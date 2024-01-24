Automated Cell Counting Global Market Analysis 2024-2030: Industry Driven by Biotechnology and Biopharmaceutical Innovations

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automated Cell Counting Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automated cell counting market is poised for a significant leap forward, as detailed in the latest comprehensive industry analysis. This market, crucial for biologics development and cell-based research, is forecasted to burgeon to USD 8.93 billion by the year 2030, expanding at a robust CAGR of 12.45% from 2024 to 2030.

Market Expansion Driven by Biotechnology and Biopharmaceutical Innovations

The growth of the automated cell counting market is reinforced by the increasing demand for biologics in the prevention and treatment of an array of diseases, including both chronic and infectious diseases. Investments in cutting-edge biotechnology and biopharmaceutical sectors have led to advancements in cell-based research methodologies, thereby fueling market evolution. Moreover, the surge in requirements pertaining to the accurate management of cell concentration in biologics development supports the burgeoning demand for pivotal cell counting equipment like image-based counters and flow cytometers.

COVID-19 Pandemic's Impact on Market Dynamics

The COVID-19 pandemic has notably affected the utilization of automated cell counting instruments and consumables. An observable uptick in the application of cell counting mechanisms was due to the identification of blood markers indicating COVID-19 severity. The pandemic thereby underscored the integral role of automated cell counting in disease management and research.

Factors Influencing Market Trajectory

Rising Prevalence of Target Diseases: The increased incidence of diseases like HIV, cancer, and other blood disorders, and the application of technologies such as high-throughput flow cytometry have driven market expansion.

Technological Advancements: Continuous innovation by market leaders in cell counter devices has enhanced product utility and ease of handling.

Funding and Investment: R&D endeavors in stem cell, cancer, and immunology are advancing, thanks largely to increased government and private investment.

Fastest-Growing Segments and Regional Insights

Notable Market Segments

The consumables and accessories segment, essential for the recurrent operational needs of automated cell counters, is projected to grow at a notably fast rate. Stem cell research applications are set to expand the market ambit owing to increasing research activities and drug development. Hospitals and diagnostic laboratories are noteworthy end-users, with a surge in chronic disorders and a rising geriatric population driving demand.

Geographic Dominance and Opportunities



The North America region emerged as the revenue frontrunner in 2023, buoyed by a constellation of established market players and escalating healthcare costs, particularly in the United States. This dominance is anticipated to stimulate further market growth through 2030.

The automated cell counting market's expansive trajectory is arrayed in this analytical report, capturing product breakthroughs, application trends, and the geographical landscape that will shape the market in the approaching years.

Industry Stakeholders and Research Advocates

This analysis serves as an indispensable resource for stakeholders in the healthcare, biotechnology, and biopharmaceutical sectors, as well as for advocates and participants in medical research who rely on the precision and automation of cell counting methodologies.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 110 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $3.93 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $8.93 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.4% Regions Covered Global

