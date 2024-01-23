Global Wireless POS Terminal Market to Reach $5.4 Billion by 2030: Portable Countertop and PIN Pads Forecasted to Continue Leading the Market

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wireless POS Terminal Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for wireless POS terminals is poised for substantial growth over the coming years, with projections indicating a valuation at an estimated $5.4 billion by the year 2030. This growth reflects a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.9% from the years 2024 to 2030. This advancement is anticipated as a result of the increasing adoption of digital payment methods, the continuous expansion of the e-commerce sector, and the rising implementation of mobile POS (mPOS) systems.

The comprehensive report spans over 150 pages and presents in-depth analysis across a multitude of market segments including type, component, application, end use industry, and regional dynamics. The burgeoning demand for wireless POS terminals is prominently observed across a diverse range of industries such as retail, hospitality, healthcare, entertainment, and transportation.

Trends Influencing the POS Terminal Market

The surging trend towards digital transactions and the burgeoning e-commerce landscape is propelling the demand for secure and sophisticated wireless POS systems. In particular, portable countertop and PIN pad types are forecasted to continue leading the market, attributed to their increasing utilization in settings such as retail stores, restaurants, and at various events, where ease-of-use and cost-effectiveness are essential.

Growth Opportunities Across Regions and Sectors

Among geographical regions, North America is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period, driven by escalating needs within hospitality, healthcare, transportation, and particularly the retail sector. Retail is set to remain the largest end use industry segment, fueled by the swift shift towards cashless transactions and the need for efficient payment processing solutions.

Major companies that are set to shape the competitive landscape of this market include industry leaders that have been focusing on expanding their production capabilities, enhancing research and development to introduce innovative solutions, and pursuing strategic partnerships and integrations.

Market Segmentation and Regional Analysis

The analysis encompasses various market segments, identifying the need and performance in different types of wireless POS terminals, components ranging from hardware to services, and applications from front-end to back-end solutions. A detailed breakdown by region includes data from North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and other parts of the world, providing global insights and identifying growth opportunities. The report delves into strategic analysis, competitive landscape, and the intensity of competition as per Porter’s Five Forces model.

The insightful data provided in the report aims to assist stakeholders in recognizing high-growth opportunities, upcoming trends, and strategic actions undertaken by key industry players in the wireless POS terminal market. The analysis covers emerging market trends, customer demand shifts, and new market developments, painting a comprehensive picture of the wireless POS terminal industry's future trajectory.

Key Market Predictions and Strategies

The portable countertop and PIN pad segment is forecasted to dominate the market, maintaining its position as the largest segment due to high demand and convenience factors.

The retail industry is predicted to continue as the largest end-user of wireless POS terminals.

North America is expected to emerge as the leading region, experiencing the highest growth within the forecast period.

Emerging trends highlight the integration of advanced software and services into POS systems that cater to current digital payment preferences.

Major market players are focusing on strategic initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, new product development, and business expansions to enhance their market position.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:

Ingenico

Verifone

First Data

PAX Global Technology

NCR

Diebold Nixdorf

BBPOS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3d5rxl

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.