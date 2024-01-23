Invisible Orthodontics Market to Hit $33.9 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 28.5% Amid Rising Demand for Aesthetic Dental Solutions

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Invisible Orthodontics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global invisible orthodontics market is poised for remarkable growth, anticipated to surge to a value of USD 33.9 billion by 2030. This sector, crucial to dental aesthetics, is predicted to progress at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.5 % from 2024 to 2030. The increase in instances of oral diseases and the need for advancements in orthodontic solutions drive this market.

Fueled by digital advancements in 3D imaging and computer technology, the market for invisible orthodontics promises a future of precision and customization in dental care. The groundbreaking application of innovations like CAD/CAM appliances, digital scanners, and clear aligners ensure treatments are not only effective but also predictably tailored to patient needs.

Despite facing setbacks during the COVID-19 pandemic, with elective dental procedures being put on hold, the invisible orthodontics market has shown resilience. Now, with the situation normalizing, the market is gaining momentum, encouraged by a high prevalence of malocclusion worldwide and a culture increasingly conscious of dental aesthetics.

Invisible Orthodontics Market Highlights

The report underlines the transformative potential of invisible orthodontics in the global healthcare landscape. The competitive edge is sharpened by the expertise of specialists, the trust patients place in standalone practices, and the technological edge provided by state-of-the-art appliances. As patients increasingly seek out less intrusive, yet highly effective orthodontic treatments, the industry is set to thrive, promising a future where smiles are not only healthier but also naturally aligned and aesthetically pleasing.

Market Outlook: North America and Clear Aligners Lead the Way

The focus turns to North America, a region exhibiting a profound market hold due to a confluence of consumer awareness and an aging demographic keen on maintaining oral health. Furthermore, clear aligners are swiftly becoming a go-to option for those desiring inconspicuous dental corrections, pushing this product segment to the forefront of the market's expansion.

