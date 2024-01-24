Admission Management Software Market Projected to Reach USD 1.89 Billion by 2028: Growing Demand for Automated Solutions in Educational Institutions

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Admission Management Software Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts (2023 - 2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Admission Management Software Market is witnessing significant growth, with projections indicating an increase from USD 1.23 billion in 2023 to USD 1.89 billion by 2028, following a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.05% during the forecast period. The growth is primarily fueled by the escalating complexities of the admissions administration process in the wake of rising student applications across education sectors, including schools, colleges, and universities, and the need for streamlined operations.

This surge in demand is largely due to the challenges faced by academic institutions in manually handling the admissions processes within tight timelines, which has become increasingly arduous due to the voluminous data management involved. The admission management software market is responding with innovations and technological advancements to meet these needs effectively.

Key Market Developments and Trends:

With record-breaking numbers of applications submitted to universities such as Cornell, educational institutions are seeking sophisticated admission management tools to handle the increasing demand efficiently.

Schools are leveraging platforms like SchoolAdmin to integrate billing, registration, and admissions into one seamless system, reducing the complexity and enhancing the efficiency of the admissions process.

Admission management software is becoming significantly integrated with student management systems, ERP systems, and school accounting modules, bolstering market growth through enhanced operational efficiencies.

However, the market faces potential challenges such as the implications of rising inflation rates and global conflicts, which could negatively impact education budgets and student enrolment.

The COVID-19 pandemic has emphasized the importance of digitization in the education sector, subsequently boosting the adoption of online admission management systems.

Opportunities within the School Segment:

The school segment shows promise with extensive opportunities anticipated due to a steady increase in school applications. Real-time assessment of applicants' potential is becoming a crucial factor for primary and secondary schools, which admission management software can facilitate. National and international projections of student enrollment growth, such as the expected 1.6 percent increase in US enrolments between 2016 and 2028, further underscore the expanding market potential.

North America Holds Major Market Share:

North America takes the lead in the adoption of admission management software, with advancements in AI, big data, and digital transformation driving this growth. Stringent laws like SOPIPA and SOPPA in California and Illinois, respectively, which govern student information privacy, have also had an influence on the regional market. Cloud-based solutions, appreciated for their flexibility and accessibility, are becoming the preferred choice, contributing to this region's dominant market position.

Competitive Landscape:

The admission management software industry is marked by intense competition with myriad entities operating both locally and globally. Strategy deployment involving product innovation and market expansion is widely adopted by significant players such as Ellucian Company LP and BlackBaud Inc., further intensifying the market landscape.

New collaborative initiatives such as the partnership between Ellucian and Higher Digital aim to streamline the transition to cloud-based solutions for educational institutions, thereby enhancing the global market footprint. Similarly, PowerSchool’s comprehensive suite of unified solutions is reinforcing its market presence with the addition of specialized programs to its roster.

For further in-depth analysis of the Admission Management Software Market's trends and its impact on the education industry, readers are encouraged to review the complete market analysis.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Ellucian Company LP

BlackBaud Inc.

Hyland Software Inc.

Advanta Innovations

Embark Corporation

Edunext Technologies Pvt Ltd

Creatrix Campus

Campus Cafe

Dataman Computer Systems Pvt Ltd

Oréll TechnoSystems (India) Pvt Ltd



