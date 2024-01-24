Authentication and Brand Protection Industry Forecast to 2030 Featuring Profiles of Leading Players Including Authentix, Brady, Avery Dennison, Wisekey, Infineon, Centro Grafico, and Sunchemicals

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Authentication and Brand Protection Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for authentication and brand protection is anticipated to achieve a significant milestone, reaching an estimated value of $5.5 billion by 2030, expanding at an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5% from 2024 to 2030. This notable growth trajectory is primarily driven by the urgent need to preserve product and brand integrity, heightened focus on consumer safety, and the intensification of government clampdowns on counterfeit goods.



Market Dynamics and Strategic Insights

This comprehensive study sheds light on promising opportunities across various sectors such as electronics, pharmaceuticals, automotive, food & beverage, apparel, luxury goods, and cosmetics. Among the technologies deployed in brand protection, QR codes are expected to maintain their dominance, as they offer swift and adaptable product authentication, enabling consumers to verify product genuineness directly via their smartphones.



Key insights from the market report highlight North America's commanding position as the leader in the authentication and brand protection arena over the forecast period. The region's innovative climate, coupled with a robust competitive landscape and significant consumer market, is catalyzing progress in the development of pioneering authentication and brand protection solutions.

Industry Developments and Competitive Landscape



Stakeholders in this space are actively engaging in infrastructural enhancements, scaling up research and development efforts, and integrating advanced technologies across the value chain to meet the surging demand, sharpen their competitive edge, create state-of-the-art products, optimize production costs, and broaden their customer outreach. The landscape is teeming with key players who are consistently pushing the envelope in terms of product quality.



Factors Influencing Market Growth

Urgency to protect product and brand integrity

Consumer safety and satisfaction taking center stage

Enforcement of stringent anti-counterfeiting regulations

The study offers granular analysis segmented by technology, offering, and application, along with regional insights encompassing North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. This in-depth analysis equips decision-makers with critical data points and trends to navigate the dynamically evolving landscape of authentication and brand protection.



Emerging Trends and Consumer Dynamics



The evolving market dynamics emphasize emerging trends, shifting customer demands, novel market developments, and the strategic moves by industry veterans that are setting the direction for the authentication and brand protection market. The report also touches on competitive threats and the business risks involved, advocating for informed decision-making in this intricate market space.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:

Authentix

Brady

Avery Dennison

Wisekey

Infineon

Centro Grafico

Sunchemicals

