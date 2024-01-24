Turkey Telecom Operators Country Report 2024 - Turkey Set to Experience Robust Growth in Telecom and Pay-TV Services with CAGR of 15% Over 2023-2028

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Turkey Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in Turkey today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2028. The report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile and pay-TV segments, as well as a review of key regulatory trends.

Key Market Highlights

In terms of local currency, the total telecom and pay-TV service revenue in Turkey will grow at a CAGR of 15% over 2023-2028, from TRY144.6 billion in 2023 to TRY290.7 billion in 2028. The growth will be driven by contribution from mobile data, fixed broadband, fixed voice, and pay-TV segments. However, in terms of USD, the total telecom and pay-TV service revenue will decline at a CAGR of -3.7% over the forecast period, due to local currency depreciation against the dollar.

In terms of local currency, fixed broadband service revenue will grow from TRY31.7 billion in 2023 to TRY69.2 billion in 2028, supported by subscription gains in fiber and fixed wireless lines and ongoing efforts from the government to expand broadband connectivity.

The top two mobile operators, Turkcell and Vodafone Turkey, will account for 71.6% share of overall mobile subscriptions in 2023.

The Country Intelligence Report provides in-depth analysis of the following:

Demographic and macroeconomic context in Turkey.

The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, national broadband plans, tariff regulation and more.

Telecom and pay-TV services market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, mobile data and pay-TV markets.

The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the telecom and pay-TV services market as well as subscription market shares across segments.

Company snapshots: analysis of the financial position of leading service providers in the telecommunications and pay-TV markets.

Underlying assumptions behind our published base-case forecasts, as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook.

Key Report Benefits

This Country Intelligence Report offers a thorough, forward-looking analysis of Turkey's telecommunications markets, service providers and key opportunities in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.

Accompanying the publisher's Forecast products, the report examines the assumptions and drivers behind ongoing and upcoming trends in Turkey's mobile communications, fixed telephony, broadband markets, including the evolution of service provider market shares.

With more than 20 charts and tables, the report is designed for an executive-level audience, boasting presentation quality.

The report provides an easily digestible market assessment for decision-makers built around in-depth information gathered from local market players, which enables executives to quickly get up to speed with the current and emerging trends in Turkey's telecommunications markets.

The broad perspective of the report coupled with comprehensive, actionable detail will help operators, equipment vendors and other telecom industry players succeed in the challenging telecommunications market in Turkey.

Company Coverage

Vodafone

Digiturk

Turk Telecom

Turksat

Dsmart

Turkcell

Key Topics Covered:

Market highlights

Key takeaways, telecom services revenue outlook, revenue CAGR by service type, 2023 service penetration

Demographic, macroeconomic, and regulatory context

Population, nominal GDP, PPP-adjusted GDP per capita, real GDP growth, consumer price inflation, exchange rates

Regulatory context

Regulatory highlights, National Strategy Plan for 2019 2023, National Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2025, 2G/3G Switch off

Telecom market outlook

Total telecom and Pay-TV services revenue by category, 2022-2028

Evolution of total telecom and Pay-TV services revenue, 2022-2028

Mobile services market

Mobile service penetration and subscription trends

Mobile subscription and user penetration, 2022-2028

Total mobile subscriptions, 2022-2028

Device adoption trends

Mobile subscriptions by device type, 2022-2028

Handset subscriptions by type, 2022-2028

Payment types and technology trends

Mobile subscriptions by payment type

Mobile subscriptions by technology generation, 2022-2028

Churn and usage trends

Churn, voice usage, data usage

Market share trends

Subscription market shares, 2023

Fixed services market

Fixed service penetration and subscription trends

Voice telephony and fixed broadband penetration, 2022-2028

Total voice telephony and fixed broadband access lines, 2022-2028

Fixed service penetration and subscription trends

Voice telephony lines by technology, 2022-2028

Broadband lines by technology, 2022-2028

Market share trends

Fixed voice telephony access line market shares, 2023

Fixed broadband access lines market shares, 2023

Fixed service revenue trends

Total fixed service revenue by service category, 2022-2028

Fixed services ARPU by service category, 2022-2028

Pay-TV services market

Penetration and subscription trends

TV and pay-TV household penetration, 2022-2028

Total pay-TV subscriptions by type, 2022-2028

Market share trends

Total pay-TV subscription market shares, 2023

Service revenue trends

Total pay-TV service revenue, 2022-2028

Pay-TV services ARPU by type, 2022-2028

Competitive landscape and company snapshots

Product portfolios and positioning, market share overview

Company snapshot (Vodafone Turkey, Turkcell, Turk Telekom )

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fr5b69

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.