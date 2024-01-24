Canada Plastic Recycling Market: Forecasted to Reach 4.38 Million Tonnes by 2030, Demonstrating Commitment to Sustainable Practices

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Canada Plastic Recycling Market Analysis: Plant Capacity, Production, Operating Efficiency, Demand & Supply, End-User Industries, Distribution Channel, Regional Demand, 2015-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Canada's dedication to bolstering its plastic recycling capabilities is set to make significant strides according to a new analysis of the Canada Plastic Recycling market. The comprehensive survey highlights a projected growth to 4.38 Million Tonnes by 2030, indicative of a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.15%. This market expansion underscores the nation's commitment to sustainability and circular economy principles.

The analysis provides a granular look at the market, showcasing insights into plant capacities, state-of-the-art production methodologies, and operational efficiencies within the Canadian context. Researchers accounted for various end-user industries, distribution channels, and regional demands to outline a holistic picture of the present scenario and future possibilities.

Report Findings:

In-depth assessment of installed capacity by company and location , highlighting the infrastructural backbone of Canada's recycling efforts.

, highlighting the infrastructural backbone of Canada's recycling efforts. Insights into actual production and operating efficiency by company , offering a window into industry best practices and leaders.

and , offering a window into industry best practices and leaders. Analysis of demand by end-use and sales channel , illustrating the market's response to eco-conscious initiatives.

and , illustrating the market's response to eco-conscious initiatives. Regional focus on demand by region , providing clarity on where efforts need to be amplified to meet targets.

, providing clarity on where efforts need to be amplified to meet targets. A crucial understanding of the country-wise exports and imports , throwing light on Canada's position in the global plastic recycling landscape.

, throwing light on Canada's position in the global plastic recycling landscape. Identification of demand & supply gaps at a national level, ensuring stakeholders can plan strategically for the future.

at a national level, ensuring stakeholders can plan strategically for the future. Market share of leading players, reflecting the competitive dynamic and opportunities for new entrants.

Implications for Canada's Plastic Recycling Market



The shift towards a circular economy is gaining momentum, as depicted in the report. Investments spanning billions are poised to bolster the infrastructure for plastic sorting and recycling, addressing both environmental impacts and market demands. The prominence of e-commerce has been identified as a catalyst for increased packaging waste, necessitating robust recycling solutions. Additionally, the Canadian Plastics Innovation Challenge and Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) programs further solidify Canada's approach to recycling plastic waste.

Challenges and Opportunities Amidst COVID-19



The advent of COVID-19 increased plastic usage due to heightened demand for medical supplies and personal protective equipment, inadvertently creating challenges for the recycling sector. Supply chain disruptions and restrictions impeded the recycling process. However, these challenges present opportunities for innovation and solidify the market's resilience while moving forward. The analysis utilized a blend of primary research surveys with manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and customers coupled with secondary research to verify information. This meticulous approach ensures data reflects the current industry movements and offers a reliable forecast. As Canada confronts the pressing environmental issues associated with plastic waste, the findings of this report are crucial for strategists, policymakers, and environmental advocates to understand the intricacies of the Canadian plastic Recycling market and its future trajectory.





