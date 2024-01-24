FreedomPay Expands Next Level Commerce to Merchants Across Spain with Redsys Certification

MADRID, Spain, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FreedomPay, a global leader in Next Level Commerce™, announces that its fully independent, open, and agnostic commerce platform is now available to all merchants in Spain. This significant milestone comes as FreedomPay secures an integrated certification from Redsys, Spain's leading payments processing provider.



With its fully integrated payments and loyalty solution, FreedomPay brings the highest level of speed, security, and flexibility to merchants in various sectors, including Hospitality, Retail, Food & Beverage, Stadia, Gaming, Ticketing, and more throughout Spain.

The suite of solutions offered by FreedomPay is distinguished by its focus on the evolving needs of merchants and consumers, making it the preferred choice for enterprises worldwide. With over 1000 integrations with the industry's most innovative point-of-sale and eCommerce software providers, merchants on FreedomPay's global platform can now offer Spanish consumers a Next Level of omni-channel experience across in-store, online, and mobile commerce.

"The needs of merchants and consumers are constantly changing and FreedomPay is always looking to stay at the forefront with solutions that respond to new demands. Spain is a strategic market for us and this alliance with Redsys will allow us to join forces to improve the payment experience for businesses throughout the country," said Cesar Diez-Rivera, VP Global Business Development and Country Manager of FreedomPay in Spain.

As Spain's leading payments processing provider, Redsys manages transactions and authorizations in collaboration with over 60 banks, savings banks, and credit institutions, making it the country's most widely used payments processor.

FreedomPay's certification with Redsys marks a major milestone in its international expansion plans, enabling it to operate seamlessly in Spain. As a fully agnostic payment platform, FreedomPay now allows Spanish merchants to access its extensive partner and solution network while benefiting from the local acquiring and banking advantages they already enjoy in the region.

"As part of our continuous Spanish expansion, we are delighted to announce the addition of Redsys integrated certification in Spain to our already extensive list of 1000+ integrations on the FreedomPay platform. This certification will significantly strengthen our capacity to bring Spanish merchants closer to their customers through a truly connected omni-channel experience," said Chris Kronenthal, President of FreedomPay.

This expansion brings true omni-channel commerce capabilities to Spanish businesses. FreedomPay's technology seamlessly connects point-of-sale (POS) systems, payment processors, incentive engines, and other disparate systems, providing a gold standard in security solutions, including PCI-Validated P2PE, across in-store, web, and mobile channels. Spanish merchants can now enjoy a tailored payment experience that is safe, secure, and ensures a seamless customer journey.

As a pioneer in cutting-edge technologies, FreedomPay excels in speed, security, and innovation. With extensive expansion plans, FreedomPay currently processes billions of transactions worldwide and operates in more than 75 countries across five continents, enabling enterprises to deliver a consistent and repeatable experience on a global scale.

About FreedomPay

FreedomPay’s Next Level Commerce™ platform transforms existing payment systems and processes from legacy to leading edge and enables merchants to unleash the power of pay. As the premier choice for many of the largest companies across the globe in retail, hospitality, lodging, gaming, sports and entertainment, foodservice, education, healthcare and financial services, FreedomPay’s technology has been purposely built to deliver rock solid performance in the highly complex environment of global commerce.

The company maintains a world-class security environment and was first to earn the coveted validation by the PCI Security Standards Council against Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE/EMV) standard in North America. FreedomPay’s robust solutions across payments, security, identity, and data analytics are available in-store, online and on-mobile and are supported by rapid API adoption. The award winning FreedomPay Commerce Platform operates on a single, unified technology stack across multiple continents allowing enterprises to deliver an innovative Next Level experience on a global scale. www.freedompay.com

