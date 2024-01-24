New Zealand Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report, with Company Coverage for One New Zealand, 2degrees, Spark, Orcon & Sky New Zealand

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "New Zealand Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in New Zealand today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2028.



Total telecom and pay-TV service revenues in New Zealand will grow at a five-year CAGR of 0.7% during the 2023-2028 period, mainly supported by revenue growth in the mobile data and fixed broadband segments.

Mobile data service revenue will increase at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. This growth will be driven by a continued rise in mobile internet subscriptions with improving mobile network coverage, a robust growth in adoption of 5G services, and an increase in mobile data ARPU over the forecast period. Fixed broadband service revenue will also grow to about $1.3 billion in 2028, supported by subscription gains in both the fiber broadband and fixed wireless broadband segments.



Market Highlights

New Zealand's telecom service revenue will increase at a CAGR of 0.7% over 2023-2028.

Mobile data revenues will increase at the fastest CAGR of 4.2% over 2023-2028.

5G subscriptions will corner an estimated 32.2% share of the total mobile subscriptions in 2028, with all MNOs focusing on 5G network expansions in the country.

Monthly voice usage in New Zealand will increase to an estimated 177 minutes in 2028, with operators offering unlimited voice minutes as part of their prepaid and postpaid plans.

