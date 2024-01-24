Glycomics Industry Insights 2023-2030: Rising Demand in Enzymes and Diagnostics Segments

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Glycomics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This market analysis report on the Global Glycomics Industry unveils comprehensive insights into the market size, share, and trends. The study offers an expert evaluation of the industry's trajectory from 2023 to 2030 and is meant to guide stakeholders and decision-makers in understanding the market dynamics.

The glycomics market, playing a pivotal role in the biomedical research sector, is projected for a resounding growth with an expected CAGR of 14.6% over the forecast period. This growth is fueled by the expanding horizons in drug discovery, development, diagnostics, and an upsurge in the personalization of medical treatments.

Glycomics Market Report Highlights

Steady growth led by significant research and development initiatives in glycan biomarker identification and the evolution of personalized medicine solutions.

Technological advancements bolstering the efficiency of glycomics instruments with implications in Mass Spectrometry (MS), High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC), and Capillary Electrophoresis (CE).

A surge in glycomics applications across academic and research institutes, with a highlight on the increasing utilization of glycan structure analysis.

A pronounced growth trajectory in North America attributed to the robust presence of research infrastructures and supported by government policies which foster glycomics advancements.

Rising Demand in Enzymes and Diagnostics Segments

The report underscores the Enzymes segment's stronghold on the industry, commanding a significant revenue share. This dominance is accredited to the broad-spectrum application of enzymes in crucial areas encompassing diagnostics and therapeutics.

Additionally, the Diagnostics segment is poised to witness expedited growth, drawing attention to the increasing commitment from the healthcare sector towards glycan-based diagnostic innovations.

Regional Analysis and Growth Drivers

North America continues to spearhead the global glycomics landscape, a testament to the region's proactive approach in nurturing research excellence and fostering an environment conducive for breakthroughs in glycomics. Key drivers are instrumental to the growth of this sector:

Enhanced R&D funding and investments. A spotlight on the crucial role of glycomics in understanding biological mechanisms and disease states. Strategic collaborations amongst leading research institutes and commercial entities.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.65 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.92 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.6% Regions Covered Global

