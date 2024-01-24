Global Esoteric Testing Market to Reach $47.14 Billion by 2030: High Growth Areas Include Infectious Disease Testing, Oncology Testing, Genetic Testing, and North America

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Esoteric Testing Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The esoteric testing market is undergoing a significant transformation, with a growth trajectory positioning its value at an estimated $47.14 billion by the year 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8% from 2024 to 2030.

Encompassing a comprehensive analysis, this research publication provides pivotal insights into the burgeoning field of esoteric testing. The report presents a detailed overview, examining diverse aspects such as the latest trends, competitive landscape, regional analysis, and forecast developments influencing the market outlook.

Key Market Segments and High-Growth Areas

Infectious Disease Testing

Oncology Testing

Genetic Testing

North America as the Dominant Regional Market

The relevance of esoteric testing has never been more pronounced, especially in light of the mounting demand for early disease diagnosis and the burgeoning field of personalized medicine. Independent and reference laboratories are poised to lead the market, amplified by the integration of sophisticated esoteric testing technologies.

Emerging Trends in Esoteric Testing

Among the constellation of tests, infectious disease testing garners the spotlight, forecasted to witness the highest ascension, fueled by a surge in infectious diseases and innovative test developments catering to HIV, respiratory diseases, and more.

A deep-dive regional analysis reiterates the supremacy of North America in the esoteric testing domain, credited to an upswing in R&D endeavors, a burgeoning chronic disease burden, and an increase in rare disease incidences.

Impact on the Healthcare Industry and Strategic Initiatives

The advent of esoteric testing is set to revolutionize the healthcare industry, implementing a proactive approach towards diagnosis and therapy. Notable entities within the sector actively pursue technological enhancements, strategic mergers and acquisitions, and innovation-led R&D to streamline operations and meet the evolving needs of the market.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:

Quest Diagnostics

Stanford Health Care

Mayo Foundation

Sonic Healthcare

Athena Esoterix

Opko Health

Healius

