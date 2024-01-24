Pet Lodging Market Booms Growth to Reach US$ 5.9Billion by 2030, By Persistence Market Research

New York, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The pet lodging market encompasses the provision of boarding and accommodation services for pets, primarily cats and dogs, when their owners are unable to care for them. This industry has gained significant traction in recent years due to changing lifestyles, increasing pet ownership, and the growing awareness of the need for quality pet care services. The pet lodging market has witnessed substantial growth, driven by the rising number of pet owners seeking reliable and comfortable accommodations for their furry companions. According to Persistence Market Research, The global pet lodging market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 6.1% and thereby increase from US$ 3.9Bn in 2023 to US$ 5.9Bn by the end of 2030.



Pet lodging, encompassing services like pet hotels and kennels, provides temporary care and shelter for animals when their owners are unable to do so. This industry has evolved to meet diverse needs, catering to dogs, cats, and various domestic animals in a secure and comfortable environment. The global pet lodging sector has witnessed substantial growth, driven by factors like the growing prevalence of pet ownership and changing preferences for premium care.

Urbanization, increased disposable income, and evolving lifestyles contribute to a heightened demand for high-quality pet lodging services. Pet owners are increasingly allocating resources for superior accommodation to ensure their pets receive proper care and leisure opportunities. The industry's expansion is also fueled by a growing awareness of companion animal welfare and a focus on convenience. Technological advancements, including real-time monitoring systems and online booking platforms, play a pivotal role in the industry's global expansion. As pet owners seek reliable alternatives for pet care, the pet lodging sector continues to diversify to meet the varied requirements of pets and their guardians.

Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue 2023 US$ 3.9 Billion Estimated Revenue 2030 US$ 5.9 Billion Growth Rate – CAGR 6.1% Forecast Period 2023-2030 No. of Pages 178 Pages



Key Market Segments Covered Pet Type

Lodging Period

Price Range

Booking Type

Region



Regions Covered North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia & Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East & Africa











Key Companies Profiled Oupet Co.

PetBacker Co.

PaCo Pet Care LLC

PetSmart Inc.

Paradise 4 Paws LLC

Puss 'n' Boots Boarding Cattery

Dogtopia Enterprises LLC

Pet Station Kennels & Cattery

Preppy Pet Co.

Barkefellers

Trends and Innovation:

Luxury Pet Lodging Facilities: Pet owners are increasingly demanding upscale lodging facilities for their pets. This trend has led to the emergence of luxury pet hotels equipped with amenities such as spa services, gourmet meals, and personalized attention from trained staff.

Technology Integration: Innovations in the pet lodging industry include the integration of technology for enhanced customer experience. This includes online booking platforms, live-streaming services for pet owners to check on their pets remotely, and IoT devices for monitoring pet health and activities.

Pet-Friendly Accommodations: The market is witnessing a surge in pet-friendly accommodations in traditional hotels and resorts. This trend caters to pet owners who prefer to travel with their pets, emphasizing a holistic approach to pet-friendly hospitality.

Health and Wellness Services: Pet lodging facilities are expanding their services to include health and wellness offerings such as on-site veterinary care, fitness programs, and specialized diets. This addresses the growing awareness among pet owners regarding the overall well-being of their animals.

Sustainable Practices: Increasing environmental consciousness has led to the adoption of sustainable practices in pet lodging facilities. This includes eco-friendly building designs, waste reduction initiatives, and partnerships with eco-conscious suppliers for pet amenities.

Market Drivers:

Growing Pet Ownership: The continuous increase in pet ownership, driven by factors like companionship, mental health awareness, and societal changes, is a primary driver for the pet lodging market.

Busy Lifestyles: The hectic lifestyles of pet owners, with demanding work schedules and frequent travel, contribute to the demand for reliable and convenient pet lodging services.

Humanization of Pets: The trend of treating pets as family members, leading to a willingness to spend more on their well-being, is a significant driver for the pet lodging market.

Urbanization: Urbanization trends, resulting in smaller living spaces and limited outdoor areas, contribute to the need for external pet care services, including lodging.

Market Restraints:

Regulatory Challenges: Stringent regulations and licensing requirements for pet lodging facilities can pose challenges, especially for small businesses, impacting market entry and operations.

Competition from Alternative Services: The availability of alternative pet care services, such as pet-sitters and in-home boarding, poses a competitive challenge to traditional pet lodging facilities.

Economic Downturns: Economic uncertainties and downturns may lead to reduced discretionary spending by pet owners on non-essential services like pet lodging.

Pet Health Concerns: Concerns about the potential spread of diseases among pets in shared lodging facilities may lead to hesitancy among pet owners, affecting market growth.

Market Opportunities:

Global Expansion: There is significant potential for the global expansion of pet lodging services, with emerging markets showing an increasing interest in premium pet care offerings.

E-commerce Integration: Opportunities lie in integrating e-commerce platforms for pet products and services within pet lodging facilities, creating a seamless experience for pet owners.

Specialized Niche Markets: Exploring specialized niches such as pet lodging for elderly or special needs pets can open up new opportunities for growth and differentiation.

Collaboration with Veterinary Services: Collaborations with veterinary services can provide integrated solutions, offering comprehensive care for pets and boosting the credibility of pet lodging facilities.

Market Challenges:

Staffing Challenges: Finding and retaining trained staff for pet care services can be challenging, impacting the quality of services provided.

Seasonal Fluctuations: The pet lodging industry may face seasonal fluctuations, with demand spiking during holiday seasons and decreasing during off-peak times.

Pet Owner Trust: Building and maintaining trust with pet owners is crucial, as any incidents or negative reviews can significantly impact the reputation and success of a pet lodging facility.

Infrastructure Costs: High initial investments in creating and maintaining pet-friendly facilities and infrastructure can be a barrier for new entrants and small businesses.

Competitive Intelligence and Business Strategy:

Leading players in the global pet lodging industry, including Best Friends Pet Care, PetSmart, and Rover, employ strategic measures to uphold and enhance their market leadership. Acknowledging the dynamic nature of the pet care sector, these entities have adapted their strategies to capitalize on emerging trends and consumer preferences.

PetSmart strategically leverages its widespread network of physical locations to serve as a comprehensive hub for pet owners. Beyond traditional pet lodging, PetSmart offers a diverse range of services encompassing grooming, training, retail, and more, creating an all-encompassing pet care ecosystem. This diversification not only broadens the customer base but also fosters stronger customer loyalty. PetSmart aims to strengthen its market dominance by making strategic investments in the physical infrastructure of pet hotels and adopting a multi-service model.

Essentially, market leaders in pet accommodation employ various approaches to secure a significant market share. Whether through innovative online marketplace strategies, comprehensive physical service offerings, or a commitment to delivering premium experiences, these businesses consistently lead the industry by catering to the evolving demands of pet owners.

Market Segmentation:

Dogs are poised to dominate the pet lodging industry, holding the largest market share due to global ownership trends and a preference for professional accommodation services. The demand for specialized facilities catering to canines is expected to contribute significantly to the market. Despite the dominance of the dog segment, the 'Others' category, encompassing small mammals, birds, and exotic pets, is projected to experience the fastest growth. Changing pet ownership trends drive the need for specialized lodging services for unconventional companion animals.

In terms of pricing, the Mass segment is anticipated to dominate the pet lodging market, accommodating consumers seeking standard services without additional amenities. The Mass segment attracts pet owners valuing affordability and functionality. Conversely, the Premium segment is expected to experience rapid growth as an increasing number of pet owners invest in premium lodging services for enhanced amenities and personalized experiences, reflecting the ongoing trend of pet humanization.

Regarding booking types, the Physical sector, comprising traditional establishments like pet hotels and kennels, is projected to hold the largest market share. The tactile experience offered by these physical establishments contributes to their dominance. However, the Online sector is poised for substantial growth due to technological advancements, user-friendly interfaces, and the convenience of digital platforms, catering to tech-savvy pet owners seeking ease of use and instant reservation functionalities.

Top Regional Markets:

North America: With a large population of pet owners and a growing awareness of pet welfare, North America remains a lucrative market. The U.S., in particular, leads the region with a high demand for premium pet lodging services.

Europe: The European pet lodging market is expanding rapidly, driven by the humanization of pets and an increasing willingness to spend on premium services. The U.K., Germany, and France are emerging as key markets.

Asia-Pacific: As pet ownership rises in countries like China and Japan, the Asia-Pacific region is witnessing substantial growth. Cultural shifts towards pet companionship and an increase in disposable income contribute to the market's expansion.

Future Outlook:

Technological Integration: Continued integration of technology, such as AI-powered monitoring systems, mobile apps, and virtual pet visits, is expected to enhance customer experience and streamline operations.

Sustainability Initiatives: Growing environmental awareness is prompting pet lodging businesses to adopt sustainable practices, from eco-friendly facilities to green grooming products.

Health and Wellness Focus: The future will likely see an increased emphasis on holistic pet care, including specialized diets, fitness programs, and mental health services for pets.

