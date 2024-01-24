Japan Plastic Recycling Market Analysis 2015-2030: Plant Capacity, Production, Operating Efficiency, Demand & Supply, End-User Industries, Distribution Channel and Regional Demand

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Japan Plastic Recycling Market Analysis: Plant Capacity, Production, Operating Efficiency, Demand & Supply, End-User Industries, Distribution Channel, Regional Demand, 2015-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Japan's plastic recycling market stood at 8.54 Million Tonnes in FY2021 and is forecast to reach 11.72 Million Tonnes by FY2030, growing at a healthy CAGR of 3.58% until FY2030.

Japan claims to have an 84 percent recycle ratio of its collected plastic waste. Japan recycles plastic waste through three methods i.e., chemical, material, and thermal. In the chemical method, the plastic waste is broken into constituent components; material recycling means plastic is recycled and reprocessed into a new bottle, while thermal means plastic is burned in incinerators to generate energy. Japan has been promoting and practicing policies related to waste management since 2000 such as 3R, enhancement of illegal dumping regulations, industrial waste management, etc. These factors are likely to have a positive impact on the plastic recycling market.

Besides, Japan has introduced Home Appliances Recycling Law, Automobile Recycling Law, Small Home Appliance Recycling Law, waste recycle collection model and implemented them across the country to collect plastic waste, which is also stimulating the demand for plastic recycling market in Japan. The COVID-19 pandemic sparked a rush for plastic due to its extensive use in industries such as packaging, foods & beverages, healthcare, pharmaceutical, etc. However, the inappropriate disposal of plastic during the challenging times due to lack of labor, lockdown measures, etc. affected the plastic recycling market drastically.



