Turkey Telecom Operators Country Report 2024 - Turkey Set to Experience Robust Growth in Telecom and Pay-TV Services with CAGR of 15% Over 2023-2028

The report provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in Turkey today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2028. The report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile and pay-TV segments, as well as a review of key regulatory trends.
Key Market Highlights
- In terms of local currency, the total telecom and pay-TV service revenue in Turkey will grow at a CAGR of 15% over 2023-2028, from TRY144.6 billion in 2023 to TRY290.7 billion in 2028. The growth will be driven by contribution from mobile data, fixed broadband, fixed voice, and pay-TV segments. However, in terms of USD, the total telecom and pay-TV service revenue will decline at a CAGR of -3.7% over the forecast period, due to local currency depreciation against the dollar.
- In terms of local currency, fixed broadband service revenue will grow from TRY31.7 billion in 2023 to TRY69.2 billion in 2028, supported by subscription gains in fiber and fixed wireless lines and ongoing efforts from the government to expand broadband connectivity.
- The top two mobile operators, Turkcell and Vodafone Turkey, will account for 71.6% share of overall mobile subscriptions in 2023.
The Country Intelligence Report provides in-depth analysis of the following:
- Demographic and macroeconomic context in Turkey.
- The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, national broadband plans, tariff regulation and more.
- Telecom and pay-TV services market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, mobile data and pay-TV markets.
- The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the telecom and pay-TV services market as well as subscription market shares across segments.
- Company snapshots: analysis of the financial position of leading service providers in the telecommunications and pay-TV markets.
- Underlying assumptions behind our published base-case forecasts, as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook.
Key Report Benefits
- This Country Intelligence Report offers a thorough, forward-looking analysis of Turkey's telecommunications markets, service providers and key opportunities in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.
- Accompanying the publisher's Forecast products, the report examines the assumptions and drivers behind ongoing and upcoming trends in Turkey's mobile communications, fixed telephony, broadband markets, including the evolution of service provider market shares.
- With more than 20 charts and tables, the report is designed for an executive-level audience, boasting presentation quality.
- The report provides an easily digestible market assessment for decision-makers built around in-depth information gathered from local market players, which enables executives to quickly get up to speed with the current and emerging trends in Turkey's telecommunications markets.
- The broad perspective of the report coupled with comprehensive, actionable detail will help operators, equipment vendors and other telecom industry players succeed in the challenging telecommunications market in Turkey.
Company Coverage
- Vodafone
- Digiturk
- Turk Telecom
- Turksat
- Dsmart
- Turkcell
Key Topics Covered:
- Market highlights
- Key takeaways, telecom services revenue outlook, revenue CAGR by service type, 2023 service penetration
- Demographic, macroeconomic, and regulatory context
- Population, nominal GDP, PPP-adjusted GDP per capita, real GDP growth, consumer price inflation, exchange rates
- Regulatory context
- Regulatory highlights, National Strategy Plan for 2019 2023, National Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2025, 2G/3G Switch off
- Telecom market outlook
- Total telecom and Pay-TV services revenue by category, 2022-2028
- Evolution of total telecom and Pay-TV services revenue, 2022-2028
- Mobile services market
- Mobile service penetration and subscription trends
- Mobile subscription and user penetration, 2022-2028
- Total mobile subscriptions, 2022-2028
- Device adoption trends
- Mobile subscriptions by device type, 2022-2028
- Handset subscriptions by type, 2022-2028
- Payment types and technology trends
- Mobile subscriptions by payment type
- Mobile subscriptions by technology generation, 2022-2028
- Churn and usage trends
- Churn, voice usage, data usage
- Market share trends
- Subscription market shares, 2023
- Fixed services market
- Fixed service penetration and subscription trends
- Voice telephony and fixed broadband penetration, 2022-2028
- Total voice telephony and fixed broadband access lines, 2022-2028
- Fixed service penetration and subscription trends
- Voice telephony lines by technology, 2022-2028
- Broadband lines by technology, 2022-2028
- Market share trends
- Fixed voice telephony access line market shares, 2023
- Fixed broadband access lines market shares, 2023
- Fixed service revenue trends
- Total fixed service revenue by service category, 2022-2028
- Fixed services ARPU by service category, 2022-2028
- Pay-TV services market
- Penetration and subscription trends
- TV and pay-TV household penetration, 2022-2028
- Total pay-TV subscriptions by type, 2022-2028
- Market share trends
- Total pay-TV subscription market shares, 2023
- Service revenue trends
- Total pay-TV service revenue, 2022-2028
- Pay-TV services ARPU by type, 2022-2028
- Competitive landscape and company snapshots
- Product portfolios and positioning, market share overview
- Company snapshot (Vodafone Turkey, Turkcell, Turk Telekom )
