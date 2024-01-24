The UK Berries Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.74% from 2023 to 2028, with home-grown strawberries leading the surge.

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United Kingdom Berries Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts (2023 - 2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United Kingdom's fondness for berries is flourishing with forecasts showcasing a robust CAGR of 5.74% in the market from 2023 to 2028, according to a new research publication. Insights from this comprehensive study highlight the burgeoning demand for UK-grown strawberries, which holds dominance in national berry consumption.

Increased Consumer Inclination Towards Berries Spurs Market Expansion

Driven by consumer trends that lean heavily towards fresh, locally grown fruits, the UK Berries Market is experiencing dynamic growth. With a current valuation of USD 1.65 billion, projections estimate the market to reach an impressive USD 2.18 billion by the end of 2028. The report outlines significant strides made by the British blueberry industry, emphasizing the increasing strawberry plantations across various regions like Kent, Worcester, and Herefordshire, defying the marginal climate typically known to the country.

Key Market Developments: The strategic presence of major suppliers such as Angus Soft Fruits Ltd and BerryWorld, alongside a dedicated consumer base within leading supermarkets, stands as a testament to the market's fortitude. Additionally, Spain's burgeoning import activities are indicative of the critical role the UK plays in satisfying European berry demand.

Strawberries at the Forefront: Inherently linked with British culture, strawberries continue to be the nation's sweetheart, with consumption reaching 107,000 tons in 2021. The fruit's leading position is buoyed by its appeal in the UK's top ten desserts and a strong production presence in strategic regions renowned for their early-season varieties.

Health Impacts and Online Retailing: The berry market is further propelled by the health benefits associated with these fruits. The rapid integration of online retailing methods by supermarkets ensures berries remain accessible, promising a surge in demand and production over the coming years.

Comprehensive UK Berries Market Insights

The research publication presents a meticulous analysis of the UK Berries Market, decoded through a mix of market trends, consumption patterns, and regional growth insights. Stakeholders and market observers will gain added value from the Excel format market estimate sheet and three months of analyst support accompanying the study.

With predictions of a rising curve in the demand for berries, particularly strawberries, the UK Berries Market is set up for a prosperous phase, ensuring economic viability for local farmers and distributors while catering to the evolved palette of the British consumer.

This in-depth market research underscores the importance of the berries segment in the UK's agrarian and retail landscape, offering a clear vision for stakeholders involved in the cultivation, distribution, and retailing of these cherished fruits.

The report serves as a critical tool for understanding the trajectories of growth within the UK berries domain and delineating opportunities that align with consumer preferences for home-grown, nutrient-rich berries.





