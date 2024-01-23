ICP Monitoring Devices Pipeline by Stages of Development, Segments, Region, Regulatory Pathways and Key Companies, 2023 and Beyond

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "ICP Monitoring Devices Pipeline by Stages of Development, Segments, Region, Regulatory Path and Key Companies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides comprehensive information about the ICP Monitoring Devices pipeline products with comparative analysis of the products at various stages of development and information about the clinical trials which are in progress. External Ventricular Drainage (EVD) and Microtransducer Devices are covered under this segment. One unit refers to one ICP Monitoring Device.
Report Scope
- Extensive coverage of the ICP Monitoring Devices under development
- The report reviews details of major pipeline products which includes, product description, licensing and collaboration details and other developmental activities
- The report reviews the major players involved in the development of ICP Monitoring Devices and list all their pipeline projects
- The coverage of pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from Early Development to Approved/Issued stage
- The report provides key clinical trial data of ongoing trials specific to pipeline products
- Recent developments in the segment/industry
Key Topics Covered
1 Table of Contents
1.1 List of Tables
1.2 List of Figures
2 Introduction
2.1 ICP Monitoring Devices Overview
3 Products under Development
3.1 ICP Monitoring Devices - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development
3.2 ICP Monitoring Devices - Pipeline Products by Segment
3.3 ICP Monitoring Devices - Pipeline Products by Territory
3.4 ICP Monitoring Devices - Pipeline Products by Regulatory Path
3.5 ICP Monitoring Devices - Pipeline Products by Estimated Approval Date
3.6 ICP Monitoring Devices - Ongoing Clinical Trials
4 ICP Monitoring Devices - Pipeline Products under Development by Companies
4.1 ICP Monitoring Devices Companies - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development
4.2 ICP Monitoring Devices - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development
5 ICP Monitoring Devices Companies and Product Overview
6 ICP Monitoring Devices- Recent Developments
6.1 Nov 11, 2022: Hosiden announces Financial Results for the six months ended September.30,2022
6.2 Oct 06, 2022: Integra LifeSciences appoints Harvinder Singh as Executive Vice President, President of Co.'s International Business
6.3 Oct 06, 2022: Integra LifeSciences Announces Key Executive Appointment
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:
- Ad-Tech Medical Instrument Corp
- Boston Neurosciences
- Brain4Care Inc
- City, University of London
- Columbia University
- CranioSense LLC
- Drexel University
- Duke University
- HeadSense Medical Ltd.
- Integrated Sensing Systems Inc
- Irras AB
- Johns Hopkins University
- Koronis Biomedical Technologies Corporation
- Neurallys
- NeuroDx Development, LLC
- Northwestern University
- NovaSignal Corp
- Orsan Medical Technologies Ltd.
- P2D Inc
- Qura Inc
- Remote Vital Monitoring Inc
- Rytek Medical Inc
- Spiegelberg GmbH & Co KG
- Stanford University
- The Feinstein Institute for Medical Research
- Third Eye Diagnostics Inc
- University of Illinois
- Virginia Commonwealth University
- Washington University in St Louis
- Wisconsin Institute of Nuclear Systems
