Europe Kiwi Fruit Market Projected to Reach USD 2.10 Billion by 2028: Exhibits a Robust CAGR of 5.70%

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Kiwi Fruit Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts (2023 - 2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Kiwi Fruit Market has emerged as a sector of robust growth, projected to escalate from its current valuation of USD 1.59 billion in 2023 to an estimated USD 2.10 billion by 2028, at a notable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.70%.

With its roots deep in the fertile grounds of nutritious value and versatile use, the kiwifruit stands out as a year-round consumable rich in an array of vital nutrients such as vitamin E, copper, vitamin K, choline, magnesium, and phosphorus. Notably, the incorporation of kiwifruit into diverse culinary applications, ranging from salads and cakes to smoothies, has contributed to its burgeoning demand across a spectrum of consumers inclined towards health and wellness within the European market.

The growth trajectory of the kiwi fruit market is being fueled by an upswing in health consciousness and the recognition of fruits and vegetables as essential components of a wholesome diet. In the European context, countries with a pivotal role in the industry, including Italy, France, Greece, Portugal, and Spain, have expanded their kiwi fruit cultivation acreage in response to the ascending global appetite.

The burgeoning demand for natural and healthy products has precipitated significant expansion in the fruit juice industry, where kiwi fruit's rich vitamin and mineral profile plays a crucial role. Celebrated for their exceptional quality and flavor, European kiwi fruits are in high demand on the global stage. A vast array of kiwi-inclusive food products, such as jams, desserts, and salads, also benefit from the fruit's popularity. Surging exports have seen the European kiwi fruit reach 18.42 million metric tons in the international market in 2021, with an export value mounting to USD 3.92 billion, evidencing a vigorous demand trajectory.

Italy Spearheads Europe's Kiwi Fruit Export with Unmatched Vigor

Within the progressive European market, Italy reigns as the dominant force, taking the mantle as both the largest producer and exporter of kiwi fruit. Italian exporters, followed by their counterparts in Greece and France, are making significant contributions to meet both the domestic and international demand. This has been echoed in the soaring production rates, with notable increases in Portugal, Spain, and Greece, amongst other prolific kiwi cultivating nations.

The widespread acknowledgment of kiwi's health benefits, encompassing an array of key nutrients such as vitamin C and dietary fiber, has stimulated exponential demand for this tantalizing fruit across the diverse culinary landscape of Europe. Zespri International Limited continues to be the frontrunner in the distribution landscape, extending its reach to approximately 50 countries, highlighting the insatiable desire for the Sun Gold kiwi brand, particularly within European markets.

Germany, Belgium, Spain, Netherlands, and France have emerged as top importers of Italian kiwi fruit. The escalation in global consumer demand, propelled by a heightened emphasis on health and wellness, spotlights the kiwi's comparatively low sugar and high fiber content, underscoring its desirability.

The Europe Kiwi Fruit Market's quantum leap in export value accentuates the integral contribution of this tangy fruit to the health and culinary sectors, mirroring a pattern of consistent consumer demand and market growth.

Rising consumer awareness of health benefits linked to kiwi fruit consumption.

Italy's central role in production and export within the European kiwi fruit market.

Strategic market positioning and increase in export value and volume of kiwi fruit across Europe.

Given the market's positive trajectory, stakeholders across the production, distribution, and retail spectrum of the kiwi fruit market in Europe can anticipate a continued upward trend in both demand and economic benefit through 2028.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yv9xwl

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment