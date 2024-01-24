Apparel Market in Europe Poised for Growth with Projected CAGR of 3.6% Through 2027

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Apparel Market in Europe to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest comprehensive analysis of the European apparel market delineates significant growth and evolving consumer trends from 2022 to 2027. The report provides an in-depth perspective on market forecasts, brand dynamics, consumer attitudes, and emerging trends, including the repercussions of recent global events on the apparel industry.

Key highlights from the analysis spotlight how the European apparel market is projected to expand at a steady CAGR of 3.6%, reaching an anticipated valuation of EUR 576.3 billion by the end of 2027. The expanding online retail penetration notably stands out, particularly with the developing e-commerce infrastructure in Eastern Europe and the growing consumer penchant for a diversity of choices.

Furthermore, a significant shift has been observed within the competitive landscape as Zara has surpassed H&M and is now regarded as the second-largest apparel brand in Europe by 2023. With an impressive trajectory, Zara is on the cusp of potentially overtaking Nike as the leading apparel brand by 2024.

The report provides a fundamental view of the apparel landscape in Europe, offering crucial up-to-date market information and metrics.

Identification of new market opportunities tailored to align with present-day consumer demands and industry shifts brought on by recent global events is a key feature of the report.

In-depth analysis of current and future apparel category trends to recognize market segments brimming with potential.

Insight into major competitors within the sector, including an examination of price positioning.

This timely analysis is vital for stakeholders, investors, and retailers in the apparel industry who are seeking to comprehend the market's direction and adjust their strategies to synchronize with the wave of impending opportunities. With a focus on both broad and nuanced market trends, this report stands as an indispensable tool for decision-making in the dynamic European apparel sector.

