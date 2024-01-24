Global Healthcare Digital Payment Market Report: Industry Set to Surge to $54.80 Billion by 2030 - Bank Cards Dominate, Cloud Deployment Prevails, and North America Leads the Industry

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Healthcare Digital Payment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global healthcare digital payment market is poised for substantial growth over the next decade, with projections indicating a market size of USD 54.80 billion by 2030, growing at an impressive CAGR of 21.5% from 2023 to 2030. The industry's upward trajectory is largely fueled by the increasing preference for digital payment methods within the healthcare sector, a trend highlighted by a Salucro survey which found that 62% of healthcare consumers favored patient portals for settling medical bills.

The proliferation of smart devices combined with higher internet connectivity has notably contributed to the telemedicine industry's expansion, thus propelling the healthcare digital payment market forward. The convenience offered by digital payments is further exemplified by pharmacies adopting e-commerce models for medication delivery, simplifying the procurement process and reinforcing the adoption of online payments.

Collaborations between healthcare institutions and digital payment providers are instrumental in driving this market's growth. The integration of digital wallets and bank cards into customer transactions globally signifies the market's shift towards digitalized financial interactions. Not only does this increase transparency, but it also enhances the overall healthcare experience for providers and patients alike.

The recent pandemic expedited the shift towards telehealth and digital healthcare services, propelled by governmental and regulatory changes to support such advancements. Digital payment systems rose to the occasion, ensuring streamlined billing, electronic statements, and accommodating payment plans, which were crucial during the heightened uncertainty of the pandemic times.

Payment Processing Solutions : Dominating the market in 2022 with a significant revenue share, advancements in payment processing technologies contribute greatly to this sector's growth.

The detailed analysis presented in the report offers an in-depth insight into the healthcare digital payment market, elaborating on the key components that are steering its expansion at an unparalleled rate. With a comprehensive review of market segments and geographical analysis, the report underscores the central drivers and trends shaping the future of healthcare's financial transactions.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 140 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $11.75 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $54.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 21.5% Regions Covered Global

