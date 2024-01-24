Global Fundus Cameras Market to Reach $535 Million by 2030: Comprehensive Analysis Reflects Significant Growth in Asia-Pacific and Advancements in Retinal Imaging

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Fundus Cameras Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global fundus cameras market is poised for substantial growth with a projected valuation of USD 535 million by 2030, supported by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% from 2023 to 2030. This upward trajectory is attributed to the escalating geriatric population and the surging incidence of chronic diseases, which are major contributors to retinal disorders.

Increased Prevalence of Diabetic Retinopathy Driving Market Demand

Diabetic Retinopathy (DR), Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP), and Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) are the leading causes of retinal blindness, with diabetic retinopathy forefronting the demand for accurate diagnostic tools such as fundus cameras. Chronic disorders like diabetes and hypertension are spurring the need for retinal examination and imaging, leading to the adoption of various fundus camera types, including hybrid, portable, handheld, and standalone models.

Product Innovations and Government Regulations Spur Market Growth

In light of diverse clinical needs, the non-mydriatic cameras segment commands the market due to its capacity to offer detailed views of the retinal anatomy, thereby facilitating superior disease management. The product segment diversity is enhanced further with sub-categories like tabletop and handheld, with tabletop units garnering attention for their high-quality imaging capabilities.

Mydriatic Cameras Witness Competitive Demand

The mydriatic cameras segment, albeit with lower market share due to the requisites of pupil dilation, continues to be integral in the retinal imaging landscape. The specialized needs catered to by mydriatic cameras still make them a valuable tool in ophthalmic diagnostics.

Regional Insights Reflect Market Dominance and Rapid Growth



North America leads the fundus cameras market share, with a significant revenue portion attributed to advancements in retinal imaging technologies and a growing geriatric demographic.

Conversely, the Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to expand at an expedited pace, thanks to the growing local presence of market leaders, a surge in available expert services, and the rising allure of medical tourism. This region's robust CAGR of 6.4% highlights its potential as a lucrative market for fundus cameras.

The comprehensive analysis of the fundus cameras market landscape aligns with healthcare industry trends emphasizing early detection and management of eye diseases. The findings showcase the vital role of both product innovations and government regulations in propelling the market forward in responding to global healthcare challenges.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 140 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $332.7 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $535 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.2% Regions Covered Global

