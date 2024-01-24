France Plastic Recycling Market: Projected Growth to 2.95 Million Tonnes by 2030, CAGR of 5.15%

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "France Plastic Recycling Market Analysis: Plant Capacity, Production, Operating Efficiency, Demand & Supply, End-User Industries, Distribution Channel, Regional Demand, 2015-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The France plastic recycling industry is poised for significant growth with a projected increase from 2.45 Million Tonnes in 2020 to 2.95 Million Tonnes by 2030, marking a strong CAGR of 5.15%. This expansion reflects the heightened demand for recycled plastics driven by various end-users and intensified efforts to curb plastic pollution.



Rising Application in End-User Industries Spurs Growth in Plastic Recycling

The momentum in the market is partly attributed to the government's initiative to reduce VAT on recycled bottles, making them more cost-effective compared to their non-recyclable counterparts. This encouragement of recycled plastic consumption aligns with ongoing policies aimed at promoting sustainability.



Efforts by major corporations, nonprofits, and technology providers have enhanced the collaborative framework necessary for advancing recycling technologies. This nurtures a fertile ground for innovation that further strengthens the industry's infrastructure and operational efficacy.



COVID-19 Impact and Recovery in Plastic Recycling Sector

The unprecedented increase in single-use plastic usage during the pandemic, paired with reduced collection rates, has posed challenges. Despite these setbacks, initiatives focused on environmental protection are expected to galvanize recovery and positivity in the market.



Data-Driven Insights Offer Market Transparency

Comprehensive data on plant capacities, production, and operating efficiencies.

Detailed analyses of demand and supply dynamics across the industry.

Granular insights into end-user demand, distribution channels, and regional trends.

Information spanning several years, including historical data and future forecasts.

With enhanced market transparency, stakeholders can leverage the frequent updates and expansive data set available through this subscription to navigate the dynamic landscape of plastic recycling in France.

Years Considered for Analysis:

Historical Years: 2015 - 2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022 - 2030

This report will be delivered on an online digital platform with a one-year subscription and quarterly updates.

Diverse Deliverables and Rigorous Data Collection



The report provides an in-depth look at the installed capacity by leading players, regional demand, and the gap between demand and supply. It covers diverse facets, from market shares of prominent industry participants to the interconnected web of export-import dynamics, offering readers a comprehensive overview of the French plastic recycling market.



This new research publication emphasizes recent developments and potential opportunities for market players, supported by a solid foundation of comprehensive surveys and secondary research. The meticulous approach serves as a testament to the report's reliability and value in guiding strategic decision-making.



For further information and insights, readers are encouraged to review the full analysis, which now features on our website.





