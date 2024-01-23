ICP Monitoring Devices Pipeline by Stages of Development, Segments, Region, Regulatory Pathways and Key Companies, 2023 and Beyond

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "ICP Monitoring Devices Pipeline by Stages of Development, Segments, Region, Regulatory Path and Key Companies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides comprehensive information about the ICP Monitoring Devices pipeline products with comparative analysis of the products at various stages of development and information about the clinical trials which are in progress. External Ventricular Drainage (EVD) and Microtransducer Devices are covered under this segment. One unit refers to one ICP Monitoring Device.



Report Scope

Extensive coverage of the ICP Monitoring Devices under development

The report reviews details of major pipeline products which includes, product description, licensing and collaboration details and other developmental activities

The report reviews the major players involved in the development of ICP Monitoring Devices and list all their pipeline projects

The coverage of pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from Early Development to Approved/Issued stage

The report provides key clinical trial data of ongoing trials specific to pipeline products

Recent developments in the segment/industry

The report will enable you to:

Formulate significant competitor information, analysis, and insights to improve R&D strategies

Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage

Identify and understand important and diverse types of ICP Monitoring Devices under development

Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies

Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying major players with the most promising pipeline

In-depth analysis of the product's current stage of development, territory and estimated launch date

Key Topics Covered



1 Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures



2 Introduction

2.1 ICP Monitoring Devices Overview



3 Products under Development

3.1 ICP Monitoring Devices - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

3.2 ICP Monitoring Devices - Pipeline Products by Segment

3.3 ICP Monitoring Devices - Pipeline Products by Territory

3.4 ICP Monitoring Devices - Pipeline Products by Regulatory Path

3.5 ICP Monitoring Devices - Pipeline Products by Estimated Approval Date

3.6 ICP Monitoring Devices - Ongoing Clinical Trials



4 ICP Monitoring Devices - Pipeline Products under Development by Companies

4.1 ICP Monitoring Devices Companies - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

4.2 ICP Monitoring Devices - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development



5 ICP Monitoring Devices Companies and Product Overview



6 ICP Monitoring Devices- Recent Developments

6.1 Nov 11, 2022: Hosiden announces Financial Results for the six months ended September.30,2022

6.2 Oct 06, 2022: Integra LifeSciences appoints Harvinder Singh as Executive Vice President, President of Co.'s International Business

6.3 Oct 06, 2022: Integra LifeSciences Announces Key Executive Appointment



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:

Ad-Tech Medical Instrument Corp

Boston Neurosciences

Brain4Care Inc

City, University of London

Columbia University

CranioSense LLC

Drexel University

Duke University

HeadSense Medical Ltd.

Integrated Sensing Systems Inc

Irras AB

Johns Hopkins University

Koronis Biomedical Technologies Corporation

Neurallys

NeuroDx Development, LLC

Northwestern University

NovaSignal Corp

Orsan Medical Technologies Ltd.

P2D Inc

Qura Inc

Remote Vital Monitoring Inc

Rytek Medical Inc

Spiegelberg GmbH & Co KG

Stanford University

The Feinstein Institute for Medical Research

Third Eye Diagnostics Inc

University of Illinois

Virginia Commonwealth University

Washington University in St Louis

Wisconsin Institute of Nuclear Systems

