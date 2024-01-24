Cider Market Projected to Exceed US$ 1674.9 Mn by 2033, Driven by New Innovations | Research by Marketresearch.biz

New York, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The cider market was valued at USD 857.37 million in 2023 with significant growth and is anticipated to reach at USD 1674.9 million by 2033 with an exceptional CAGR of 7.11%.



The cider market is experiencing significant growth driven by increased demand for food and beverages and changing consumer preferences favoring cider as a healthier alternative to beer and other alcoholic beverages. Notably, Morning Advertiser reported an 8.6% market value sales growth in the on-trade cider category, reaching £1.9 billion in sales annually. The introduction of luxury cider categories, such as Showering Triple Vintage, further reflects market innovation, available online at £45 for a case of 12 bottles.

Apple cider, a widely consumed health drink, is recognized for its diverse health benefits. Made from fermented apple juice, it provides essential nutrients and supports digestion, gut health, and detoxification. With enzymes and organic acids, it aids in nutrient absorption, controls blood sugar levels, reduces inflammation, regulates oxidative stress, and boosts immunity. Cider's popularity is amplified by its role in weight management, as acetic acid enhances metabolism, promotes fat burning, and reduces appetite, making it an attractive option for those seeking a healthy lifestyle. As consumers increasingly incorporate apple cider into their daily routines, the market is poised for expansion, driven by the beverage's numerous health advantages.

To get additional highlights on major revenue-generating segments, Request a Cider Market sample report at https://marketresearch.biz/report/cider-market/request-sample/

Key Takeaways

Flavored cider dominates the product market segment due to consumer demand for diverse and innovative taste profiles.

dominates the product market segment due to consumer demand for diverse and innovative taste profiles. Off-trade channels rule the distribution channel market segment due to growth in sales of ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages.

rule the distribution channel market segment due to growth in sales of ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages. Cans are predominant in the packaging market segment due to their portability, convenience as well as environmental benefits.

are predominant in the packaging market segment due to their portability, convenience as well as environmental benefits. Europe commands a substantial 31% global market share in the cider industry due to diverse cider production.

Driving Factors

Emergence of Gluten-Free

23% of Americans are routinely opting for gluten-free products, cider's natural gluten-free characteristic gives it a competitive edge, particularly over gluten-containing beers. This attribute aligns with the dietary preferences of a growing health-conscious consumer base, positioning cider as a desirable alternative in the alcoholic beverage market. The increasing demand for gluten-free options amplifies cider's market presence and appeal, driving its growth.

Innovations of New Flavor

Cider makers are venturing into exotic fruit flavors such as cherry, lime, and pineapple, broadening the market's appeal. This strategy effectively attracts new consumer segments eager for novel taste experiences. Such innovations not only refresh the cider category but also resonate with younger, environmentally conscious consumers, significantly contributing to market growth.

To understand how our report can bring a difference to your business strategy, Inquire about a brochure at https://marketresearch.biz/report/cider-market/#inquiry

Restraining Factors

Intense Competition from the Beer Market

The cider market faces significant growth constraints due to the high competition from the beer industry, which continues to hold the largest share of alcoholic beverage sales. Big beer companies, with their substantial marketing budgets, dominate the market and retail spaces. This dominance in both market presence and consumer preference creates a challenging environment for cider to gain market share and visibility, particularly in traditional retail settings and amidst heavy marketing campaigns by large beer companies.

Have Queries? Speak to an expert or To Download/Request a Sample, Click here.

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2023) US$ 857.37 million Market Size (2033) US$ 1674.9 million CAGR (from 2024 to 2033) 7.11% from 2024 to 2033 Europe Region Revenue Share 31% Historic Period 2016 to 2023 Base Year 2023 Forecast Year 2024 to 2033

Growth Opportunities

New and Creative Packaging

Innovative can and bottle designs can differentiate cider products on crowded shelves, appealing to consumers' aesthetic preferences and curiosity. The use of distinctive and innovative packaging for the cider market is a successful method to attract the attention of consumers in retail stores. Attractive packaging not only enhances the visual appeal of the product but can also communicate brand identity and values, making a memorable impression on consumers. It becomes an increasingly important factor in purchase decisions, cider brands that invest in distinctive and appealing packaging designs are likely to see increased consumer interest and market growth.

Grow your profit margin with Marketresearch.biz - Purchase This Premium Report at https://marketresearch.biz/purchase-report/?report_id=5153

Regional Analysis

Europe commands a substantial 31% global market share in the cider industry, led by the UK, France, and Spain's rich cider-making traditions. Favorable climatic conditions support diverse cider production, including craft varieties driven by demand for unique flavors. The trend towards organic ingredients and regional specialties fuels small-scale craft cider producers. North America sees a surge in craft cider led by companies like Angry Orchard, driven by consumer interest in gluten-free options. In Asia-Pacific, Australia and New Zealand contribute to the emerging cider market, propelled by urbanization and a growing middle class.

Segment Analysis

By product type, flavored cider dominates the market due to consumer demand for diverse and innovative taste profiles. Apple-flavored cider, being the traditional choice, continues to appeal to a wide audience due to its classic, familiar taste. However, the introduction of new flavors, such as berries, cherries, and tropical fruits, has broadened the market, attracting new consumers looking for alternative alcoholic beverages.

By distribution channel type, off-trade channels rule the market segment due to growth in sales of ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages. Supermarkets and hypermarkets offer a wide range of cider brands and flavors, catering to diverse consumer preferences. Specialist Retailers provide a curated selection, often including artisanal and craft ciders, while convenience stores offer easy access and quick purchase options.

By packaging type, cans are predominant in the market due to their portability, convenience as well as environmental benefits. Cans are lightweight, easy to transport and chill faster than other packaging formats. They also offer protection from light and air, preserving the cider's quality. The trend towards outdoor and on-the-go consumption has further propelled the demand for canned cider.

Segments covered in this report

By Product

Flavored

Unflavoured

By Distribution Channel

On-trade

Off-trade

Others

By Packaging

Draught

Cans

Glass Bottles

Plastic Bottles

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

For more insights on the historical and Forecast market data from 2016 to 2033 - download a sample report at https://marketresearch.biz/report/cider-market/request-sample/

Competitive Analysis

In the dynamic Cider Market, industry giants Molson Coors and Anheuser-Busch wield global influence through expansive product ranges and robust distribution networks. Heineken UK and Carlsberg, with diverse portfolios, cater to evolving consumer preferences by offering a variety of flavors, and emphasizing brand development and marketing strategies. Regional players C&C Group, Carlton & United Breweries, Distell, and Aston Manor leverage expertise in traditional cider-drinking regions, focusing on heritage, quality, and innovation to drive the premium segment of the market.

Key Players

Anheuser-Busch Companies LLC

Asahi Premium Beverages

Aston Manor

C&C Group plc

Carlsberg Breweries A/S

Carlton & United Breweries (CUB)

Distell

Halewood

Heineken UK Limited

The Boston Beer Company

Angry Orchard

Brannland Cider

Smith & Forge

Stella Artois Cidre

Strongbow

Woodchuck

The Molson Coors Brewing Company

Seattle Cider Company

Vander Mill

Celtic Marches Beverages Ltd

Armagh Cider Company

Cider Ireland

Recent Development

In January 2024 , Jacqui and Dan Heavens, owners of Quartz Rock Vineyard in Marlboro, acquired Glorie Winery in 2019 and rebranded it as Quartz Rock. Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, Quartz Rock has flourished, winning awards for its wines. The winery recently launched Bedrock Ciders, upgrading equipment and expanding its cider production.

, Jacqui and Dan Heavens, owners of Quartz Rock Vineyard in Marlboro, acquired Glorie Winery in 2019 and rebranded it as Quartz Rock. Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, Quartz Rock has flourished, winning awards for its wines. The winery recently launched Bedrock Ciders, upgrading equipment and expanding its cider production. In January 2024 , Burnt Faith, the British brandy producer, secured £2 million in funding for its global expansion plans.

, Burnt Faith, the British brandy producer, secured £2 million in funding for its global expansion plans. In December 2023, Tata Consumer Products is set to expand its range of innovative products, focusing on new growth engines for the business. The company has introduced various innovative products, including Apple Cider Vinegar, Simply Better Cold Pressed Oils, and Soulfull Ragi Bites Choco Sticks. It aims to tap into new categories for branded penetration.

Browse More Related Reports

The Cinnamon Market was valued at USD 800.74 million in 2023. It is expected to reach USD 2047. 8 million by 2033, with a CAGR of 10.11% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2033.

The cocoa market was valued at USD 18.1 billion in 2023. It is expected to reach a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2033, with a projected value of USD 35.7 billion by the end of 2033.

The Marzipan Market was valued at USD 3.1 billion in 2022. It is expected to reach 4.3 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032.

The fruit snacks market was valued at USD 15.10 Billion in 2022. It is expected to reach USD 32.6 Billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 8.20% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032.

About Us:

MarketResearch.Biz (Powered by Prudour Pvt Ltd) specializes in in-depth market research and analysis and has been proving its mettle as a consulting and customized market research company, apart from being a much sought-after syndicated market research report-providing firm. Market research.Biz provides customization to suit any specific or unique requirement and tailor-made reports as per request. We go beyond boundaries to take analytics, analysis, study, and outlook to newer heights and broader horizons.

Follow Us on LinkedIn:https://www.linkedin.com/company/marketresearch-biz/

Follow Us on Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/marketresearch.biz

Follow Us on Twitter:https://twitter.com/PrudourResearch