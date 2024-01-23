Global Consumer Battery Market Set to Reach $35 Billion by 2030: Detailed Profiles of Panasonic, Duracell, EVE Energy, Renata Battery, and PolyPlus Among Others

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Consumer Battery Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global consumer battery market is poised for substantial growth with projected revenues expected to reach around $35 billion by the year 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% from 2024 to 2030. A driving force behind this robust market expansion is the rising adoption of portable electronic devices, coupled with significant technological advancements in consumer batteries. This surge underscores an increasing reliance on energy storage solutions that are portable, efficient, and capable of catering to an array of consumer applications.

This comprehensive market research report delves deep into the consumer battery industry, covering over 150 pages of data and analysis to support business decision-making. The report provides a granular examination of market trends and forecasts, competitive landscapes, and extensive segmentation analysis across multiple axes — from battery type and chemistry to application and geographic region.

Extensive Segmentation Analysis:

By Battery Type: The report segments the market into primary and secondary batteries, providing a detailed shipment analysis by value from 2018 to 2030.

By Battery Chemistry: With segments including Alkaline, Zinc-Carbon, Lithium-Ion, Nickel Cadmium, Nickel Metal Hydride, among others, the report analyses their shipment value over the forecast period.

By Application: Categories span personal care devices, flashlights/lamps, power tools, mobile phones, toys, remote controls, and more.

By Region: Geographic analysis includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Market Players

The competitive landscape is formed by several key manufacturers and innovative companies that compete on a global scale. Focusing on quality and innovation, these players are pivotal in driving forward the market’s expansive growth. A few notable companies mentioned in the report include established brands in the consumer battery space.

Consumer Battery Market Trends

Strategic analysis within the report suggests that the primary battery segment will maintain its dominance over the duration of the forecast period due to their prevalent use in small home appliances. Additionally, the power tools segment is anticipated to experience rapid growth amid a surge in home improvement activities and gardening. The Asia Pacific region is identified as retaining the largest market share through to 2030, underpinned by the dense presence of consumer battery manufacturers and a strong infrastructure supporting the industry’s expansion in this area.

Regional and Tactical Insights

Featuring market size estimations, competitive analyses including Porter's Five Forces model, and detailed breakdowns by region and segment, the report provides readers with the insights needed to understand the dynamic landscape of the consumer battery market. This includes a discussion of the market dynamics, challenges, risks, emerging trends, customer demands, new market developments, strategic initiatives by key players, and more.

This extensive assessment equips stakeholders, investors, industry participants, and others with pivotal insights into the consumer battery market, charting a course for strategic positioning and informed decision-making in a rapidly evolving industry.

This report provides an exhaustive analysis and forecasts, elucidating growth opportunities and strategic analysis to provide a comprehensive overview of the market forces at play.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:

Panasonic

Duracell

EVE Energy

TianJin Lishen Battery Joint-Stock

Renata Battery

Suzhou South Large Battery

PolyPlus

