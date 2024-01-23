3D Printing Construction: Global Market Analysis and Forecast 2023-2030 Featuring COBOD Int'l, Yingchuang Building Technique, Xtreee, Apis Cor, WASP, Cybe Construction, and Sika

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "3D Printing Construction Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

As the construction industry continues to innovate, this market research report analyzing the dynamic 3D printing construction market has been published, bringing comprehensive insights into the sector's potential growth and development prospects. The report suggests an impressive expansion trajectory, with a projected global market value of $11.4 billion by 2030, propelling forward at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35.4% from 2024 to 2030.

Various segments of the market have been meticulously studied, with constructions methods such as extrusion and powder bonding being scrutinized for their shipment analysis by value from 2018 to 2030. Building and infrastructure represent key end-use categories that the report anticipates will offer lucrative opportunities for stakeholders. Further, the report delves deep into the regional analysis, where substantial market potential in the Asia Pacific region, particularly from construction industry giants like China and Japan, has been profiled.

The emerging trends of affordable and sustainable housing, augmenting governmental initiatives that support the adoption of 3D printing in construction, along with continual technological advancements within the field, have been identified as core drivers of the market's growth. These factors contribute to an ecosystem where cost savings, labor reduction, and improved productivity are at the forefront of industry transformation.

Strategic and Competitive Analysis

In an industry marked by intense competitive rivalry, strategic maneuvers such as mergers and acquisitions, research and development initiatives, infrastructural enhancement, and technological innovation form the crux of the competitive landscape. The report provides an evaluation of how various companies are scaling operations, innovating offerings, and addressing the cost efficiency to survive and thrive in this burgeoning market.

With key insights on segments predicted to achieve accelerated growth and regions that might dominate in the coming years, this analysis helps stakeholders pinpoint emerging market demands, competitive threats, and business risks. Furthermore, the market's dynamic nature is captured through the exploration of new developments and the roles played by major industry players who continually adopt strategic initiatives for business proliferation.

Concrete Holds the Largest Segment; APAC to Dominate the Regional Market Highlights of the Market Segments

Concrete is anticipated to maintain its position as the largest material segment, driving forward as a sought-after alternative to conventional construction techniques.

Building and infrastructure are evaluated as key end-use segments with significant growth prospects.

The Asia Pacific region is forecasted to be the heart of market growth, backed by the robust construction activities and potential for 3D printed buildings.

This market report signifies a pivotal resource for understanding the 3D printing construction landscape, assessing growth opportunities, deciphering regional market dynamics, and establishing a strategic position in a forward-moving industry.

With well-founded projections and detailed segmentation analysis, this report serves as a beacon for those involved in or considering entry into the transformative world of 3D printing construction, shaping a more efficient and innovation-driven future for the global construction industry.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:

COBOD International

Yingchuang Building Technique

Xtreee

Apis Cor

WASP

Cybe Construction

Sika

