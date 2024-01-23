Global Data Center Construction Market Analysis, Q4 2023: Top 20 Regional Projects Ranked by Country, Development Stage & Value, Spotlighting Industry Leaders in Contracting, Consulting & Ownership

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Construction Project Insights and Analytics (Q4 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With a total projected value of $507.9 billion, the global pipeline of large-scale data center construction projects is under intense scrutiny, according to this report providing extensive analysis and insights into these developments. This evaluation signals significant growth in the construction of state-of-the-art data storage facilities, underpinning the vital role of data processing and storage in today's technology-driven economy.

The report methodologies compile comprehensive data on large-scale data center projects worldwide, each exceeding a value of $25 million. It encompasses a broad spectrum from pre-planning to execution phases, indicating a healthy balance within the industry - 54% of projects are in active pre-execution and execution stages, while the remaining 46% are in the anticipatory stages of pre-planning and planning. This equilibrium suggests robust, continued growth and immense opportunities in the data center construction sector.

In a meticulously structured format, the report provides a granular view of the data center construction pipeline by dissecting project values, developmental stages, and funding sources across various regions. It also presents essential information such as:

The top 20 projects per region, classified by country, developmental stage, and project value.

Comprehensive rankings of major industry players, encompassing leading contractors, consulting engineers, and project owners.

Importance of This Report for Stakeholder Engagement and Strategic Planning

Intended readership includes business leaders, strategists, and investors who are engaged in the data center construction space or considering entering this vibrant market. Key reasons to engage with this analysis include:

Acute insights into the evolving landscape of the data center construction sector. Detailed data, supporting informed business development and strategic planning. Capability to tailor marketing campaigns and resource allocation to the most promising regional markets, founded on extensive project opportunity assessments.

This comprehensive analysis outlines a forward-looking perspective for the data center construction sector, equipped with valuable data and analyses that are critical for decision-makers navigating this dynamic market. The insights provided by this report are significant in shaping strategic planning and identifying key investment opportunities across the globe.



