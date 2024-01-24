Mobile Wallet Market Forecast to Hit $51.53 Billion by 2030 with a 28.3% CAGR: Comprehensive Analysis of Technology Adoption and Regional Growth Dynamics

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Mobile Wallet Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This in-depth analysis on the burgeoning global mobile wallet market details a growth trajectory that foresees the industry reaching a whopping USD 51.53 billion by 2030 through a remarkable CAGR of 28.3% over the forecast period from 2023 to 2030. The emergence of mobile wallets as a pivotal financial tool has been underscored by the expanding user base of mobile phones and a significant rise in the number of internet subscribers worldwide, driving this steep market advancement.

Mobile Wallet Technology Evolutions

The report delineates the landscape of mobile wallet technologies with a focus on the two primary segments – remote and proximity. Owing to the accelerating adoption of Near-Field Communication (NFC) and QR code-enabled smartphones, the proximity segment claimed the largest revenue share in 2022, being set to continue its course of dominance over the forthcoming years. Meanwhile, the remote technology segment is predicted to chart the fastest growth, burgeoning at a CAGR of 28.6% reflecting the surging demand for swift and secure payment solutions alongside the rising global smartphone and internet penetration.

Sector-Specific Insights

Delving into application-based segmentation, the study sheds light on key sectors integrating mobile wallet solutions including retail & e-commerce, banking, and hospitality & transportation. The retail and e-commerce application surfaced as the leader in 2022, having accounted for a considerable revenue share, and is poised to maintain pole position through the forecast period, thanks to the sector's rapid global growth. The banking sector, also pivotal to this financial shift, is anticipated to experience the highest CAGR, as banks worldwide are increasingly pivoting towards mobile payment setups. Notably, the hospitality and transportation segments are set to show significant expansion as well, bolstered by heightened demand for contactless services amplified by sanitary considerations.

Regional Market Performances

The report identifies Asia-Pacific as the reigning champion in regional revenue share, a trend expected to sustain till 2030. This domination is attributed to changing consumer spending habits and the massive e-commerce revolution, particularly in emerging markets within the region. Tangible market events like the collaboration between Boku's M1ST platform and Netflix in Japan to introduce PayPay mobile wallet payments underscore the dynamic growth underway.

Technological and Regional Dominance Spearheading Market Growth

The proximity segment maintaining its lead through advances in smartphone technology.

Remote technology segment projected to witness the highest growth rate.

Retail and e-commerce application commanding the industry landscape.

Banking segment to undergo rapid digital transformation leading to substantial growth.

Heightened uptake in the hospitality and transportation sector due to contactless payment preference.

This comprehensive analysis on the global mobile wallet market encapsulates the intricate dynamics, furnishing stakeholders with crucial insights on advancing technologies, emergent trends, and regional market performances, delineating pathways for strategic planning and informed decision-making in the evolving digital finance space.



Companies Mentioned

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Visa Inc.

American Express

PayPal Holdings Inc.

Apple Inc.

Google Inc.

Airtel

Mastercard

Alipay

Samsung

AT&T

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9gynkp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.