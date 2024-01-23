Devon Energy Announces Chief Accounting Officer Retirement and Officer Appointment

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE: DVN) today announced that Jeremy Humphers, Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer, is retiring from the company. Mr. Humphers will step down from his current role effective March 8, 2024. John Sherrer will succeed Mr. Humphers as Vice President, Accounting & Controller and will be designated as the company’s principal accounting officer.

“On behalf of the entire organization, I would like to thank Jeremy for the meaningful contributions he made during his 20-year career with Devon,” said Jeff Ritenour, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. “Jeremy led the accounting organization with technical excellence, fostered innovation, leveraged technology, and exemplified Devon’s value of integrity. Jeremy will be greatly missed by his Devon colleagues, and we wish him the very best.”

“We are excited to announce the promotion of John Sherrer to Vice President, Accounting & Controller. John has been a member of Devon’s accounting team for 12 years and is a proven leader of successful teams. John’s deep technical knowledge and experience will serve as an excellent foundation as he takes on this new role,” Ritenour commented.

Mr. Sherrer joined Devon in 2011 and has served in various accounting roles of increasing responsibility. He most recently served as the leader of the company’s Financial Accounting group. Prior to joining Devon, Mr. Sherrer spent six years in public accounting with KPMG in audit. Mr. Sherrer graduated from Oklahoma State University in 2004 with Bachelor’s and Master’s of Science degrees in Accounting and is a certified public accountant.

ABOUT DEVON ENERGY

Devon Energy is a leading oil and gas producer in the U.S. with a premier multi-basin portfolio headlined by a world-class acreage position in the Delaware Basin. Devon’s disciplined cash-return business model is designed to achieve strong returns, generate free cash flow and return capital to shareholders, while focusing on safe and sustainable operations. For more information, please visit www.devonenergy.com