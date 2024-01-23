Global Syndromic Multiplex Diagnostic Market Outlook to 2030: Surging Demand in Hospitals and Diagnostics Laboratories

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Syndromic Multiplex Diagnostic Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global syndromic multiplex diagnostic market is poised for substantial growth, as revealed in this comprehensive study, with forecasts predicting the market will surge to an estimated $4.25 billion by 2030. The market is anticipated to grow robustly with a CAGR of 7.5% from 2024 to 2030, driven by the advantageous alignment of key market factors.



The latest industry analysis projects an upswing in demand within the hospitals and diagnostics laboratories sectors, catalyzed by the increasing global prevalence of infectious diseases. The market expansion is further supported by the rising adoption of advanced molecular diagnostic techniques and a growing demand for rapid, accurate diagnostic results that facilitate swift access to treatment.

The detailed market insights elucidate that the gastrointestinal segment is poised to retain its dominance due to its efficacy in identifying pathogens associated with diseases such as gastroenteritis and foodborne illnesses. As a result, thorough analysis suggests that hospitals will continue to be the largest end-use segment, attributed to the extensive volume of diagnostic tests conducted in these settings.

From a regional perspective, North America is estimated to maintain its lead over the forecast period. This is owing to a combination of factors including escalating healthcare expenditures, the increasing demand for early and precise diagnosis, and a rise in both communicable and non-communicable diseases.

Furthermore, the report uncovers emerging trends promoting market vitality. Significant R&D investments, strategic mergers and acquisitions, and innovative product developments are among the key strategies adopted by industry leads to consolidate market presence and cater to the evolving needs of the healthcare sector.



The syndromic multiplex diagnostic market landscape is characterized by its competitive intensity, which is systematically analyzed using Porter’s Five Forces model within the report. The shifts in market dynamics are scrutinized along with associated challenges and business risks.

This comprehensive market overview captures crucial insights into the various drivers influencing market growth, the competitive landscape, and future growth opportunities across different segments and regions. Policymakers, stakeholders, and industry professionals can leverage this data to make informed strategic decisions and navigate the complexities of the market landscape. The global syndromic multiplex diagnostic market is anticipated to undergo transformative development over the next decade, signaling promising possibilities for stakeholders involved in the healthcare diagnostics domain.



Market Analysis Segment Highlights:

Deep dive into the gastrointestinal segment expected to lead market growth

Examination of hospitals as the key end-use segment driving market demand

Comprehensive review of North America's position as the largest regional market

Elaboration on market size estimates and forecasted growth trends

Notable Trends and Developments:

Spotlight on industry leader strategies, including market expansions and product innovations

Focus on rising healthcare expenditures and their influence on market trajectories

Analysis of infectious disease prevalence and diagnostic demands shaping market dynamics

This research underscores the potential and resilience of the global syndromic multiplex diagnostic market, forecasting a bright future for this critical segment of the healthcare industry.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:

bioMerieux

Qiagen

Diasorin S.p.A.

Applied Biocode

Akonni Biosystems

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Abbott Laboratories

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/de7mm0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com



ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.