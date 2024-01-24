Battery Cooling Plate Industry Projected to Surge at 37.4% CAGR, with Asia-Pacific Leading Regional Demand - Driving Forces, Trends, and Opportunities Unveiled till 2030

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Battery Cooling Plate Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This expansive analysis of the global battery cooling plate market offers a comprehensive exploration through 2030. The report sheds light on the driving forces, trends, and opportunities that are expected to shape the market dynamics in the coming years.

Directly correlating with the rapid transformation in the automotive industry, particularly the rise in electric vehicle (EV) adoption, the demand for battery cooling plates is experiencing a significant surge. As the EV market evolves, with governments worldwide propelling green energy initiatives, the report anticipates the global battery cooling plate market size to reach an impressive USD 5.01 billion by 2030.

With technological advances and burgeoning EV adoption, Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV) are projected to drive a substantial portion of market volume. The utilization of liquid cooling systems, notable for their efficacy in heat dissipation for battery packs and pivotal in ensuring safety and performance, are a primary focus within the battery cooling plate sector. The analysis indicates a heightened trajectory for this application segment over the forecast period.

In terms of market process segments, indirect cooling garners the spotlight as the predominant force, anticipated to maintain its stronghold due to its widespread commercial application and reasonable cost. Research and development in this area are ongoing, with the industry seeking even more sophisticated cooling methodologies.

Regional Insights and Developments

The market is geographically dissected, revealing that the Asia Pacific region commanded the largest market share in 2022. This dominance is fueled by voluminous EV sales, rapid development of charging infrastructure, compelling tax incentives, and initiatives like the Electric Vehicles Initiative (EVI) designed to expedite global EV uptake.

The report highlights that the Asia Pacific is expected to manifest the fastest growth, with a remarkable CAGR of 39.2%, emphasizing the region's market leadership.

Significant investments in battery production facilities have been spotlighted, evidencing the industry's expansion, including GM and Samsung SDI's joint venture in the United States.

Market leaders are incessantly innovating to stay at the forefront of the industry. The analysis cites one particular case: MAHLE GmbH's development of immersive cooling technology in 2021, which stands to significantly reduce EV charging times and enhance resource efficiency.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 83 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $395 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 37.4% Regions Covered Global

Companies Mentioned

Bespoke Composite Panels

Dana Limited

Estra Automotive

KOHSAN Co. Ltd.

MAHLE GmbH

Modine Manufacturing Company

Nippon Light Metals

Priatherm

SANHUA Automotive

Senior Flexonics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/17myqx

