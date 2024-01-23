First Community Bankshares, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2023 Results and Quarterly Cash Dividend

BLUEFIELD, Va., Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCBC) ( www.firstcommunitybank.com ) (the “Company”) today reported its unaudited results of operations and other financial information for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. The Company reported net income of $11.78 million, or $0.66 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. Net income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, was $48.02 million or $2.72 per diluted common share.



The Company also declared a quarterly cash dividend to common shareholders of twenty-nine cents $0.29 per common share. The quarterly dividend is payable to common shareholders of record on February 9, 2024, and is expected to be paid on or about February 23, 2024. This marks the 39th consecutive year of regular dividends to common shareholders.

Fourth Quarter 2023 and Full Year Highlights

Income Statement

Net income of $11.78 million for the fourth quarter and $48.02 million for the year were negatively impacted by a $3.00 million accrual for estimated litigation expenses.

Adjusted for non-recurring items, fourth quarter net income increased $1.84 million to $14.59 million compared to fourth quarter 2022 on improved net interest margin and lower provision for credit losses. Also adjusted for non-recurring items, current year net income of $54.74 million was $9.12 million, or 19.99%, greater than last year.

Net interest income increased $1.44 million compared to the same quarter in 2022, as increases in benchmark interest rates have improved net interest margin. Provision for credit losses was approximately $2.39 million lower than the same quarter last year.

Interest and fees on loans increased $5.80 million from the same quarter of 2022 and is attributable to both an increase in yield and an increase in average balance compared to the yield and average balance of the prior year. The Company acquired Surrey Bancorp on April 21, 2023, adding approximately $239.08 million in loans. Interest income on deposits in banks decreased $777 thousand to $438 thousand for the fourth quarter, primarily due to a significant decrease in the average balance compared to the fourth quarter of 2022.

Annualized return on average assets (“ROA”) was 1.43% for the fourth quarter and 1.48% for the twelve months of 2023 compared to 1.59% and 1.45% for the same periods, respectively of 2022. Annualized return on average common equity (“ROE”) was 9.39% for the fourth quarter and 10.02% for the twelve months of 2023 compared to 11.99% and 11.04%, for the same periods, respectively of 2022. Adjusted for non-recurring items, ROA was 1.77% and ROE was 11.63% for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Balance Sheet and Asset Quality

The Company’s loan portfolio increased by $172.10 million, or 7.17%, from December 31, 2022. Excluding the Surrey transaction, the loan portfolio decreased approximately $66.98 million, or 2.79%.

Deposits increased $43.51 million, or 1.62%, from year-end 2022. Excluding the Surrey transaction, deposits decreased approximately $360.13 million, or 13.44%, from December 31, 2022.

The Company repurchased 189,500 common shares during the fourth quarter of 2023 for a total cost of $5.98 million. The Company repurchased 768,079 common shares during 2023 for a total cost of $23.04 million. The Company recently announced a new 2.7 million share repurchase program that replaced the remainder of the prior program.

Non-performing loans to total loans increased to 0.76% when compared with the same quarter of 2022. The Company experienced net charge-offs for the fourth quarter of 2023 of $883 thousand, or 0.14%, of annualized average loans, compared to net charge-offs of $2.25 million, or 0.37%, of annualized average loans for the same period in 2022.

The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.41% at December 31, 2023, compared to 1.27% for the same period of 2022.

The accumulated other comprehensive loss of $10.95 million at December 31, 2023, decreased $4.77 million compared to the accumulated other comprehensive loss of $15.71 million at December 31, 2022.

Book value per share at December 31, 2023, was $27.20, an increase of $1.19 from year-end 2022.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures



In addition to financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures that provide useful information for financial and operational decision making, evaluating trends, and comparing financial results to other financial institutions. The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this news release include “tangible book value per common share,” “return on average tangible common equity,” “adjusted earnings,” “adjusted diluted earnings per share,” “adjusted return on average assets,” “adjusted return on average common equity,” “adjusted return on average tangible common equity,” and certain financial measures presented on a fully taxable equivalent (“FTE”) basis. FTE basis is calculated using the federal statutory income tax rate of 21%. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as a reconciliation to that comparable GAAP financial measure can be found in the attached tables to this press release. While the Company believes certain non-GAAP financial measures enhance the understanding of its business and performance, they are supplemental and not a substitute for, or more important than, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to those reported by other financial institutions.

About First Community Bankshares, Inc.

First Community Bankshares, Inc., a financial holding company headquartered in Bluefield, Virginia, provides banking products and services through its wholly owned subsidiary First Community Bank. First Community Bank operated 53 branch banking locations in Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, and Tennessee as of December 31, 2023. First Community Bank offers wealth management and investment advice and services through its Trust Division and through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Community Wealth Management, which collectively managed and administered $1.49 billion in combined assets as of December 31, 2023. The Company reported consolidated assets of $3.27 billion as of December 31, 2023. The Company’s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol, “FCBC”. Additional investor information is available on the Company’s website at www.firstcommunitybank.com.

This news release may include forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations that involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially. These risks include: changes in business or other market conditions; the timely development, production and acceptance of new products and services; the challenge of managing asset/liability levels; the management of credit risk and interest rate risk; the difficulty of keeping expense growth at modest levels while increasing revenues; changes in banking laws and regulations; the degree of competition by traditional and non-traditional competitors; the impact of natural disasters, extreme weather events, military conflict , terrorism or other geopolitical events; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission reports including, but not limited to, the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recent fiscal year end. Pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December

31, September

30, June 30, March 31, December

31, December 31, (Amounts in thousands,

except share and per

share data) 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Interest income Interest and fees on

loans $ 33,676 $ 33,496 $ 31,927 $ 27,628 $ 27,873 $ 126,727 $ 104,570 Interest on securities 1,888 1,912 2,057 2,099 1,900 7,956 5,986 Interest on deposits in

banks 438 697 885 462 1,215 2,482 3,763 Total interest income 36,002 36,105 34,869 30,189 30,988 137,165 114,319 Interest expense Interest on deposits 3,935 2,758 1,930 718 366 9,341 1,654 Interest on borrowings 4 0 77 59 1 140 2 Total interest expense 3,939 2,758 2007 777 367 9,481 1,656 Net interest income 32,063 33,347 32,862 29,412 30,621 127,684 112,663 Provision for credit

losses 1,029 1,109 4,105 1,742 3,416 7,985 6,572 Net interest income

after provision 31,034 32,238 28,757 27,670 27,205 119,699 106,091 Noninterest income 10,462 9,622 8,785 8,583 9,184 37,452 37,182 Noninterest expense 26,780 22,913 24,671 20,813 20,730 95,177 83,116 Income before income

taxes 14,716 18,947 12,871 15,440 15,659 61,974 60,157 Income tax expense 2,932 4,307 3,057 3,658 3,076 13,954 13,495 Net income $ 11,784 $ 14,640 $ 9,814 $ 11,782 $ 12,583 $ 48,020 $ 46,662 Adjustment to Net

Income for Fair Value

Changes to Restricted

Stock Units (tax-

effected) $ 530 $ 215 $ 335 $ 20 $ - $ 1,100 $ - Adjusted Net Income

for diluted earnings per

share $ 12,314 $ 14,855 $ 10,149 $ 11,802 $ 12,583 $ 49,120 $ 46,662 Earnings per common

share Basic $ 0.64 $ 0.78 $ 0.53 $ 0.73 $ 0.78 $ 2.67 $ 2.82 Diluted $ 0.66 $ 0.79 $ 0.55 $ 0.72 $ 0.77 $ 2.72 $ 2.82 Cash dividends per

common share Regular 0.29 0.29 0.29 0.29 0.29 1.16 1.12 Weighted average

shares outstanding Basic 18,530,114 18,786,032 18,407,078 16,228,297 16,229,289 17,996,373 16,519,848 Diluted 18,575,226 18,831,836 18,431,598 16,289,489 16,281,922 18,027,151 16,562,257 Performance ratios Return on average assets 1.43 % 1.74 % 1.18 % 1.55 % 1.59 % 1.48 % 1.45 % Return on average

common equity 9.39 % 11.63 % 8.04 % 11.15 % 11.99 % 10.02 % 11.04 % Return on average

tangible common

equity (1) 13.82 % 17.11 % 11.65 % 16.19 % 17.75 % 14.65 % 16.17 % (1) A non-GAAP financial measure defined as net income divided by average stockholders' equity less average goodwill and other intangible assets.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY NONINTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSE (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December

31, September

30, June 30, March 31, December

31, December 31, (Amounts in thousands) 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Noninterest income Wealth management $ 1,052 $ 1,145 $ 965 $ 1,017 $ 958 $ 4,179 $ 3,855 Service charges on deposits 3,637 3,729 3,471 3,159 3,354 13,996 14,213 Other service charges and fees 3,541 3,564 3,460 3,082 3,006 13,647 12,308 (Loss) gain on sale of securities - - (28 ) 7 - (21 ) - Gain on divestiture - - - - - - 1,658 Other operating income 2,232 1,184 917 1,318 1866 5,651 5,148 Total noninterest income $ 10,462 $ 9,622 $ 8,785 $ 8,583 $ 9,184 $ 37,452 $ 37,182 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits $ 12,933 $ 12,673 $ 12,686 $ 11,595 $ 11,913 $ 49,887 $ 47,183 Occupancy expense 1,252 1,271 1,276 1,168 1,196 4,967 4,818 Furniture and equipment expense 1,489 1,480 1,508 1,401 1,413 5,878 6,001 Service fees 2,255 2,350 2,284 2,019 1,905 8,908 7,606 Advertising and public relations 843 968 846 643 574 3,300 2,409 Professional fees 787 172 281 327 98 1,567 1,303 Amortization of intangibles 536 536 425 234 364 1,731 1,446 FDIC premiums and assessments 376 392 423 320 330 1,511 1,126 Merger expense - - 2,014 379 596 2,393 596 Divestiture expense - - - - - - 153 Litigation expense 3,000 - - - - 3,000 - Other operating expense 3,309 3,071 2,928 2,727 2,341 12,035 10,475 Total noninterest expense $ 26,780 $ 22,913 $ 24,671 $ 20,813 $ 20,730 $ 95,177 $ 83,116





RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EARNINGS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December

31, September

30, June 30, March 31, December

31, December 31, (Amounts in thousands, except per

share data)

2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Adjusted Net Income for diluted

earnings per share $ 12,314 $ 14,855 $ 10,149 $ 11,802 $ 12,583 $ 49,120 $ 46,662 Non-GAAP adjustments: Loss (gain) on sale of securities - - 28 (7 ) - 21 - Merger expense - - 2,014 379 596 2,393 596 Day 2 provision for allowance for

credit losses - Surrey - - 1,614 - - 1,614 - Divestiture expense - - - - - - 153 Gain on divestiture - - - - - - (1,658 ) Litigation expense 3,000 - - 0 - 3,000 Other items (1) - (204 ) - - (450 ) (204 ) (542 ) Total adjustments 3,000 (204 ) 3,656 372 146 6,824 (1,451 ) Tax effect 720 (49 ) 522 10 (29 ) 1,203 (412 ) Adjusted earnings, non-GAAP $ 14,594 $ 14,700 $ 13,283 $ 12,163 $ 12,758 $ 54,741 $ 45,623 Adjusted diluted earnings per common

share, non-GAAP $ 0.79 $ 0.78 $ 0.72 $ 0.75 $ 0.78 $ 3.04 $ 2.75 Performance ratios, non-GAAP Adjusted return on average assets 1.77 % 1.75 % 1.60 % 1.60 % 1.61 % 1.68 % 1.42 % Adjusted return on average common

equity 11.63 % 11.68 % 10.88 % 11.51 % 12.16 % 11.43 % 10.80 % Adjusted return on average tangible

common equity (2) 17.11 % 17.18 % 15.77 % 16.72 % 17.93 % 16.70 % 15.84 % (1) Includes other non-recurring income and expense items. (2) A non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted earnings divided by average stockholders' equity less average goodwill and other intangible assets.





AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 (Amounts in thousands) Average

Balance Interest(1) Average

Yield/

Rate(1) Average

Balance Interest(1) Average

Yield/

Rate(1) Assets Earning assets Loans (2) (3) $ 2,581,528 $ 33,758 5.19 % $ 2,383,161 $ 27,944 4.65 % Securities available for sale 274,513 1,924 2.78 % 299,488 1,942 2.57 % Interest-bearing deposits 31,293 438 5.55 % 130,363 1,218 3.71 % Total earning assets 2,887,334 36,120 4.96 % 2,813,012 31,104 4.39 % Other assets 379,960 326,043 Total assets $ 3,267,294 $ 3,139,055 Liabilities and stockholders' equity

Interest-bearing deposits Demand deposits $ 697,555 $ 180 0.10 % $ 666,517 $ 27 0.02 % Savings deposits 838,455 3,050 1.44 % 856,755 106 0.05 % Time deposits 254,668 705 1.10 % 293,520 232 0.31 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,790,678 3,935 0.87 % 1,816,792 365 0.08 % Borrowings Federal funds purchased 293 4 5.35 % - - 0.00 % Retail repurchase agreements 1,090 - 0.05 % 2,473 1 0.07 % Total borrowings 1,383 4 0.87 % 2,473 1 0.07 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,792,061 3,939 0.87 % 1,819,265 366 0.08 % Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 931,681 864,537 Other liabilities 45,819 38,993 Total liabilities 2,769,561 2,722,795 Stockholders' equity 497,733 416,260 Total liabilities and stockholders'

equity $ 3,267,294 $ 3,139,055 Net interest income, FTE (1) $ 32,181 $ 30,738 Net interest rate spread 4.09 % 4.31 % Net interest margin, FTE (1) 4.42 % 4.34 % (1) Interest income and average yield/rate are presented on a FTE, non-GAAP, basis using the federal statutory income tax rate of

21%. (2) Nonaccrual loans are included in the average balance; however, no related interest income is recorded during the period of nonaccrual. (3) Interest on loans includes non-cash and accelerated purchase accounting accretion of $792 thousand and $395 thousand for the

three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.





AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (Unaudited) Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 (Amounts in thousands) Average

Balance Interest(1) Average

Yield/

Rate(1) Average

Balance Interest(1) Average

Yield/

Rate(1) Assets Earning assets Loans (2) (3) $ 2,538,361 $ 127,019 5.00 % $ 2,298,503 $ 104,830 4.56 % Securities available for sale 298,389 8,115 2.72 % 256,221 6,172 2.41 % Interest-bearing deposits 46,601 2,485 5.33 % 330,785 3,767 1.14 % Total earning assets 2,883,351 137,619 4.77 % 2,885,509 114,769 3.98 % Other assets 369,700 328,635 Total assets $ 3,253,051 $ 3,214,144 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Interest-bearing deposits Demand deposits $ 686,534 $ 405 0.06 % $ 683,502 $ 112 0.02 % Savings deposits 847,397 6,781 0.80 % 880,171 306 0.03 % Time deposits 267,957 2,155 0.80 % 322,158 1,235 0.38 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,801,888 9,341 0.52 % 1,885,831 1,653 0.09 % Borrowings Federal funds purchased 2,715 139 5.12 % - - 0.00 % Retail repurchase agreements 1,528 1 0.06 % 2,239 2 0.07 % Total borrowings 4,243 140 3.30 % 2,239 2 0.07 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,806,131 9,481 0.52 % 1,888,070 1,655 0.09 % Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 926,378 864,224 Other liabilities 41,477 39,363 Total liabilities 2,773,986 2,791,657 Stockholders' equity 479,065 422,487 Total liabilities and stockholders'

equity $ 3,253,051 $ 3,214,144 Net interest income, FTE (1) $ 128,138 $ 113,114 Net interest rate spread 4.25 % 3.89 % Net interest margin, FTE (1) 4.44 % 3.92 % (1) Interest income and average yield/rate are presented on a FTE, non-GAAP, basis using the federal statutory income tax rate of

21%. (2) Nonaccrual loans are included in the average balance; however, no related interest income is recorded during the period of nonaccrual. (3) Interest on loans includes non-cash and accelerated purchase accounting accretion of $2.74 million and $2.62 million for the

twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) December

31,

2023 September

30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December

31,

2022 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 116,420 $ 113,397 $ 152,660 $ 92,385 $ 170,846 Debt securities available for sale 280,961 275,332 314,373 308,269 300,349 Loans held for investment, net of unearned income 2,572,298 2,593,472 2,621,073 2,388,897 2,400,197 Allowance for credit losses (36,189 ) (36,031 ) (36,177 ) (30,789 ) (30,556 ) Loans held for investment, net 2,536,109 2,557,441 2,584,896 2,358,108 2,369,641 Premises and equipment, net 50,680 51,205 53,546 47,407 47,340 Other real estate owned 192 243 339 481 703 Interest receivable 10,881 10,428 10,185 8,646 9,279 Goodwill 143,946 143,946 143,946 129,565 129,565 Other intangible assets 15,145 15,681 16,217 3,942 4,176 Other assets 114,854 116,552 115,275 102,869 103,673 Total assets $ 3,269,188 $ 3,284,225 $ 3,391,437 $ 3,051,672 $ 3,135,572 Liabilities Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 931,920 $ 944,301 $ 974,995 $ 823,297 $ 872,168 Interest-bearing 1,790,405 1,801,835 1,877,683 1,761,327 1,806,647 Total deposits 2,722,325 2,746,136 2,852,678 2,584,624 2,678,815 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 1,119 1,029 1,348 1,866 1,874 Interest, taxes, and other liabilities 42,450 41,393 38,691 33,451 32,898 Total liabilities 2,765,894 2,788,558 2,892,717 2,619,941 2,713,587 Stockholders' equity Common stock 18,502 18,671 18,969 16,243 16,225 Additional paid-in capital 175,841 180,951 189,917 128,666 128,508 Retained earnings 319,902 313,489 304,295 300,047 292,971 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (10,951 ) (17,444 ) (14,461 ) (13,225 ) (15,719 ) Total stockholders' equity 503,294 495,667 498,720 431,731 421,985 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,269,188 $ 3,284,225 $ 3,391,437 $ 3,051,672 $ 3,135,572 Shares outstanding at period-end 18,502,396 18,671,470 18,969,281 16,243,551 16,225,399 Book value per common share $ 27.20 $ 26.55 $ 26.29 $ 26.58 $ 26.01 Tangible book value per common share (1) 18.60 18.00 17.85 18.36 17.76 (1) A non-GAAP financial measure defined as stockholders' equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, divided by shares

outstanding.





SELECTED CREDIT QUALITY INFORMATION (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands) December

31,

2023 September

30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December

31,

2022 Allowance for Credit Losses Balance at beginning of period: Allowance for credit losses - loans $ 36,031 $ 36,177 $ 30,789 $ 30,556 $ 29,388 Allowance for credit losses - loan commitments (1) 758 964 964 1,196 1,416 Total allowance for credit losses beginning of period 36,789 37,141 31,753 31,752 30,804 Adjustments to beginning balance: Allowance for credit losses - loans - Surrey

acquisition for purchased credit deteriorated loans - - 2,011 - - Allowance for credit losses - loan commitments (1) - - - - - Net Adjustments - - 2,011 - - Provision for credit losses: Provision for credit losses - loans 1,041 1,315 4,105 1,974 3,416 (Recovery of) provision for credit losses - loan

commitments (1) (12 ) (206 ) - (232 ) (220 ) Total provision for credit losses - loans and loan

commitments 1,029 1,109 4,105 1,742 3,196 Charge-offs (2,105 ) (2,157 ) (1,993 ) (2,570 ) (2,873 ) Recoveries 1,222 696 1,265 829 625 Net (charge-offs) recoveries (883 ) (1,461 ) (728 ) (1,741 ) (2,248 ) Balance at end of period: Allowance for credit losses - loans 36,189 36,031 36,177 30,789 30,556 Allowance for credit losses - loan commitments (1) 746 758 964 964 1,196 Ending balance $ 36,935 $ 36,789 $ 37,141 $ 31,753 $ 31,752 Nonperforming Assets Nonaccrual loans $ 19,356 $ 18,366 $ 18,628 $ 15,557 $ 15,208 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more 104 59 - 23 142 Modified loans past due 90 days or more (2) - - - - - Troubled debt restructurings (“TDRs”) (3) - - - - 1,346 Total nonperforming loans 19,460 18,425 18,628 15,580 16,696 OREO 192 243 339 481 703 Total nonperforming assets $ 19,652 $ 18,668 $ 18,967 $ 16,061 $ 17,399 Additional Information Total modified loans (2) $ 1,873 $ 1,674 $ 642 $ 429 $ - Total accruing TDRs (4) $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 7,112 Asset Quality Ratios Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.76 % 0.71 % 0.71 % 0.65 % 0.70 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.60 % 0.57 % 0.56 % 0.53 % 0.55 % Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 185.97 % 195.55 % 194.21 % 197.62 % 183.01 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.41 % 1.39 % 1.38 % 1.29 % 1.27 % Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average

loans 0.14 % 0.22 % 0.11 % 0.29 % 0.37 % (1) Prior quarter information for loan commitments has been reclassed for presentation purposes. (2) ASU 2022-02, Financial Instruments-Credit Losses (Topic 326), Troubled Debt Restructurings and Vintage Disclosures. ASU

adopted effective January 1, 2023. (3) Accruing TDRs restructured within the past six months or nonperforming as reported prior to the adoption of ASU 2022-02

Financial Instruments-Credit Losses (Topic 326), Troubled Debt Restructurings and Vintage Disclosures. (4) Accruing total TDRs as reported prior to the adoption of ASU 2022-02 Financial Instruments-Credit Losses (Topic 326), Troubled

Debt Restructurings and Vintage Disclosures.

