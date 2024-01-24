SoftPOS Market Research Report 2023-2030: Global Industry Fueled by Rising Adoption in Asia-Pacific and Contactless Trends Post-COVID-19

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global SoftPOS Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Small & Medium Businesses Spearhead Adoption

This market analysis report indicates that the global SoftPOS market size will register a considerable CAGR of 22.3% through 2023 to 2030. The report highlights how the escalation in contactless payment methods is substantially driving this expansion. Micro and small businesses are especially identified as catalysts in adopting SoftPOS technologies, given the relatively lower costs and ease of use for card payment solutions.

iOS Operating System Segment to Witness Significant Growth

Among the operating systems, iOS is anticipated to display a strong growth trajectory. The proliferation of iPhones globally and their surging market share, as reported by StatCounter, showcases an increased inclination towards iOS-based SoftPOS solutions.

Retail Sector Leverages SoftPOS for Enhanced Operational Efficiency

In the end-use segmentation, retail emerges as an industry poised for substantial growth in utilizing SoftPOS solutions. Retailers are leveraging the versatility and compatibility of NFC-enabled devices provided by SoftPOS systems, which support operational efficacy.

Asia Pacific Demonstrates Impressive Growth Potential

Regionally, the Asia Pacific market is set to grow notably due to the surging demand for contactless payment options. The adaptation of SoftPOS systems in diverse sectors evidences the region's dynamic shift towards embracing digitalized payment solutions post-pandemic.

Market Highlights

The report underscores the surge in SoftPOS adoption in light of growing contactless transactions.

In-depth analysis reveals substantial uptake among micro and small businesses.

iOS captures attention with its accelerated growth rate in the SoftPOS market.

A spotlight is shone on the retail segment, benefiting from the operational advantages of SoftPOS.

Asia Pacific is acknowledged as a key region experiencing brisk growth in digital payment acceptance.

Deep-Dive Analysis of SoftPOS Penetration across Industries



SoftPOS technologies have become a game-changer for merchants striving to optimize payment systems. The integration of smartphones and tablets as payment terminals is transforming the landscape, further fueled by the post-COVID-19 push towards digital transactions. The market is also influenced by the strategic deployment of these technologies by key market players.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $255.4 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1243.9 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 22.3% Regions Covered Global

Companies Profiled

Tidypay

Worldline

Alcinéo

Wizzit (Pty) Ltd.

Bindo Labs Group Limited

Fairbit

Fime SAS

Yazara

Asseco South Eastern Europe

CM.com

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/soa6a9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment