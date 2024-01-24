Australian Commercial Property Market Forecasted Growth to USD 47.15 Billion by 202

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Commercial Property Market In Australia Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts (2023 - 2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global landscape is keenly observing the rapid evolution within the Australian Commercial Real Estate sector, as a recent study highlights a surge in market size. Between 2023 and 2028, the market is forecasted to grow at a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.46%, expanding from USD 31.41 billion to USD 47.15 billion. This upward trend reflects the dynamism of the industry and underscores the market attractiveness for investors and corporate entities.



Market Influencers Accelerating Growth

The Australian commercial property market has been greatly influenced by urbanisation, population growth, and a heightened preference for flexible working environments. Investment opportunities, facilitated by economic stimuli and lower interest rates, are on the rise. Further, significant digital advancement and an appetite for innovative commercial spaces are propelling the industry forward.



Robust Investment in Office and Industrial Sectors

Office real estate emerges as a prime driver behind this growth, with the sector claiming nearly 40% of the country’s commercial real estate investment in 2021. Notably, prime office real estate in sought-after CBD locations commands impressive yields and low vacancies, despite shifting work patterns due to the pandemic.

A sharp uptick in investment is evidenced by bustling transaction activity, returning to pre-pandemic levels powered by sizable logistics deals.

The industrial and logistics segment boasted a remarkable increase in sales, amplifying the attention on income-generating asset classes within the commercial property landscape.

Incentives and rents vary with location, offering diverse opportunities across Australian states, while occupancy rates continue to stabilize as the market recalibrates post-COVID-19.

Commercial Sector: A Magnet for Global Investors

Australia's reputation as a hotbed for commercial real estate investment is strengthened by its competitive edge and the presence of established market players. An influx of international investors from various regions, including the USA and Germany, underscores the trust and potential seen in the Australian market.



The industry overview points to a vibrant landscape, with tier one developers and global players charting the course for an exciting future in Australian commercial property.

This in-depth analysis, with its comprehensive examination of market trends, size, share, and forecasts, provides crucial insights for stakeholders within the industry. The commercial real estate environment in Australia, shifting in response to global trends and local economic dynamics, suggests a future of robust growth and lucrative investment potential.

Enticing Prospects for Industry Participants

The findings affirm the resilience and adaptability of the commercial property market in Australia, painting an optimistic picture for the future. Positioned at the nexus of technology and traditional investment, the market offers a rich tapestry of opportunities for discerning investors and corporate entities, seeking out growth avenues and promising returns.



This new research publication serves as an indispensable resource, offering a clear perspective on the evolving commercial property landscape in Australia. With supporting data and projections, the publication stands as a testament to the sector’s vitality and a beacon for strategic decision-making.

