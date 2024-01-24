Global Generative Design Market Set to Reach $0.38 Billion by 2030, Driven by AI-Powered Modeling and Complex Design Demands - Industry Analysis Featuring Autodesk, Altair, and ANSYS Among Others

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Generative Design Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive research on the global generative design market forecasts a robust growth trajectory as the sector is expected to surge to a market size of $0.38 billion by 2030, progressing at a formidable CAGR of 16.5% from 2024 onwards. This growth is primarily fueled by the escalating demand for intricately designed products and a surge in the preference for AI-powered modeling across various industries.

The research report, spanning over 150 pages, delivers an in-depth analysis of market trends, forecast data, and the competitive landscape that stakeholders, investors, and industry leaders will find pivotal in making informed decisions. It carefully dissects market segments, including components, deployment, application, end uses, and regions, to offer a granular view of the ecosystem.

Market Segmentation Insight:

The generative design software has led the market by components, expected to continue its dominance due to its extensive application.

The shift towards cloud-based solutions is projected to command a substantial market share pertaining to deployment models.

Product design & development rises as the largest application segment, with companies leveraging generative software for optimized solutions across various domains.

In terms of end-use, industries like automotive, aerospace & defense, and architecture & construction have been significant contributors to the market's expansion.

Regionally, North America is poised for the highest growth rate, riding on the back of advanced technological integration in business practices.

Competitive Landscape Dynamics

The competitive intensity in the generative design market is meticulously covered in the report, where industry players vie for market dominance through an array of strategies. These include advancements in manufacturing facilities, intensive R&D investment, and infrastructural development. Key generative design market forces like Autodesk, Altair, ANSYS, MSC Software, ESI, Bentley Systems, and nTopology have been profiled, highlighting their strategic moves to capture growth and innovation avenues.

Regional Market Growth and Innovative Trends

Amidst various regional markets, North America is carving out a trajectory of accelerated growth. This upsurge is attributed to the burgeoning adoption of generative design solutions across diverse business verticals, catalyzing the pace of innovation and efficiency in the region.

Market Forces and Forecast Analysis

The report serves as a critical resource, analyzing underlying market forces, emerging trends, and potential growth opportunities. It seeks to answer key questions affecting market dynamics, such as the impact of technology, changing consumer demands, and strategic initiatives by leading market players.

Emerging Trends and New Developments

An upheaval of emerging trends signals the evolving landscape of the generative design market, where new developments spearhead market growth. These insights are crucial for businesses aiming to align with industry trends and stay ahead of the innovation curve.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:

Autodesk

Altair

ANSYS

MSC Software

ESI

Bentley Systems

nTopology

