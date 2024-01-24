Gyms, Health and Fitness Clubs Global Industry Guide 2018-2027: Leading Player Analysis, Key Financial Metrics and Analysis of Competitive Market Pressures

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gyms, Health and Fitness Clubs Global Industry Guide 2018-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Key Highlights

The gyms, health and fitness clubs market includes establishments that offer facilities and services for physical exercise and fitness training, such as workout equipment, classes, personal training, and other amenities aimed at promoting health.

Market revenues are calculated as the membership fees paid to clubs.

All market data and forecasts are represented in nominal terms (i.e., without adjustment for inflation) and all currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant 2022 annual average exchange rates.

The global gyms, health & fitness clubs market had total revenues of $101.2 billion in 2022, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.7% between 2017 and 2022.

In the global market, Europe accounted for the largest share in the market followed by North America, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East.

Key Questions Answered

What was the size of the global gyms, health & fitness clubs Market by value in 2022?

What will be the size of the global gyms, health & fitness clubs Market in 2027?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global gyms, health & fitness clubs Market?

How has the Market performed over the last five years?

How large is the global gyms, health & fitness clubs Market in relation to its regional counterparts?

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Global Gyms, Health & Fitness Clubs

Gyms, Health & Fitness Clubs in Asia-Pacific

Gyms, Health & Fitness Clubs in Europe

Gyms, Health & Fitness Clubs in France

Gyms, Health & Fitness Clubs in Germany

Gyms, Health & Fitness Clubs in Italy

Gyms, Health & Fitness Clubs in Japan

Gyms, Health & Fitness Clubs in Australia

Gyms, Health & Fitness Clubs in Canada

Gyms, Health & Fitness Clubs in China

Gyms, Health & Fitness Clubs in The Netherlands

Gyms, Health & Fitness Clubs in Spain

Gyms, Health & Fitness Clubs in The United Kingdom

Gyms, Health & Fitness Clubs in The United States

Company Profiles

Planet Fitness Inc

Basic Fit NV

Jetts Fitness Pty Ltd

Gold's Gym International Inc

Evolution Wellness Holdings

Life Time

SATS ASA

Fitness 24 Seven Thailand

Amore Fitness

Zone Fitness

KD Sports & Fitness

World Gym International

4TP Fitness

David Lloyd Leisure

Equinox Holdings

Cleverfit GmbH

Virgin Active Ltd

Ultimate Fitness Group

Anytime Fitness

Pure Gym

BODYTEC

Talwalkars Better Value Fitness

Grupo Sports World SAB de CV

SMARTfit Inc

Groupe l'Orange Bleue

Central Sports Co Ltd

Snap Fitness

GoodLife Fitness Centres

Konami Group

BodyFactory

The Gym Group

Nuffield Health

Life Time

