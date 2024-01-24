Clinical Trials Industry Experiences Growth: Insightful Analysis on Trial Descriptors

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Clinical Trials - Lessons from Trial Descriptors" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The world of clinical trials constantly evolves as new methodologies and treatments are tested. A comprehensive review of these game-changing trial descriptors has now been compiled. This resource offers a panoramic view of global clinical trial design trends that continue to shape the future of healthcare and pharmaceutical research.



This report provides an overview of various clinical trial descriptors captured in the Pharma Intelligence Center to September 2023.

Key points of interest in the analysis include:

A precise review of varying clinical trial designs as seen in a detailed Clinical Trials Database.

An evaluative assessment of trials, highlighting key descriptors and their evolution over time.

In-depth trend analyses which provide indispensable intelligence for clinical trial stakeholders.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Introduction

Examining Trial Descriptors

Key Findings

List of Tables

Table 1: Count of Clinical Trial Designs



List of Figures

Figure 1 & 2: Number of FIH clinical trials, by phase and trial start year

Figure 3: Number of FIH clinical trials, by therapy area

Figure 4: Number of FIH clinical trials, by geography

Figure 5 & 6: Number of FIH clinical trials, by sponsor

Figure 7 & 8: Number of adaptive design clinical trials, by phase and trial start year

Figure 9: Number of adaptive design clinical trials, by therapy area

Figure 10: Number of adaptive design clinical trials, by geography

Figure 11 & 12: Number of adaptive design clinical trials, by sponsor

Figure 13 & 14: Number of pivotal/registration & post marketing commitment clinical trials, by year and sponsor type

Figure 15 & 16: Number of pivotal/registration & post marketing commitment clinical trials, by therapy area

Figure 17: Number of pivotal/registration clinical trials, by geography

Figure 18: Number of approved drugs with post marketing commitments clinical trials

Figure 19 & 20: Number of pivotal/registration clinical trials, by sponsor

Figure 21 & 22: Number of post marketing commitment clinical trials, by sponsor

Figure 23 & 24: Number of basket/bucket clinical trials, by phase and trial start year

Figure 25 & 26: Number of basket/bucket clinical trials, by therapy area and indication

Figure 27: Number of basket/bucket clinical trials, by geography

Figure 28 & 29: Number of basket/bucket clinical trials, by sponsor

Figure 30 & 31: Number of umbrella clinical trials, by phase and trial start year

Figure 32 & 33: Number of umbrella clinical trials, by therapy area and indication

Figure 35 & 36: Number of umbrella clinical trials, by sponsor





