Multiple Myeloma Epidemiology Study: Analysis Forecasts Significant Increase in Diagnosed Cases Globally by 2032

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Multiple Myeloma Epidemiology Analysis and Forecast to 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Comprehensive Study Projects Rising Incidence and Prevalence of Multiple Myeloma Globally Over The Next Decade

This thorough analysis and forecast on the epidemiology of Multiple Myeloma (MM) delves into the increasing trend of diagnosed cases expected in the next ten years. The study thoroughly examines the disease's risk factors, the global and historical epidemiological trends across eight major markets, including the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, Japan, and Urban China.

The report anticipates a surge in diagnosed incident cases from 80,305 in 2022 to 95,349 by 2032, reflecting an Annual Growth Rate (AGR) of 1.87%. Notably, the United States is projected to witness the most substantial number of diagnosed incident cases in this period, marking 35,307 incidences, with Spain being at the lower end of the spectrum.

Furthermore, the diagnosed prevalent cases are set to rise from 272,948 in 2022 to an estimated 305,020 in 2032, at a steady AGR of 1.18%. The comprehensive research offers insightful segmentation of the diagnosed incident and prevalent cases of MM by various critical facets such as age, sex, symptomatic status, diagnostic stage, stem cell transplant eligibility, and genetic markers.

The scope of the research covers riveting data on the conjunction of MM with risk factors and comorbidities, extending into an expert 10-year epidemiological forecast for diagnosed incident and prevalent cases. This intricate forecast is buttressed by data extracted from peer-reviewed journals and extensive population-based studies.

Noteworthy Implications for Healthcare and Research

Penetrative analysis and understanding of the trends shaping and driving the global MM market.

Accurate quantification of patient populations in the MM market to refine product development and deployment strategies.

Strategic organization of sales and marketing initiatives to capitalize on the age groups and market regions most affected by MM.

The newly published data sets the stage for stakeholders and healthcare providers to forge informed strategies addressing the anticipated rise in MM cases. This foresight is pivotal for improving global health outcomes and crafting precise therapeutic protocols in the realm of hematologic cancers.

The report stands as an invaluable resource for health systems, policy makers, healthcare strategists, and research bodies intent on curbing the impact of MM and enhancing patient care frameworks for years to come. The profound insights garnered from this study underscore the need for escalating awareness, research, and resource allocation towards MM as its prevalence continues to ascend globally.

Experts underline the urgency to adapt to the demographic shifts and incidence patterns to optimally position interventions and resources in the battle against MM. The forecast underpins the overarching goal: to mitigate the burden of MM and improve patient outcomes across all analyzed regions.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o6uryh

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.