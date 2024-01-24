Aquarium & Fish Bowls Market Size Expansion At CAGR of 5.6% to Achieve US$2.03 Billion By 2030, Persistence Market Research

New York, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Size & Overview:



The global market for aquariums and fish bowls is anticipated to witness a steady growth, with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. This growth is expected to elevate the market value from US$1.38 billion in 2023 to US$2.03 billion by the end of 2030.

Several factors contribute to the expansion of the global aquarium and fish bowls market. The increasing popularity of aquascaping and fishkeeping as recreational activities has created a demand for visually appealing and innovative aquarium designs. The introduction of technologically advanced materials, such as high-clarity glass and durable plastics, has improved the durability and quality of aquariums, attracting a broader consumer base. Urbanization and rising disposable incomes have provided the middle class with more space and financial resources to pursue fishkeeping interests.

Distinguishing between fish bowls and aquariums, the former are smaller, often spherical or cylindrical containers suitable for a limited number of fish and minimal aquatic vegetation. On the other hand, aquariums are typically larger, constructed from materials like glass or acrylic, and capable of accommodating a diverse range of fish species, plants, and ornaments.

The market strives to meet the needs of aquatic enthusiasts by offering a wide variety of sizes, materials, and designs to enhance the aesthetic appeal and practicality of aquatic environments.

The sector encompasses the production, distribution, and sale of specialized containers designed for housing and displaying aquatic organisms, catering to both amateur and expert fishkeepers for recreational, educational, or ornamental purposes.

Furthermore, the recognition of therapeutic benefits associated with aquarium maintenance, such as stress relief and relaxation promotion, has played a role in stimulating the market's growth. The flourishing global market for aquariums and fish bowls is influenced by a convergence of factors, including consumer preferences, technological advancements, and lifestyle trends.

Request for SAMPLE copy of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/33800

Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue 2023 US$1.38 billion Estimated Revenue 2030 US$2.03 billion Growth Rate - CAGR 5.6% Forecast Period 2023-2030 No. of Pages 211 Pages Market Segmentation Material Type

Product Type

Shape

Capacity

Application

Region Regions Covered North America

Europe

Latin America

East Asia

The Middle East & Africa

South Asia & Pacific Key Companies Profiled EHEIM GmbH & Co. KG

Aqua Design Amano

Tropical Marine Centre Ltd.

PetSmart

Petco

Petland

ZooMed

Clear-Seal

Juwel Aquarium

That Pet Place

Aquamerik Inc.

Rock’n Crab Aquatics LLC

Market Growth Drivers:

Rising Popularity of Aquascaping and Fishkeeping: The increasing trend of aquascaping and fishkeeping as recreational activities has fueled the demand for aesthetically pleasing and innovative aquarium designs.

Technological Advancements in Materials: The introduction of technologically advanced materials, such as high-clarity glass and durable plastics, has enhanced the durability and quality of aquariums, attracting a wider range of consumers.

Urbanization and Increased Disposable Incomes: Urbanization and the subsequent rise in disposable incomes have provided the middle class with more space and financial resources to engage in fishkeeping activities, driving market growth.

Diverse Product Offerings: The market caters to aquatic enthusiasts by providing a diverse selection of sizes, materials, and designs, meeting the varied preferences and needs of consumers for enhancing the aesthetic appeal and practicality of aquatic environments.

Therapeutic Benefits Recognition: The growing awareness and recognition of the therapeutic benefits associated with aquarium maintenance, such as stress alleviation and relaxation promotion, have contributed to the market's expansion.

Consumer Inclinations: Consumer preferences play a crucial role in the market's growth, with individuals seeking products that align with their interests in creating visually appealing and functional aquatic environments.

In a nutshell, the Persistence Market Research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the report at: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/aquarium-fish-bowls-market.asp

Market Restraints:

High Maintenance Requirements: Aquariums often require regular and meticulous maintenance, which can be time-consuming and may deter potential customers, especially those with busy lifestyles.

Initial Setup Costs: The initial setup costs for a well-equipped aquarium, including the tank, filtration systems, lighting, and decorations, can be relatively high. This cost factor may limit adoption, particularly among budget-conscious consumers.

Limited Space in Urban Dwellings: Urban living conditions, characterized by limited space in residences, may pose a challenge for individuals interested in larger aquariums. Lack of space can limit the size and capacity of aquariums, impacting the market for more extensive setups.

Environmental Concerns: There is a growing awareness of the environmental impact associated with the production and disposal of aquarium-related materials. This concern may lead environmentally conscious consumers to reconsider or limit their participation in the market.

Complexity for Novice Fishkeepers: The complexity of maintaining a thriving aquatic environment, especially for novice fishkeepers, may act as a deterrent. The learning curve involved in fishkeeping, including understanding water chemistry and species compatibility, can be intimidating for beginners.

Opportunities:

Education and Awareness Programs: Initiatives aimed at educating consumers about the benefits of fishkeeping, proper aquarium maintenance, and responsible pet ownership can create a more informed and engaged customer base. This can be achieved through online resources, workshops, and collaborations with educational institutions.

Technological Innovations: Continued advancements in aquarium technology, such as smart aquarium systems, automated maintenance tools, and energy-efficient equipment, can attract tech-savvy consumers. Integration of technology can enhance the overall user experience and simplify the complexities of fishkeeping.

Customization and Personalization: Offering customizable and personalized aquarium solutions allows consumers to create unique and tailored aquatic environments. This can include a variety of tank sizes, shapes, and design elements to suit individual preferences and home decor.

Eco-Friendly Products: The development and promotion of environmentally friendly and sustainable aquarium products can appeal to eco-conscious consumers. This includes using recycled materials, energy-efficient equipment, and promoting responsible sourcing of aquatic life.

Collaborations with Conservation Organizations: Partnerships with conservation organizations can help promote responsible pet ownership and contribute to conservation efforts. This collaboration can enhance the industry's image and attract consumers who are environmentally conscious.

Analyst’s Viewpoint

The global aquarium and fish basins market is experiencing sustained growth due to the increasing popularity of fishkeeping for its stress-relieving benefits. Consumer awareness of the positive impact on mental health is driving demand for diverse aquariums. Manufacturers are adapting by innovating with intelligent technology, customization, and eco-friendly materials. Direct communication through e-commerce platforms facilitates real-time feedback exchange, shaping a more responsive market.

Supply-side Dynamics

Tetra GmbH, API, and Fluval lead the global aquarium market with innovation, brand recognition, and expansive distribution. North America, especially the U.S., dominates, while Europe (Germany, UK) and Asia-Pacific (Japan, China) contribute significantly. These industry leaders influence standards through innovation and strategic alliances. Tetra focuses on eco-friendly products, API sets water quality standards, and Fluval introduces IoT-enabled products. Mergers and acquisitions diversify their product lines and establish a global presence. Their influence extends to sustainability initiatives, shaping industry trends and prompting competitors to adapt.

Market Segmentation

What Product Type Will Be Targeted the Most for Installations?

Aquariums are poised to dominate the fish basins and aquarium market due to their larger size and versatile appeal. They cater to a diverse clientele, including professionals and enthusiasts, and maintain dominance with a wide range of sizes, materials, and designs. While aquariums presently lead in market share, fish basins are expected to experience rapid growth. The demand for compact and visually appealing fish bowls, especially in urban settings with limited space, is driving this expansion. Fish basins, with their streamlined dimensions and unique aesthetics, appeal to those seeking a minimalist and visually pleasing addition to their surroundings, contributing to the rapid growth of this segment within the dynamic aquarium industry.

Which Material Type Should Be Focused on the Most Regarding Sales?

Glass is projected to dominate the aquarium and fish basins market, holding the largest share due to its clarity, resilience, and aesthetic appeal. Glass aquariums, favored by both amateurs and professionals, have a significant presence owing to their conventional and established design. In contrast, the plastic segment is expected to grow rapidly. The use of durable and transparent plastics, coupled with the demand for lightweight, adaptable, and cost-effective aquarium options, is driving the expansion of plastic aquariums. This sector appeals to cost-conscious consumers and those seeking novel designs, contributing to the substantial growth of plastic in the dynamic aquarium industry.

Which Application Shape Are Expected to Be Valued at the Maximum?

Residential sales are expected to dominate the market for fish bowls and aquariums, driven by the increasing demand from both solitary hobbyists and families. The rising popularity of fishkeeping as a domestic leisure activity and the aesthetic appeal of aquariums as decorative elements contribute to the strong demand in the residential segment. Conversely, the commercial sector is projected to experience rapid growth, fueled by the increasing adoption of aquariums in commercial spaces such as hotels, restaurants, offices, and public areas. Businesses recognize the aesthetic and therapeutic benefits of aquarium installations in enhancing employee well-being and customer experience, driving substantial growth in the commercial sector.

Top Regional Markets

Why is North America Emerging as a Dominating Region?

North America is set to lead the global aquarium and fish basins market due to its strong fishkeeping culture, substantial incomes, and advanced market infrastructure. The region's sizable enthusiast community, ranging from amateurs to experts, contributes to its dominant position. With a preference for cutting-edge products, North America is strategically positioned to influence market trends and secure a significant market share.

What Opportunities Lie in South Asia and the Pacific for Manufacturers?

South Asia and the Pacific are expected to experience rapid growth in the global aquarium and fish basins market. Factors driving this expansion include escalating urbanization, a growing middle-class demographic, and a rising trend in home decor aesthetics. The region's increasing disposable incomes contribute to a growing interest in recreational activities like fishkeeping. Cultural traditions of ornamental fishkeeping, influenced by the cultural significance of aquatic life, further boost the market. The rich biodiversity and cultural value placed on diverse fish species in South Asian nations contribute to a thriving aquarium culture. Additionally, cost-effective manufacturing capabilities in certain countries within the region facilitate the accessibility of aquarium products, stimulating market expansion.

Some of the market players:

EHEIM GmbH & Co. KG: A prominent player in the aquarium industry, EHEIM specializes in manufacturing high-quality aquarium filters, pumps, and other accessories. Known for its innovation and durability, EHEIM products cater to both novice and experienced fishkeepers.

A prominent player in the aquarium industry, EHEIM specializes in manufacturing high-quality aquarium filters, pumps, and other accessories. Known for its innovation and durability, EHEIM products cater to both novice and experienced fishkeepers. Aqua Design Amano : Renowned for its influence on aquascaping, Aqua Design Amano is a Japanese company founded by Takashi Amano. The company offers a range of aquascaping products and is recognized for promoting artistic and nature-inspired aquarium layouts.

: Renowned for its influence on aquascaping, Aqua Design Amano is a Japanese company founded by Takashi Amano. The company offers a range of aquascaping products and is recognized for promoting artistic and nature-inspired aquarium layouts. Tropical Marine Centre Ltd.: Based in the UK, Tropical Marine Centre is a leading supplier of marine and freshwater aquarium products. The company provides a diverse range of equipment, fish, and accessories for both hobbyists and professionals.

Based in the UK, Tropical Marine Centre is a leading supplier of marine and freshwater aquarium products. The company provides a diverse range of equipment, fish, and accessories for both hobbyists and professionals. PetSmart : A well-known pet retail chain, PetSmart offers a wide selection of aquarium supplies, fish, and accessories. With numerous physical stores and an online presence, PetSmart caters to a broad consumer base of fishkeepers.

: A well-known pet retail chain, PetSmart offers a wide selection of aquarium supplies, fish, and accessories. With numerous physical stores and an online presence, PetSmart caters to a broad consumer base of fishkeepers. Petco : Another major player in the pet retail industry, Petco is recognized for its extensive range of aquarium products, live fish, and aquatic accessories. Petco serves both in-store and online customers, providing a comprehensive selection for fish enthusiasts.

: Another major player in the pet retail industry, Petco is recognized for its extensive range of aquarium products, live fish, and aquatic accessories. Petco serves both in-store and online customers, providing a comprehensive selection for fish enthusiasts. Petland: Petland is a chain of pet stores offering a variety of pets, including fish and aquarium supplies. Known for its commitment to responsible pet ownership, Petland provides a range of products for fish enthusiasts.

Petland is a chain of pet stores offering a variety of pets, including fish and aquarium supplies. Known for its commitment to responsible pet ownership, Petland provides a range of products for fish enthusiasts. ZooMed : ZooMed specializes in reptile and aquatic products, offering a range of aquarium equipment and accessories. The company is known for its commitment to animal welfare and providing innovative solutions for aquarium enthusiasts.

: ZooMed specializes in reptile and aquatic products, offering a range of aquarium equipment and accessories. The company is known for its commitment to animal welfare and providing innovative solutions for aquarium enthusiasts. Clear-Seal: Clear-Seal is a manufacturer of aquariums and vivariums, offering a variety of clear and custom-designed tanks. The company is known for producing high-quality, durable aquariums suitable for different aquatic environments.

Aquarium & Fish Bowls Market Research Segmentation

By Material Type:

Glass

Acrylic

Plastic

By Product Type:

Aquarium

Fish Bowl

By Shape:

Rectangle

Corner Pentagon

Bowfront

Cylinder

Flat Back Hexagon

Quarter Cylinder

By Capacity:

Up to 5 gallons

Up to 10 Gallons

Up to 20 Gallons

Up to 40 Gallons

Over 40 Gallons

By Application:

Commercial

Residential

By Region:

North America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

About Persistence Market Research:

Business intelligence is the foundation of every business model employed by Persistence Market Research. Multi-dimensional sources are being put to work, which include big data, customer experience analytics, and real-time data collection. Thus, working on “micros” by Persistence Market Research helps companies overcome their “macro” business challenges.

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies’/clients’ shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact

Persistence Market Research

Teerth Technospace, Unit B-704

Survey Number - 103, Baner

Mumbai Bangalore Highway

Pune 411045 India

Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com