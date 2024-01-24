Healthcare Blister Packaging Market Set to Surge with Projected $32.46 Billion Value by 2030, Driven by Patient Safety and Cost-Effectiveness

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Healthcare Blister Packaging Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive research on the global healthcare blister packaging market highlights significant growth prospects, as the market size is set to reach a benchmark of USD 32.46 billion by 2030. This expansion will occur at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% between 2024 and 2030, underpinned by factors such as patient safety concerns and the affordability of blister packaging solutions.

In line with an increased focus on secure pharmaceutical packaging, blister packaging has emerged as a pivotal player in ensuring that medications are protected against environmental factors and potential contamination. Healthcare blister packaging offers a robust barrier that maintains medication potency, which is particularly critical for drugs sensitive to external elements like moisture and light.

Highlighted within the report are the dominant market segments, materials, technologies, and applications driving this growth. Aluminum, as a material choice in blister packaging, has captured a substantial market share, attributed to its recyclable nature and superior barrier properties. Moreover, thermoforming technology is gaining ground for its economic benefits, including faster production speeds and lower costs.

Asia-Pacific region's surge, with revenue projected USD 19.38 billion in 2023 and anticipated CAGR of 7.8% through to 2030.

Aluminum's significant role as a material of choice, accounting for a 48.4% revenue share in 2023.

The increasing popularity of thermoforming technology, poised for rapid market growth.

Growth in carded type segment within the healthcare sector, benefitting unit dose packaging.

The tablet application's dominance, constituting a revenue share of over 59.2% in 2023.

At the crux of the market growth are the demands of an aging population and rising prevalence of chronic conditions requiring consistent medication regimens. Blister packaging's capacity to foster medication adherence is crucial for these demographic groups, offering an organized system for medication management.

The industry's advancement is also propelled by the trend toward patient-centric features in packaging design, such as easy-to-access cavities and clear labeling, ensuring the safe and correct use of medications. Blister packaging's inherent benefits are projected to continue addressing the needs of an evolving healthcare sector with an emphasis on sustainability, innovation, and patient safety, driving the market forward to its estimated valuation in 2030.

For stakeholders and companies in the pharmaceutical packaging sector, the findings underscore the importance of embracing efficient and cost-effective packaging solutions, setting the stage for strategic planning and investment in the healthcare blister packaging market.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $19.38 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $32.46 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.8% Regions Covered Global

