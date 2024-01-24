Research Antibodies Global Market Analysis to 2030: Focus on Monoclonal Antibodies, Rising Demand in North America, Strategies of Leading Players

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Research Antibodies Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global research antibodies market is poised for growth, driven by the increasing demand for personalized medicine and advancements in novel drug development. The comprehensive analysis forecasts the market to reach an estimated $5.5 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2024 to 2030. Key growth drivers are surging incidences of multiple sclerosis and Parkinson's disease, compelling the demand for novel therapeutic proteins and drugs.

Trends in Antibody Research Bolster Market Growth

This market analysis report reveals that immunohistochemistry remains the dominant technology segment within the market, attributed to its extensive applications in cell-based research, including the detection of enzymes, tumor markers, and gene expressions. The ongoing advancements in stem cell research and the structural design of biomedicines are significantly contributing to the sector's development, especially in the North American region, which continues to lead the global market.

Segmentation Highlights Market Potential Across Various Sectors

Detailed insights into the market segmentations shine light on promising opportunities across product types, including primary and secondary antibodies, and technologies such as western blotting, flow cytometry, and ELISA techniques. The report segments the market further by end-use industries, with academic & research institutes, contract research organizations, and pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies being the major consumers.

Competitive Landscape and Key Market Players

The market shows a competitive environment with key players focusing on expanding manufacturing capabilities, investing in research and development, and developing groundbreaking products and technologies. This strategic approach aims at meeting the increasing demand and maintaining competitive efficiency. Companies leading the charge in innovation and quality include major industry players like Abcam, Merck, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and several others.

Anticipating Market Developments and Strategic Initiatives

Market experts predict that monoclonal antibodies will remain the largest product segment, underlining their critical role in the discovery and development of cutting-edge cancer treatments. Analysis of competitive intensity based on Porter’s Five Forces model provides strategic insights, while the review of emerging market trends reflects shifting customer demands and new developments. The detailed research report yields answers to several key questions regarding the dynamics, challenges, risks, and opportunities present in the current antibodies market. It also examines significant merger and acquisition activities and their impact on the industry over recent years.

Emerging Trends and Regional Growth Projections

North America's continued dominance in the antibodies research market, fostered by significant investments in structural drug design and focus on biomedicine.

The rise of monoclonal antibodies, driven by comprehensive cancer research and demand for highly selective antibodies.

Technological advancements in immunohistochemistry catering to the growing need for detailed cell-based research.

Future Outlook of the Antibodies Research Market



The market outlook remains optimistic, with expanding growth opportunities in various regions and segments. As the industry continues to evolve, the report serves as a critical source for key decision-makers looking to understand market shifts and align their strategies with current and future market trajectories. With this new market analysis publication, stakeholders, investors, and healthcare professionals can gain an in-depth perspective on the global research antibodies market, fostering informed decision-making and strategic planning for the years ahead.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:

Abcam

Merck

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Cell Signalling Technology

Santa Cruz Biotechnology

Perkinelmer

Becton and Dickinson

