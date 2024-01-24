J C Bamford Excavators Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2024: Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "J C Bamford Excavators Ltd. - Digital Transformation Strategies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



JC Bamford Excavators (JCB) is a manufacturer and distributor of construction equipment. The company offers services such as sure price, service agreement, repair, and maintenance. Its portfolio of products includes access platforms, backhoe loaders, compact excavators, company track loaders, excavators, rough terrain forklifts, and other equipment . The company also offers parts and attachments; finance; and insurance services. JCB serves various markets such as construction, irrigation, material handling solutions, mining, ports, power generation, railways, real estate, rental, roads, and solid waste. The company has a presence across Europe, Africa, North America, South America, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania.



In 2021, JCB joined SmartCityX, a global open innovation program for smart cities, sponsored by Scrum Ventures. SmartCityX is a global open innovation program that brings together large companies and start-ups around the world to collaborate and co-create services and applications for customers.



In August 2017, JCB announced a recruitment of 170 apprentices and graduates to step up its investment in JCB's Young Talent programme. The company invested EUR7.5 million ($7.9 million) in recruiting young people into its business to help meet future needs; this move totals JCB's investment over the past four years in its Young Talent programme to EUR20 million ($21.2 million).



JCB integrated innovative technologies like Internet of Things (IoT) and big data across the organization including in products, manufacturing process, and operations to achieve fuel efficiency, reliability, and lower operating costs. The company is continuously innovating its business model with new technologies; for instance, its LiveLink telematics system has transformed the information sharing process from machine-to-machine (M2M) to machine-to-customer (M2C).

JCB has been continuously innovating to create smarter machines to ensure its customers get innovative, technologically advanced products. Its LiveLink advanced telematics technology enhances fuel efficiency and smart machine management that benefits operators in better fleet management. Using LiveLink machines, it also enables customers to know their machine's health, fuel level, and battery conditions, among others; these machines can also be geo-fenced, time-fenced, and located through GPS technology.

JCB partnered with Wipro to design and deploy an end-to-end cloud based IoT platform. JCB, along with Wipro, also partnered Vodafone and Google for handling communication and map services.

JCB is leveraging Siemens Digital Industries Software solutions to deliver standardization and communication across the group, enabling efficiency and speed.

