.22 % 1.38 % Guaranty Bank 1.18 % 1.20 % 1.37 % RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS Quad City Bank and Trust (1) 0.67 % 0.97 % 1.36 % 0.92 % 1.55 % Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust 3.78 % 2.28 % 2.73 % 3.17 % 2.63 % Community State Bank 1.11 % 1.38 % 1.75 % 1.34 % 1.40 % Guaranty Bank (5) 1.41 % 1.23 % 2.06 % 1.16 % 1.36 % NET INTEREST MARGIN PERCENTAGE (2) Quad City Bank and Trust (1) 3.41 % 3.37 % 3.56 % 3.37 % 3.61 % Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust 3.84 % 3.78 % 4.37 % 3.83 % 3.93 % Community State Bank (3) 3.74 % 3.88 % 4.06 % 3.87 % 3.77 % Guaranty Bank (4) 3.07 % 3.06 % 4.58 % 3.18 % 4.18 % ACQUISITION-RELATED AMORTIZATION/ACCRETION INCLUDED IN NET INTEREST MARGIN, NET Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust $ - $ - $ 98 $ (8 ) $ 158 Community State Bank (1 ) (1 ) 505 $ 67 628 Guaranty Bank 706 572 5,118 $ 2,243 7,932 QCR Holdings, Inc. (6) (32 ) (32 ) (33 ) $ (129 ) (137 ) (1) Quad City Bank and Trust amounts include m2 Equipment Finance, LLC, as this entity is wholly-owned and consolidated with the Bank. m2 Equipment Finance, LLC is also presented separately for certain (applicable) measurements. (2) Includes nontaxable securities and loans. Interest earned and yields on nontaxable securities and loans are determined on a tax equivalent basis using a 21% federal tax rate. (3) Community State Bank's net interest margin percentage includes various purchase accounting adjustments. Excluding those adjustments, net interest margin (Non-GAAP) would have been 3.74% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, 3.88% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 and 3.73% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. (4) Guaranty Bank's net interest margin percentage includes various purchase accounting adjustments. Excluding those adjustments, net interest margin (Non-GAAP) would have been 2.95% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, 2.97% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 and 3.58% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. (5) Adjusted ROAA excluding non-core adjustments for the Guaranty Bank acquisition (non-GAAP) would have been 1.91% for the year ended December 31, 2022. (6) Relates to the trust preferred securities acquired as part of the Guaranty Bank acquisition in 2017 and the Community National Bank acquisition in 2013.









QCR Holding, Inc. Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited) As of December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS RATIO (1) Stockholders' equity (GAAP) $ 886,596 $ 828,383 $ 822,689 $ 801,494 $ 772,724 Less: Intangible assets 152,848 153,564 154,255 154,467 154,366 Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 733,748 $ 674,819 $ 668,434 $ 647,027 $ 618,358 Total assets (GAAP) $ 8,538,894 $ 8,540,057 $ 8,226,673 $ 8,036,904 $ 7,948,837 Less: Intangible assets 152,848 153,564 154,255 154,467 154,366 Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 8,386,046 $ 8,386,493 $ 8,072,418 $ 7,882,437 $ 7,794,471 Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP) 8.75 % 8.05 % 8.28 % 8.21 % 7.93 % (1) This ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company's management believes that this measurement is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes period-to-period in common equity. In compliance with applicable rules of the SEC, this non-GAAP measure is reconciled to stockholders' equity and total assets, which are the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.









QCR Holding, Inc. Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited) GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS For the Quarter Ended For the Year Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, ADJUSTED NET INCOME (1) 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Net income (GAAP) $ 32,855 $ 25,121 $ 28,425 $ 27,157 $ 30,906 $ 113,558 $ 99,066 Less non-core items (post-tax) (2): Income: Securities gains (losses), net - - 9 (366 ) - (356 ) - Fair value gain (loss) on derivatives, net (460 ) (265 ) 66 (337 ) (211 ) (997 ) 1,560 Total non-core income (non-GAAP) $ (460 ) $ (265 ) $ 75 $ (703 ) $ (211 ) $ (1,353 ) $ 1,560 Expense: Acquisition costs (2) - - - - (517 ) - 3,198 Post-acquisition compensation, transition and integration costs - - - 164 529 164 4,366 Separation agreement - - - - - - - CECL Day 2 provision for credit losses on acquired non-PCD loans (3) - - - - - - 8,651 CECL Day 2 provision for credit losses provision on acquired OBS exposure (3) - - - - - - 1,140 Total non-core expense (non-GAAP) $ - $ - $ - $ 164 $ 12 $ 164 $ 17,355 Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (1) $ 33,315 $ 25,386 $ 28,350 $ 28,024 $ 31,129 $ 115,075 $ 114,861 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE (1) Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (from above) $ 33,315 $ 25,386 $ 28,350 $ 28,024 $ 31,129 $ 115,075 $ 114,861 Weighted average common shares outstanding 16,734,080 16,717,303 16,701,950 16,776,289 16,855,973 16,732,406 16,681,844 Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding 16,875,952 16,847,951 16,799,527 16,942,132 17,047,976 16,866,391 16,890,007 Adjusted earnings per common share (non-GAAP): Basic $ 1.99 $ 1.52 $ 1.70 $ 1.67 $ 1.85 $ 6.88 $ 6.89 Diluted $ 1.97 $ 1.51 $ 1.69 $ 1.65 $ 1.83 $ 6.82 $ 6.80 ADJUSTED RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS AND AVERAGE EQUITY (1) Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (from above) $ 33,315 $ 25,386 $ 28,350 $ 28,024 $ 31,129 $ 115,075 $ 114,861 Average Assets $ 8,535,732 $ 8,287,813 $ 7,924,597 $ 7,906,830 $ 7,800,229 $ 8,165,805 $ 7,206,180 Adjusted return on average assets (annualized) (non-GAAP) 1.56 % 1.23 % 1.43 % 1.42 % 1.60 % 1.41 % 1.59 % Adjusted return on average equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) 15.64 % 12.12 % 13.88 % 14.11 % 16.44 % 13.94 % 15.36 % NET INTEREST MARGIN (TEY) (4) Net interest income (GAAP) $ 55,736 $ 55,255 $ 53,205 $ 56,810 $ 65,218 $ 221,006 $ 231,120 Plus: Tax equivalent adjustment (5) 7,954 7,771 6,542 6,057 5,554 28,237 16,340 Net interest income - tax equivalent (Non-GAAP) $ 63,690 $ 63,026 $ 59,747 $ 62,867 $ 70,772 $ 249,243 $ 247,460 Less: Acquisition accounting net accretion 673 539 134 828 5,688 2,173 8,581 Adjusted net interest income $ 63,017 $ 62,487 $ 59,613 $ 62,039 $ 65,084 $ 247,070 $ 238,879 Average earning assets $ 7,631,035 $ 7,573,785 $ 7,283,286 $ 7,247,605 $ 7,148,578 $ 7,435,361 $ 6,628,224 Net interest margin (GAAP) 2.90 % 2.89 % 2.93 % 3.18 % 3.62 % 2.97 % 3.49 % Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) 3.32 % 3.31 % 3.29 % 3.52 % 3.93 % 3.35 % 3.73 % Adjusted net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) 3.29 % 3.28 % 3.28 % 3.47 % 3.61 % 3.32 % 3.60 % EFFICIENCY RATIO (6) Noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 60,938 $ 51,081 $ 49,727 $ 48,785 $ 49,697 $ 210,531 $ 190,016 Net interest income (GAAP) $ 55,736 $ 55,255 $ 53,205 $ 56,810 $ 65,218 $ 221,006 $ $ 231,120 Noninterest income (GAAP) 47,729 26,593 32,520 25,842 21,219 132,684 80,729 Total income $ 103,465 $ 81,848 $ 85,725 $ 82,652 $ 86,437 $ 353,690 $ 311,849 Efficiency ratio (noninterest expense/total income) (Non-GAAP) 58.90 % 62.41 % 58.01 % 59.02 % 57.50 % 59.52 % 60.93 % (1) Adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per common share, adjusted return on average assets and average equity are non-GAAP financial measures. The Company's management believes that these measurements are important to investors as they exclude non-core or non-recurring income and expense items, therefore, they provide a more realistic run-rate for future periods. In compliance with applicable rules of the SEC, these non-GAAP measures are reconciled to net income, which is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. (2) Non-core or nonrecurring items (post-tax) are calculated using an estimated effective federal tax rate of 21% with the exception of acquisition costs which have an estimated effective federal tax rate of 13.62%. (3) The CECL Day 2 provision for credit losses on acquired non-PCD loans and OBS exposures resulted from the Guaranty Bank acquisition on April 1, 2022. (4) Interest earned and yields on nontaxable securities and loans are determined on a tax equivalent basis using a 21% effective federal tax rate. (5) Net interest margin (TEY) is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company's management utilizes this measurement to take into account the tax benefit associated with certain loans and securities. It is also standard industry practice to measure net interest margin using tax-equivalent measures. In compliance with applicable rules of the SEC, this non-GAAP measure is reconciled to net interest income, which is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. In addition, the Company calculates net interest margin without the impact of acquisition accounting net accretion as this can fluctuate and it's difficult to provide a more realistic run-rate for future periods. (6) Efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure. The Company's management utilizes this ratio to compare to industry peers. The ratio is used to calculate overhead as a percentage of revenue. In compliance with the applicable rules of the SEC, this non-GAAP measure is reconciled to noninterest expense, net interest income and noninterest income, which are the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.







