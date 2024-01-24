Blood Glucose Monitoring System Industry to Reach $34.5 Billion by 2030, Driven by Diabetes Prevalence and Innovative Technology Advances

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Blood Glucose Monitoring System Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With a sustained Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.5% predicted from 2024 to 2030, the blood glucose monitoring system industry prepares for a substantial growth phase. Increased awareness, technological advancements, and an aging population vulnerable to diabetes are fundamental forces propelling the market's forward momentum.

This market analysis promises an in-depth look into shifting dynamics and highlights future opportunities within different segments, including fingertip and alternate site testing, self-monitoring, continuous glucose monitoring devices, and care settings that range from hospital to home care. The focus is also placed on varied applications like Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, gestational diabetes, and others.

An upward trajectory is anticipated for the segment concerning homecare services, as diabetic patients globally become more vigilant about consistent glucose monitoring. North America is expected to maintain its dominance in the market due to factors such as obesity prevalence, high cost of medical treatments, and the unveiling of cutting-edge products.

Competition Analysis and Strategic Developments

The report covers extensive competitive analysis, examining pivotal companies shaping the blood glucose monitoring system landscape. These enterprises lead progress by investing in research, product innovation, and infrastructure expansion, setting the stage for reduced costs and expanded customer networks. Insights into their strategic moves and market positions are fundamental to understanding industry trends.

Market Opportunities and Regional Prospects

With healthcare's ever-evolving landscape, the analysis furnishes critical data around growth opportunities and regional market potentials. The investigation divides the market into core regions comprising North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World, providing a clear view of current trends and future implications.

Growth Impeding Factors and Competitive Hurdles

While prospects look bright, the report doesn't shy away from pinpointing factors that could impede market growth. It's an essential guide for businesses to assess risks and competitive threats, ensuring informed decision-making.

Emerging Market Trends

The document goes beyond raw analysis to uncover emerging trends within the market and elucidates the drivers behind these developments. It paints a picture of how client demands are transforming, delivering key insights necessary for companies to stay ahead in the race.

As the blood glucose monitoring system market heads towards a vibrant future, strategic decision-makers now have a critical resource to guide their next steps. This report stands as an indispensable tool for market leaders and players eyeing to capitalize on the opportunities laid out by this evolving industry landscape.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Promega

Agilent Technologies

Bio-Rad Laboratories

QIAGEN

Merck

B.D.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rgqfq3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.