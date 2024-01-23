Global Air Suspension Market to Hit $6.9 Billion by 2030, Driven by Luxury Vehicle Demand and Vehicle Comfort & Safety Awareness

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Air Suspension Market: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global air suspension industry is poised for a significant upswing as it is projected to reach an estimated $6.9 billion by 2030, propelled by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4% from 2024 to 2030. This robust market growth originates from the heightened incorporation of air suspension systems in luxury and premium vehicles, along with a burgeoning consciousness concerning vehicle comfort and safety measures.

The comprehensive over 150-page report is a critical resource for businesses, providing essential strategic insights into the air suspension market. This in-depth analysis equips stakeholders with data-backed predictions and evaluates the competition through detailed company profiles, including industry leaders such as ZF Friedrichshafen, Continental, Thyssenkrupp, Meritor, and SAF Holland.

Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type, Component, and Technology

The forecast segregates the air suspension market into various segments including vehicle type, component, technology, and geographical regions, providing a granular view of the market landscape.

Vehicle Type: Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV), Trucks, and Buses

Component: Air Springs, Tanks, Solenoid Valves, Shock Absorbers, Air Compressors, Electronic Control Units (ECU), Height & Pressure Sensors, and more

Technology: Electronic Controlled and Non-Electronic Controlled air suspension systems

Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World

With an upward trajectory, electronic controlled technology is forecasted to witness the highest growth rate in the covered period. Simultaneously, the Asia Pacific (APAC) region is anticipated to experience the highest growth, crediting this expansion to the rising demand for luxury vehicles.

Key Market Insights and Strategic Analysis

The report delivers strategic analysis of the market, including the competitive landscape, merger and acquisition (M&A) activities, as well as new product developments. It also highlights the emerging trends, changing customer demands, and key factors affecting market dynamics, solidifying it as a valuable tool for strategic planning.

An in-depth examination of Porter’s Five Forces model is also presented, delineating the competitive intensity within the industry. The study goes a step further to analyze the business risks and competitive threats. It underscores the strategic initiatives key players are undertaking for business proliferation and identifies opportunities in different market segments, offering a comprehensive view of growth prospects across various regions.

The air suspension market is evolving, with emerging trends and customer demands shaping its landscape. The increasing rate of electronic-controlled air suspension systems and the rapidly growing APAC region stand as testaments to the market's dynamic nature. This report encapsulates these shifts, providing crucial insights that navigate through the complexities of the market.

With extensive analysis and coverage on key industry aspects, this report holds significant value for those involved within the air suspension ecosystem, framing a picture of the market that is both coherent and conducive to informed decision-making.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:

ZF Friedrichshafen

Continental

Thyssenkrupp

Meritor

SAF Holland

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/89ex0j

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.