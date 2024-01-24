South Africa OTT and Pay TV Forecasts to 2029, Featuring Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Disney+, DStv, GOtv, Netflix, Showmax & StarSat

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South Africa OTT and Pay TV Forecasts to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In a comprehensive analysis of South Africa's evolving digital landscape, this detailed report covers the television and over-the-top (OTT) entertainment sectors. The publication presents an in-depth forecast up to the year 2029, investigating the convergence of traditional pay TV services and the burgeoning OTT market.

Key Insights from the OTT TV & Video Segment

OTT TV & Video Insight: Commentary on the main players and developments

Chart: OTT TV & video revenues by AVOD, TVOD, DTO and SVOD for 2023, 2024 and 2029

Chart: Gross SVOD subscriptions versus SVOD subscribers for 2023, 2024 and 2029

Chart: SVOD subscribers by operator for 2023, 2024 and 2029

Excel forecasts: OTT TV & Video Forecasts for every year from 2015 to 2029

Forecasts for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+ and Showmax

Pay TV Insight: Commentary on the main players and developments

Chart: Breakdown of TV households by platform (digital cable, analog cable, IPTV, pay satellite TV, free-to-air satellite TV, analog terrestrial, free-to-air DTT and pay DTT) for 2023, 2024 and 2029

Chart: Pay TV revenues by platform (digital cable, analog cable, IPTV, pay satellite TV and pay DTT) for 2023, 2024 and 2029

Chart: Pay TV subscribers by operator (digital cable, analog cable, IPTV, pay satellite TV and pay DTT) for 2023, 2024 and 2029

Excel forecasts: Pay TV Forecasts for every year from 2015 to 2029

Forecasts for DStv, StarSat, GOtv

